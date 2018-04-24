Cloudy Weather Report Ramallah, Palestine +4°C, Cloudy

Natural oil, gas suppliers reorganises, to boost downstream operations



The Natural Oil and Gas Suppliers Association of Nigeria (NOGASA) says it has put machinery in motion to commence operation across the country.

The Secretary to the Board of Trustee of NOGASA, Chief Eddy Nwosu told journalists in Abuja shortly after the board met that the association would now work to support its members especially those operating in the downstream sector of the petroleum industry.

He explained that NOGASA formerly known as Oil and Gas Suppliers Association (OGASON) plans to return to its principal objectives replete with “special features and benefits for their members in Nigeria”.

Chief Nwosu noted that the association which was formally registered in 2008 went into hiatus some years ago due to technical challenges which have now been resolved.

“The organization is poised and repositioned for improved services for suppliers of natural oil and gas across the nation”, he added.

He emphasized that the association has been strictly reorganized for bona fide suppliers of natural oil and gas in the industry.

As part of activities to mark a new beginning for the association, its flag was hoisted at its new national headquarters in Abuja.

