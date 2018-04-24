Natural oil, gas suppliers reorganises, to boost downstream operations

The Natural Oil and Gas Suppliers Association of Nigeria (NOGASA) says it has put machinery in motion to commence operation across the country.
The Secretary to the Board of Trustee of NOGASA, Chief Eddy Nwosu told journalists in Abuja shortly after the board met that the association would now work to support its members especially those operating in the downstream sector of the petroleum industry.
He explained that NOGASA formerly known as Oil and Gas Suppliers Association (OGASON) plans to return to its principal objectives replete with “special features and benefits for their members in Nigeria”.
Chief Nwosu noted that the association which was formally registered in 2008 went into hiatus some years ago due to technical challenges which have now been resolved.
“The organization is poised and repositioned for improved services for suppliers of natural oil and gas across the nation”, he added.
He emphasized that the association has been strictly reorganized for bona fide suppliers of natural oil and gas in the industry.
As part of activities to mark a new beginning for the association, its flag was hoisted at its new national headquarters in Abuja.
Related Articles
Illegal arms land man in custody
Enyioha Opara, Minna THE police in Niger State have arrested a 50- year -old man, Ibrahim Manu, for allegedly fabricating illegal firearms at Beji Village
Breach of agreement: Opabunmi set to sue French club
Olufemi Atoyebi, Ibadan Former Super Eagles forward, Femi Opabunmi, is planning to sue his former club in France, Niort, over their failure to honour their side
Most Watched VideosView all posts
Save Nigeria Plea - ( Video)
Save Nigeria Plea - ( Video)
[Music] Radar X – Babylon (Prod. by E-Kelly)
by OG DEJI 1 hour ago0 BFN Records presents fresh talent Radar X with a massive single titled “Babylon“. Judging from this high-life and afro-pop fusion
Nigeria vs Zambia 1-0 - (Video)
Watch the football match between Nigeria vs Zambia 1-0, shows Extended Highlights from the 2018 World Cup Qualifiers on 7 October 2017
[Music] BOG – Hold It Down
by OG DEJI 40 mins ago0 To usher us into the new year 2018, the unsigned and underrated music act – BOG, the Pharoah of the
[Music] Maire – Kau Kau
by OG DEJI 1 hour ago0 Maire returns with one of her best projects to date. She drops a new single titled ‘Kau Kau’. Produced by
Best Response Ever to the Age-old Question - "What Will You Do If Your Partner Denies Paternity?"
Best Response Ever to the Age-old Question - "What Will You Do If Your Partner Denies Paternity?" Watch and share ...after you laugh!
Most Read NewsView all posts
Politics: Nigeria court to deliver judgment suit seeking to know how much President Buhari spent on London treatment
Politics Nigeria court to deliver judgment suit seeking to know how President Buhari spent on London treatment Published: 3 minutes ago Aderemi Ojekunle The suit also sought to know
NGE condemns mace snatching incident in Senate
Lagos – The Nigerian Guild of Editors (NGE) on Thursday condemned in very strong terms, the mace whisking incident in the nation’s Upper Chamber by
FG Planned Stealing Of Senate’s Mace – Wike
The Rivers State Governor, Nyesom Wike, said on Sunday that the invasion of the Senate was a plot by the Federal Government to overthrow the
Obasanjo, Babangida Should Start Packing – Their Time Is Up, Prophet Reveals
Primate E. O. Akeju of New Holy Messiah Church in Ilasamaja, Lagos state on Wednesday announced a set of 32 prophecies wherein he stated that
NEMA DG, SEMAs disagree over N8bn relief materials’ distribution
John Ameh, Abuja the Director General of National Emergency Management Agency, Mr. Mustapha Maihaja, and officials of State Emergency Management Agencies in the North-East on Tuesday
Best sitting room decoration ideas
The sitting room is among the most important parts of your house. The room can be a place for the rest, work, or you can
Most Watched Movies
My Empire
My Empire
Divided Lovers
Divided Lovers
Dangerous Visitors
DANGEROUS VISITORS
No Man Can Satisfy Me
No Man Can Satisfy Me
Post Your Comment below: >>