Chivita juices co-sponsors World Speech Day Lagos

By Princewill Ekwujuru

Chi Limited, manu- facturers of various juice brands co-sponsored this year’s edition of World Speech Day Lagos. Speaking, Chi Limited, Managing Director, Deepanjan Roy, said driven by passion and commitment, the Chivita brands are leveraging on innovation and excellence to co-sponsor the World Speech Day Lagos.

He said: “Chivita juices have maintained market leaders in their respective categories and is proud to partner with the World Speech Day Lagos as the exclusive beverage partner.

While it prides itself on offering products that are benchmarks in their respective categories of juice, dairy-based beverages and snacks, each Chi offering is admired for its highest quality, nutrition and health standards.”

Also speaking, Licensee of World Speech Day Lagos, Florence Atunwa Olumodimu, praised the management of Chi Limited for being the exclusive drinks partner to the programme. She said: “It is heartwarming to partner a company like Chi Limited which is driven by the power of innovation and offers quality refreshment to participants at the World Speech Day Lagos event.