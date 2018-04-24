APC chairmanship: Oshiomhole not alternative to Oyegun —Airhiavbere

A chieftain of All Progressives Congress, APC, in Edo State, Major-General Charles Airhiavbere (retd), has faulted the endorsement of Comrade Adams Oshiomhole by the South-South caucus of the party for the national chairmanship position.
He said Oshiomhole is not an alternative to Chief John Odigie-Oyegun.
Airhiavbere, who spoke on the division in the South-South chapter of the APC over the choice of Odigie-Oyegun and Oshiomhole for the APC chairmanship position, said Oyegun remains the best candidate given how he has been able to keep the ruling party together despite all the challenges it has faced after winning the 2015 presidential election.
He maintained that Oshiomhole as a former governor does not mean that he is going to make a good party chairman because he has not been tested.
His words: “The division in South-South is normal and I believe that if there is healthy competition, it means APC is still very vibrant and it is a party to beat. But, Oshiomhole is not an alternative to Odigie-Oyegun. That is the truth and that is my stand.
“Oshiomhole is not an alternative to Odigie-Oyegun if the APC national chairman is going to come from Edo State. He is not an alternative because we know the contribution of everybody to the party. So, my take is let Odigie-Oyegun remain.”
