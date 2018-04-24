Cloudy Weather Report Ramallah, Palestine +4°C, Cloudy

Breaking News

Home | News |

APC chairmanship: Oshiomhole not alternative to Oyegun —Airhiavbere



A chieftain of All Progressives Congress, APC, in Edo State, Major-General Charles Airhiavbere (retd), has faulted the endorsement of Comrade Adams Oshiomhole by the South-South caucus of the party for the national chairmanship position.

Chief John Odigie-Oyegun, the National Chairman of the All Progressives Congress (APC)

He said Oshiomhole is not an alternative to Chief John Odigie-Oyegun.

Airhiavbere, who spoke on the division in the South-South chapter of the APC over the choice of Odigie-Oyegun and Oshiomhole for the APC chairmanship position, said Oyegun remains the best candidate given how he has been able to keep the ruling party together despite all the challenges it has faced after winning the 2015 presidential election.

He maintained that Oshiomhole as a former governor does not mean that he is going to make a good party chairman because he has not been tested.

His words: “The division in South-South is normal and I believe that if there is healthy competition, it means APC is still very vibrant and it is a party to beat. But, Oshiomhole is not an alternative to Odigie-Oyegun. That is the truth and that is my stand.

“Oshiomhole is not an alternative to Odigie-Oyegun if the APC national chairman is going to come from Edo State. He is not an alternative because we know the contribution of everybody to the party. So, my take is let Odigie-Oyegun remain.”

Tags

No tags for this article

Post Your Comment below: >>
Disclaimer: Opinions expressed here are those of the writers and do not reflect those of nigerianewsgrio.com. nigerianewsgrio.com accepts no responsibility legal or otherwise for their accuracy of content. Please report any inappropriate content to us, and we will evaluate it as a matter of priority.
Loading...

About the Author:



Related Articles

0 News 24/04/2018 23:31:00 Politics: Everything we know about the victims of the Toronto van attack

Politics: Everything we know about the victims of the Toronto van attack

'); }else{

0 News 25/04/2018 00:54:00 Illegal arms land man in custody

Illegal arms land man in custody

Enyioha Opara, Minna THE police in Niger State have arrested a 50- year -old man, Ibrahim Manu, for allegedly fabricating illegal firearms at Beji Village

0 News 25/04/2018 01:13:00 Breach of agreement: Opabunmi set to sue French club

Breach of agreement: Opabunmi set to sue French club

Olufemi Atoyebi, Ibadan Former Super Eagles forward, Femi Opabunmi,   is planning to sue his  former club in France, Niort, over their failure to honour  their side

Most Watched Videos

View all posts
0 Videos 06/10/2017 14:56:00 We Must Marry - (Video)

We Must Marry - (Video)

This video is pretty hilarious. Watch and laugh, then leave a review below.

0 Videos 07/10/2017 16:56:00 Nigeria vs Zambia 1-0 - (Video)

Nigeria vs Zambia 1-0 - (Video)

Watch the football match between Nigeria vs Zambia 1-0, shows  Extended Highlights from the 2018 World Cup Qualifiers on 7 October 2017

0 Videos 12/11/2017 22:38:00 Praise & Worship by 12 years old Odehyieba Priscilla ( Must Watch)

Praise & Worship by 12 years old Odehyieba Priscilla ( Must Watch)

Remain Blessed for Worshipping with Me to give Glory to God.

0 Videos 09/11/2017 22:59:00 Best Response Ever to the Age-old Question - "What Will You Do If Your Partner Denies Paternity?"

Best Response Ever to the Age-old Question - "What Will You Do If Your Partner Denies Paternity?"

Best Response Ever to the Age-old Question - "What Will You Do If Your Partner Denies Paternity?" Watch and share ...after you laugh!

0 Videos 02/01/2018 00:58:00 [Music] BOG – Hold It Down

[Music] BOG – Hold It Down

by OG DEJI 40 mins ago0 To usher us into the new year 2018, the unsigned and underrated music act – BOG, the Pharoah of the

0 Videos 06/10/2017 15:01:00 What Type of Man Are You? (Must Watch Video)

What Type of Man Are You? (Must Watch Video)

This video describes in vivid terms, the types of men that exist.  Watch and review below.



Most Read News

View all posts
0 News 23/04/2018 13:56:00 Foreign universities approved by NUC and university ranking in Nigeria in 2018

Foreign universities approved by NUC and university ranking in Nigeria in 2018

Are there any NUC approved foreign universities in Nigeria? We all know that NUC or National Universities Commission is the legal organization that controls all

0 News 21/04/2018 01:07:00 PDP calls Kogi Assembly to impeach Bello

PDP calls Kogi Assembly to impeach Bello

By Boluwaji Obahopo The Peoples Democratic Party, PDP has lamented the absence of Kogi state governor Yahaya Bello from the state without officially transmitting a letter

0 News 18/04/2018 08:23:00 Michael Carrick tells Pogba what he should do that will help his relationship with Man United manager Jose Mourinho

Michael Carrick tells Pogba what he should do that will help his relationship with Man United manager Jose Mourinho

- Michael Carrick has told Paul Pogba to go for truce with Jose Mourinho- The relationship between Pogba and Jose Mourinho has gone sour -

0 News 20/04/2018 11:06:00 Finance: Apple is slipping after Morgan Stanley said iPhone demand is dwindling (AAPL)

Finance: Apple is slipping after Morgan Stanley said iPhone demand is dwindling (AAPL)

Finance Apple is slipping after Morgan Stanley said iPhone demand is dwindling (AAPL) Published: 9 minutes ago , Refreshed: 2 minutes ago Jacob Sonenshine Apple is slipping on a

0 News 20/04/2018 00:48:00 Curtailing National Assembly’s dictatorial tendency

Curtailing National Assembly’s dictatorial tendency

Bukola Ajisola, Victoria Island, Lagos State, [email protected]: The National Assembly comprising the Senate and the House of Representatives, constitutionally empowered to make laws and perform

0 News 19/04/2018 11:35:00 Mace Theft: Court Restrains Police, SSS From Arresting Sen. Omo- Agege

Mace Theft: Court Restrains Police, SSS From Arresting Sen. Omo- Agege

A Federal Capital Territory High Court has issued an order restraining the Nigeria Police and State Security Services, SSS from arresting Senator Ovie Omo-Agege.This came

Most Watched Movies

0 Movies 07/10/2017 07:44:00 Divided Lovers

Divided Lovers

Divided Lovers

0 Movies 07/10/2017 07:41:00 No Man Can Satisfy Me

No Man Can Satisfy Me

No Man Can Satisfy Me

0 Movies 07/10/2017 07:43:00 My Empire

My Empire

My Empire

0 Movies 07/10/2017 07:47:00 Dangerous Visitors

Dangerous Visitors

DANGEROUS VISITORS

cron