Cloudy Weather Report Ramallah, Palestine +4°C, Cloudy

Breaking News

Home | News |

Methodist Church to Buhari: Empower herdsmen to pursue education



By Chimaobi Nwaiwu

NNEWI—Methodist Church Nigeria, Diocese of Onitsha, Eastern Gateway, has expressed worry over the state of the Nigerian nation, saying that something urgent should be done in the area of security, health, power, roads and employment, to save the nation from total collapse.

The church also urged President Muhammadu Buhari to stop blaming the administration of former President Goodluck Jonathan for the woes of the country but should consolidate on Jonathan’s  achievements and legacies, like the process of educating herdsmen which the former president started.

Buhari

Bishop of the Methodist Church Nigeria, Diocese of Onitsha, Rt. Rev. Livinus Biereonwu Onugha, spoke  in Onitsha in an address he presented during the 16th  Annual Diocesean Synod 2018, which held at All Saints Methodist Church Onitsha.

“It still beats my imagination how the All Progressives Congress, APC, government of President Muhammadu Buhari is not consolidating on the legacies of Goodluck Jonathan who started the process of educating the herdsmen, by establishing schools for them. At this digital age, the APC government is encouraging herdsmen to continue to wander from place to place in rearing flocks.

“The core north has governed this nation more than any other but unfortunately, we have more uneducated youths in the north than any other place in Nigeria.”

, why the misplacement of priorities of their leaders.

“Today many people conceive of this nation as failed state, Nigeria as a state has failed to provide the basic expectations to her citizens, particularly security, health, power roads and in employment, yet we are yet to understand why a president who seem to have failed virtually in all his campaign promises, is being asked by some shameless group to come back in 2019.

“Nigeria is a nation that is divided spiritually already and togetherness physically is totally in doubt, development of this nation is focused only in two sections of the country, North and West. Raji Fashola told Nigerians that a serious government can fix the power problem of Nigeria in six months.

He is directly in charge of power, he has fixed the North and the South, but yet to fix the East after three years and some months in office, the inference here therefore, is that this government in not serious, we must commend the past administration of Dr Goodluck Jonathan for building power generating plants before leaving office.

“If Dr Jonathan, was selfish like some Nigerian politicians in power, he would have rigged the election and perpetuate himself in power, but had a godly idea and indeed Christian idea: “My political ambition is not worth the blood of any Nigerian, unlike those who say blood of the Baboons and Monkeys will flow on the street of Nigeria if they are not elected presidents.

“Today the blood of unborn babies, pregnant women, children, adults, soldiers, policemen and other paramilitary is flowing in the Sambisa forest, in Agatu land in Benue, Taraba, in the Northeast, in Southern Kaduna, in Oyo, Edo, Imo and Enugu States, Nigeria is bleeding profusely.”

Bishop Onugha noted that “Nigerian government is fast loosing the remaining trust, if any is left from the populace, the recent Dapchi girls kidnap drama and the manner they back raises a lot of questions in the minds of Nigerians.”

Tags

No tags for this article

Post Your Comment below: >>
Disclaimer: Opinions expressed here are those of the writers and do not reflect those of nigerianewsgrio.com. nigerianewsgrio.com accepts no responsibility legal or otherwise for their accuracy of content. Please report any inappropriate content to us, and we will evaluate it as a matter of priority.
Loading...

About the Author:



Related Articles

0 News 24/04/2018 23:31:00 Politics: Everything we know about the victims of the Toronto van attack

Politics: Everything we know about the victims of the Toronto van attack

'); }else{

0 News 25/04/2018 00:54:00 Illegal arms land man in custody

Illegal arms land man in custody

Enyioha Opara, Minna THE police in Niger State have arrested a 50- year -old man, Ibrahim Manu, for allegedly fabricating illegal firearms at Beji Village

0 News 25/04/2018 01:13:00 Breach of agreement: Opabunmi set to sue French club

Breach of agreement: Opabunmi set to sue French club

Olufemi Atoyebi, Ibadan Former Super Eagles forward, Femi Opabunmi,   is planning to sue his  former club in France, Niort, over their failure to honour  their side

Most Watched Videos

View all posts
0 Videos 06/10/2017 15:01:00 What Type of Man Are You? (Must Watch Video)

What Type of Man Are You? (Must Watch Video)

This video describes in vivid terms, the types of men that exist.  Watch and review below.

0 Videos 21/03/2018 20:02:00 [Music] Maire – Kau Kau

[Music] Maire – Kau Kau

by OG DEJI 1 hour ago0 Maire returns with one of her best projects to date. She drops a new single titled ‘Kau Kau’. Produced by

0 Videos 21/03/2018 20:15:00 [Music] Radar X – Babylon (Prod. by E-Kelly)

[Music] Radar X – Babylon (Prod. by E-Kelly)

by OG DEJI 1 hour ago0 BFN Records presents fresh talent Radar X with a massive single titled “Babylon“. Judging from this high-life and afro-pop fusion

0 Videos 10/10/2017 11:52:00 Save Nigeria Plea - ( Video)

Save Nigeria Plea - ( Video)

Save Nigeria Plea - ( Video)

0 Videos 12/11/2017 22:38:00 Praise & Worship by 12 years old Odehyieba Priscilla ( Must Watch)

Praise & Worship by 12 years old Odehyieba Priscilla ( Must Watch)

Remain Blessed for Worshipping with Me to give Glory to God.

0 Videos 21/03/2018 20:13:00 [Music] Basseline Ft. Uriel Oputa – Buy Luv (Prod. KayzBeat)

[Music] Basseline Ft. Uriel Oputa – Buy Luv (Prod. KayzBeat)

by Mcadioh 1 hour ago0 Yes my people this is a big one, your boy Basseline collaborates with our ex big brother house mate Uriel Oputa



Most Read News

View all posts
0 News 22/04/2018 20:47:00 Buhari’s CHOGM trip, a colossal waste —PDP

Buhari’s CHOGM trip, a colossal waste —PDP

Olusola Fabiyi and Olalekan Adetayo The Peoples Democratic Party said that President Muhammadu Buhari’s attendance of the Commonwealth Heads of Government Meeting in United Kingdom last

0 News 18/04/2018 16:52:00 Goals from Smalling and Lukaku humble AFC Bournemouth at home in their Premier League fixture

Goals from Smalling and Lukaku humble AFC Bournemouth at home in their Premier League fixture

Manchester United bounced back to winning ways with a 2-0 victory over AFC Bournemouth at the Dean Court on Wednesday, April 18.Having suffered a 1-0

0 News 22/04/2018 19:05:00 FG’s allocation to health sector too poor, says Emeka Anyaoku

FG’s allocation to health sector too poor, says Emeka Anyaoku

Tony Okafor, Awka A former Secretary General of the Commonwealth, Chief Emeka Anyaoku, has asked President Muhammadu Buhari and others saddled with health care delivery services

0 News 18/04/2018 21:43:00 Herdsmen killings: Buhari convenes regional summit on border cattle movement

Herdsmen killings: Buhari convenes regional summit on border cattle movement

By Johnbosco AgbakwuruABUJA—PRESIDENT Muhammadu Buhari is expected to host the conference on ECOWAS Protocol on Free Movement of Persons, Goods and Services aimed at putting

0 News 19/04/2018 08:34:00 Apostle Ayo Babalola Married The Wrong Woman --Foluke Daramola

Apostle Ayo Babalola Married The Wrong Woman --Foluke Daramola

Nigerian Nollywood actress Foluke Daramola has shared the bad ordeal experienced by the former Christ Apostolic Church Leader Apostle Joseph Ayo Babalola in his marriage. Nigerian

0 News 24/04/2018 10:06:00 2019: Buhari Will Win Easily, Says Lai Mohammed

2019: Buhari Will Win Easily, Says Lai Mohammed

Lai Mohammed, Nigeria’s Minister of information has said President Muhammadu Buhari will win the 2019 presidential election “easily.”The minister disclosed this in an interview with

Most Watched Movies

0 Movies 07/10/2017 07:44:00 Divided Lovers

Divided Lovers

Divided Lovers

0 Movies 07/10/2017 07:41:00 No Man Can Satisfy Me

No Man Can Satisfy Me

No Man Can Satisfy Me

0 Movies 07/10/2017 07:47:00 Dangerous Visitors

Dangerous Visitors

DANGEROUS VISITORS

0 Movies 07/10/2017 07:43:00 My Empire

My Empire

My Empire

cron