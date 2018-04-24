Pensioners put lawmakers to task as Lagos Assembly amends Pension law

By Ebun Sessou

NOT long ago, Lagos State House of Assembly held a public hearing to amend some sections of the state pension law.

Titled “A Bill for a Law to Amend the Lagos State Pension Reform Law, 2007 and for Connected Purposes”, attracted among other retirees and prospective retirees.

Stakeholders at the public hearing were of the opinion that the proposed amendment of the pension scheme should be an opportunity for the lawmakers to remedy what they consider some lacuna in the existing pension law.

A cross section of pensioners

They sought for among others, extension of the retirement age of Specialists in health sector from 60 years to 65 years or 70 years.

Presenting the view of others, Mr Lekan Ogunbanwo, a former Permanent Secretary, Lagos State Television, LTV, advocated an extension of the retirement age of specialists in health sector from 60 years to 65 years or 70 years.

According to him, “Specialists in health sector still have much to contribute at 60, their retirement age needs be considered for a review as done in other climes from the stipulated 60years to 65years for those who are still active.”

Also speaking, Mrs Josephine Williams, a former Head of Service, urged the lawmakers to clarify academic staff in professorial cadre that would enjoy 100 per cent of their terminal benefits as pension for life.

Earlier in his welcome address, Mr. Dayo Famakinwa, the Chairman House Ad hoc Committee on Establishments, Training, Pension and Public Service, said the amendment would further enhance the state’s pension scheme.

Similarly, Speaker, Lagos State House of Assembly, Mr. Mudashiru Obasa, said the proposed amendments pension scheme would affect only 22 sections of the 77-section Principal Law.

The Speaker who was represented by his deputy, Mr. Wasiu Eshinlokun-Sanni, said that pension scheme, though near perfect in the state, still needed some reforms to make it better.

According to him, “we will ensure that enough funds are included in the budget to ensure that we have enough funds to cater for pensioners.”

In her contributions, Mrs Funlola Odunlami, the Director General of the Lagos State Pension Commission, said that there were two set of pensioners in the state’s pension scheme.

According to her, they were those who retired after the commencement of the contributory pension scheme as well as those who joined service after the commencement of the contributory pension scheme and those, who were in service before the commencement of the scheme.

The Majority Leader of the House, Mr. Sanai Agunbiade, explained that the amendment would put the reform in perspective and make the administration of pension law effective.

The amendment inserted a new section eight which states that “A certificate of clearance shall be issued by the employer within 60 days of the employee’s retirement or dismissal from service”.

The amended in section 9 also states that “Where an employee who has contributed to the scheme is dismissed from public service, such an employee shall be entitled to his contributions and accrued interest.