Bizman docked for allegedly defrauding business associate of N141.6m



By Onozure Dania

Lagos—A businessman, Chekwube Okafor, was yesterday arraigned before an Igbosere Magistrate’s court in Lagos, for allegedly obtaining N141.6 million from his business associate under the pretext of exporting woods to China.

Okafor, 32, whose residential address was not given, is facing a three-count charge bordering on conspiracy, stealing and fraud preferred against him by the police.

The prosecutor, Inspector Steven Molo, told the court that the defendant committed the alleged offences between October 2016 and February 2017, at Alaba area of Lagos.

However, the defendant pleaded not guilty to the charge.

Magistrate Mrs O. A. Botoku, in her ruling, granted the defendant bail in the sum of N10 million, with two sureties in like sum and adjourned the case till May15

