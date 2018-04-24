Cloudy Weather Report Ramallah, Palestine +4°C, Cloudy

Breaking News

Home | News |

Buhari meets APC governors, seeks support for Oshiomhole



By Johnbosco Agbakwuru
ABUJA – PRESIDENT Muhammadu Buhari and the All Progressives Congress , APC, governors are in a closed door meeting at the Presidential Villa, Abuja.

President Buhari, ex Gov. Adams Oshiomhole and Governor. Godwin Obaseki

Though the agenda of the meeting was not made public, sources at the Presidency said that the meeting has one item agenda which is on the forthcoming national convention of the APC and how the state governors will work towards the emergence of the former Edo State Governor, Adams Oshiomhole, as the party’s next National Chairman.

The party’s national convention where new members of the party’s National Working Committee will emerge has been slated for May 14 in Abuja.

It is not clear yet if the party’s current chairman, Chief John Odigie-Oyegun, will be seeking re-election at the convention but the sources that spoke on the condition of anonymity claimed that the President has resolved to support Oshiomhole’s candidature.

One of the sources said, “The President called this meeting with the progressive governors to ask them to back Oshiomhole’s candidature. That’s the purpose of the meeting administration that is the President’s position.”

The APC had decided to retain the current zoning formula for its national offices.

Recall that President Buhari had at the last National Executive Council(NEC) meeting of the party declared his intentions to seek re-election in 2019.

He had also favoured a national convention to be convened in order to elect substantive National Working Committee members, while opposing tenure elongation for Chief John Odigie Oyegun.

As at the time of filing this brief report, governors who had already arrived the Villa included those of Kaduna,Edo,Plateau,Jigawa, Adamawa,Kano,Zamfara,Ogun, Jigawa and Jenni, among others.

The Vice President Yemi Osinbajo,the Secretary to the Government of the Federation,Boss Mustapha as well as the Chief of Staff to the President,Abba Kyari were also in attendance.

Tags

No tags for this article

Post Your Comment below: >>
Disclaimer: Opinions expressed here are those of the writers and do not reflect those of nigerianewsgrio.com. nigerianewsgrio.com accepts no responsibility legal or otherwise for their accuracy of content. Please report any inappropriate content to us, and we will evaluate it as a matter of priority.
Loading...

About the Author:



Related Articles

0 News 24/04/2018 23:31:00 Politics: Everything we know about the victims of the Toronto van attack

Politics: Everything we know about the victims of the Toronto van attack

'); }else{

0 News 25/04/2018 00:54:00 Illegal arms land man in custody

Illegal arms land man in custody

Enyioha Opara, Minna THE police in Niger State have arrested a 50- year -old man, Ibrahim Manu, for allegedly fabricating illegal firearms at Beji Village

0 News 25/04/2018 01:13:00 Breach of agreement: Opabunmi set to sue French club

Breach of agreement: Opabunmi set to sue French club

Olufemi Atoyebi, Ibadan Former Super Eagles forward, Femi Opabunmi,   is planning to sue his  former club in France, Niort, over their failure to honour  their side

Most Watched Videos

View all posts
0 Videos 12/11/2017 22:38:00 Praise & Worship by 12 years old Odehyieba Priscilla ( Must Watch)

Praise & Worship by 12 years old Odehyieba Priscilla ( Must Watch)

Remain Blessed for Worshipping with Me to give Glory to God.

0 Videos 09/11/2017 22:59:00 Best Response Ever to the Age-old Question - "What Will You Do If Your Partner Denies Paternity?"

Best Response Ever to the Age-old Question - "What Will You Do If Your Partner Denies Paternity?"

Best Response Ever to the Age-old Question - "What Will You Do If Your Partner Denies Paternity?" Watch and share ...after you laugh!

0 Videos 21/03/2018 20:01:00 [Music] Mano – Take It Off (Prod.by YungTrill)

[Music] Mano – Take It Off (Prod.by YungTrill)

by Mcadioh 1 hour ago0 Young Talented upcoming act, Frank also know as Mano drops a groovy dance masterpiece titled “Take It Off“. “Take it off”

0 Videos 21/03/2018 20:02:00 [Music] Maire – Kau Kau

[Music] Maire – Kau Kau

by OG DEJI 1 hour ago0 Maire returns with one of her best projects to date. She drops a new single titled ‘Kau Kau’. Produced by

0 Videos 21/03/2018 20:15:00 [Music] Radar X – Babylon (Prod. by E-Kelly)

[Music] Radar X – Babylon (Prod. by E-Kelly)

by OG DEJI 1 hour ago0 BFN Records presents fresh talent Radar X with a massive single titled “Babylon“. Judging from this high-life and afro-pop fusion

0 Videos 07/10/2017 16:56:00 Nigeria vs Zambia 1-0 - (Video)

Nigeria vs Zambia 1-0 - (Video)

Watch the football match between Nigeria vs Zambia 1-0, shows  Extended Highlights from the 2018 World Cup Qualifiers on 7 October 2017



Most Read News

View all posts
0 News 22/04/2018 09:39:00 In India, child rape now attracts death penalty

In India, child rape now attracts death penalty

Indian President Ram Nath Kovind has signed an ordinance that allows stringent punishments for sexual violence against children, including the death penalty for those convicted

0 News 22/04/2018 11:57:00 Nasarawa Killings: Tiv Association warns against reprisal attack

Nasarawa Killings: Tiv Association warns against reprisal attack

The Tiv socio-cultural association in Nasarawa State, “Mdzough U Tiv,” on Sunday advised Tiv people to refrain from any form of reprisal attack, following the

0 News 19/04/2018 05:21:00 Nigerians should get quality healthcare - Governor Obaseki urges FG, state governments

Nigerians should get quality healthcare - Governor Obaseki urges FG, state governments

- Governor Obaseki of Edo state has urged the federal and state governments to endeavour to provide quality healthcare services for Nigerians- Obaseki remarked that

0 News 23/04/2018 10:55:00 Former Premier League title winning coach spotted at Arsenal's Emirates Stadium and he could be Wenger's replacement

Former Premier League title winning coach spotted at Arsenal's Emirates Stadium and he could be Wenger's replacement

- Ex Leicester City boss Claudio Ranieri was seen at the Emirates Stadium on Sunday, April 22- The Italian football manager came to watch the

0 News 24/04/2018 18:29:00 Meek Mill: Rapper is out of prison

Meek Mill: Rapper is out of prison

Meek Mill is one happy young man.After being thrown back in jail for violating his probation with a tentative two to four years jail time,

0 News 23/04/2018 04:10:00 Dino Melaye: Police finally arrest Kogi Senator

Dino Melaye: Police finally arrest Kogi Senator

Back to Article

Most Watched Movies

0 Movies 07/10/2017 07:43:00 My Empire

My Empire

My Empire

0 Movies 07/10/2017 07:44:00 Divided Lovers

Divided Lovers

Divided Lovers

0 Movies 07/10/2017 07:41:00 No Man Can Satisfy Me

No Man Can Satisfy Me

No Man Can Satisfy Me

0 Movies 07/10/2017 07:47:00 Dangerous Visitors

Dangerous Visitors

DANGEROUS VISITORS

cron