Buhari meets APC governors, seeks support for Oshiomhole

By Johnbosco Agbakwuru
ABUJA – PRESIDENT Muhammadu Buhari and the All Progressives Congress , APC, governors are in a closed door meeting at the Presidential Villa, Abuja.
Though the agenda of the meeting was not made public, sources at the Presidency said that the meeting has one item agenda which is on the forthcoming national convention of the APC and how the state governors will work towards the emergence of the former Edo State Governor, Adams Oshiomhole, as the party’s next National Chairman.
The party’s national convention where new members of the party’s National Working Committee will emerge has been slated for May 14 in Abuja.
It is not clear yet if the party’s current chairman, Chief John Odigie-Oyegun, will be seeking re-election at the convention but the sources that spoke on the condition of anonymity claimed that the President has resolved to support Oshiomhole’s candidature.
One of the sources said, “The President called this meeting with the progressive governors to ask them to back Oshiomhole’s candidature. That’s the purpose of the meeting administration that is the President’s position.”
The APC had decided to retain the current zoning formula for its national offices.
Recall that President Buhari had at the last National Executive Council(NEC) meeting of the party declared his intentions to seek re-election in 2019.
He had also favoured a national convention to be convened in order to elect substantive National Working Committee members, while opposing tenure elongation for Chief John Odigie Oyegun.
As at the time of filing this brief report, governors who had already arrived the Villa included those of Kaduna,Edo,Plateau,Jigawa, Adamawa,Kano,Zamfara,Ogun, Jigawa and Jenni, among others.
The Vice President Yemi Osinbajo,the Secretary to the Government of the Federation,Boss Mustapha as well as the Chief of Staff to the President,Abba Kyari were also in attendance.
