Cloudy Weather Report Ramallah, Palestine +4°C, Cloudy

Breaking News

Home | News |

Oxlade-Chamberlain injury casts shadow on five-star Liverpool show



Liverpool’s giant step towards a first Champions League final for 13 years was marred by a likely season-ending injury to midfielder Alex Oxlade-Chamberlain that could also rule the England international out of the upcoming World Cup.

LIVERPOOL vs ROMA
Liverpool’s English midfielder Alex Oxlade-Chamberlain is stretchered off the pitch during the UEFA Champions League first leg semi-final football match between Liverpool and Roma at Anfield stadium in Liverpool, north west England on April 24, 2018. / AFP PHOTO /

Oxlade-Chamberlain, 24, had to be stretchered off after just 18 minutes of Liverpool’s 5-2 semi-final, first leg victory over Roma at Anfield on Tuesday.

“The biggest blow for the mood in the dressing room is the injury to Ox,” said Liverpool manager Jurgen Klopp.

Klopp’s men looked certain for the final in Kiev on May 26 when doubles from the outstanding Mohamed Salah and Roberto Firmino either side of Sadio Mane’s strike saw the hosts race into a 5-0 lead.

However, late goals from Edin Dzeko and Diego Perotti alied to Oxlade-Chamberlain’s injury soured Klopp’s mood.

“It looks like this unfotunately,” added Klopp when asked if the player’s season was over.

“That’s the reason I’m not flying mood wise. We lost a fantastic player tonight.”

Oxlade-Chamberlain has seen a dwindling career revitalised by Klopp since moving to Liverpool last summer.

The former Arsenal man scored a stunning goal in Liverpool’s 3-0 quarter-final, first leg win over Manchester City and was widely expected to be included in the England squad for the World Cup, which starts in Russia on June 15.

Tags

No tags for this article

Post Your Comment below: >>
Disclaimer: Opinions expressed here are those of the writers and do not reflect those of nigerianewsgrio.com. nigerianewsgrio.com accepts no responsibility legal or otherwise for their accuracy of content. Please report any inappropriate content to us, and we will evaluate it as a matter of priority.
Loading...

About the Author:



Related Articles

0 News 24/04/2018 23:31:00 Politics: Everything we know about the victims of the Toronto van attack

Politics: Everything we know about the victims of the Toronto van attack

'); }else{

0 News 25/04/2018 00:54:00 Illegal arms land man in custody

Illegal arms land man in custody

Enyioha Opara, Minna THE police in Niger State have arrested a 50- year -old man, Ibrahim Manu, for allegedly fabricating illegal firearms at Beji Village

0 News 25/04/2018 01:13:00 Breach of agreement: Opabunmi set to sue French club

Breach of agreement: Opabunmi set to sue French club

Olufemi Atoyebi, Ibadan Former Super Eagles forward, Femi Opabunmi,   is planning to sue his  former club in France, Niort, over their failure to honour  their side

Most Watched Videos

View all posts
0 Videos 21/03/2018 20:13:00 [Music] Basseline Ft. Uriel Oputa – Buy Luv (Prod. KayzBeat)

[Music] Basseline Ft. Uriel Oputa – Buy Luv (Prod. KayzBeat)

by Mcadioh 1 hour ago0 Yes my people this is a big one, your boy Basseline collaborates with our ex big brother house mate Uriel Oputa

0 Videos 21/03/2018 20:01:00 [Music] Mano – Take It Off (Prod.by YungTrill)

[Music] Mano – Take It Off (Prod.by YungTrill)

by Mcadioh 1 hour ago0 Young Talented upcoming act, Frank also know as Mano drops a groovy dance masterpiece titled “Take It Off“. “Take it off”

0 Videos 21/03/2018 20:15:00 [Music] Radar X – Babylon (Prod. by E-Kelly)

[Music] Radar X – Babylon (Prod. by E-Kelly)

by OG DEJI 1 hour ago0 BFN Records presents fresh talent Radar X with a massive single titled “Babylon“. Judging from this high-life and afro-pop fusion

0 Videos 07/10/2017 07:51:00 The Marriage Test Bucket - (Video)

The Marriage Test Bucket - (Video)

Watch this hilarious spoof:  The Marriage Scanning Bucket.  Please leave a review below.

0 Videos 07/10/2017 16:56:00 Nigeria vs Zambia 1-0 - (Video)

Nigeria vs Zambia 1-0 - (Video)

Watch the football match between Nigeria vs Zambia 1-0, shows  Extended Highlights from the 2018 World Cup Qualifiers on 7 October 2017

0 Videos 02/01/2018 00:58:00 [Music] BOG – Hold It Down

[Music] BOG – Hold It Down

by OG DEJI 40 mins ago0 To usher us into the new year 2018, the unsigned and underrated music act – BOG, the Pharoah of the



Most Read News

View all posts
0 News 24/04/2018 12:23:00 Breaking: Senator Dino Melaye reportedly jumps off police van, lands in hospital (photos)

Breaking: Senator Dino Melaye reportedly jumps off police van, lands in hospital (photos)

Senator Dino Melaye has reportedly been rushed to the hospital after allegedly jumping off a moving police van that was conveying him to a court

0 News 22/04/2018 14:21:00 United will be Cup final favourites, says Antonio Conte

United will be Cup final favourites, says Antonio Conte

Antonio Conte says Chelsea will be underdogs when they face Manchester United and his old rival Jose Mourinho in the FA Cup final. Conte’s side cruised

0 News 24/04/2018 09:18:00 Breaking: Gunmen reportedly storm Benue church, kill 15 worshippers, burn 50 houses

Breaking: Gunmen reportedly storm Benue church, kill 15 worshippers, burn 50 houses

Suspected herdsmen have reportedly killed 15 people in an early morning attack on a Catholic Church in Benue state, on Tuesday, April 24.The attack occurred

0 News 24/04/2018 02:05:00 Presidency reacts to killing of Nigerian in South Africa, claims policemen involved are in court

Presidency reacts to killing of Nigerian in South Africa, claims policemen involved are in court

The Senior Special Assistant to the President on Foreign Affairs and Diaspora, Abike dabiri –Erewa, on Monday described the killing of Clement Nwaogu, another Nigerian

0 News 23/04/2018 15:31:00 There is a plan to kill me and I know about it – Senator Dino Melaye

There is a plan to kill me and I know about it – Senator Dino Melaye

CHAIRMAN, Senate Committee on the Federal Capital Territory, FCT, Senator Dino Melaye, APC, Kogi West who was arrested by the Police at the International wing

0 News 23/04/2018 12:32:00 Testimonies: Here is why Christians should always share their stories

Testimonies: Here is why Christians should always share their stories

Back to Article

Most Watched Movies

0 Movies 07/10/2017 07:43:00 My Empire

My Empire

My Empire

0 Movies 07/10/2017 07:44:00 Divided Lovers

Divided Lovers

Divided Lovers

0 Movies 07/10/2017 07:41:00 No Man Can Satisfy Me

No Man Can Satisfy Me

No Man Can Satisfy Me

0 Movies 07/10/2017 07:47:00 Dangerous Visitors

Dangerous Visitors

DANGEROUS VISITORS

cron