Liverpool vs Roma : Arrest made after ‘serious assault’

Police have arrested a man following a “serious assault” ahead of Liverpool’s Champions League semi-final first leg against Roma at Anfield on Tuesday.
A Liverpool supporter was attacked by Roma hooligans before the Liverpool vs Roma match, which ended in a 5-2 win for the Premier League club.
Merseyside Police said in a statement: “We can confirm a man has been arrested following an assault near to the Albert public house earlier this evening.
“He has been taken to a police station where he will be interviewed by detectives.
“The 53-year-old victim is currently being treated for his injuries.”
There were clashes between Liverpool and Roma supporters shortly before kick-off.
Around 80 Roma fans are thought to have used a side road to reach an area populated by Liverpool supporters just outside their Anfield stadium.
One man was seen motionless on the road and BBC Sport footage showed another fan carrying a hammer amid reports Roma supporters used belts as weapons.
Sunday Times Football correspondent Jonathan Northcroft tweeted: “Roma fans have just attacked Liverpool supporters with belts, outside the Albert. One guy down getting treatment.
“The Roma group came out of Venmore Street, and attack was sudden.”
Video footage later emerged on social media showing Roma thugs, dressed in black and with hoods and masks over their faces, carrying out their attack on the Liverpool supporters.
There were also clashes between fans in Liverpool city centre before the match, with the Italians again seen to provoke the incident.
Roma fans also have a history of targeting English supporters in the Italian capital, with Tottenham Hotspur and Manchester United fans both complaining of assaults during their visits in recent years.
The trouble at Anfield followed disturbing scenes during Liverpool’s quarter-final win over Manchester City when fans threw missiles at the visitors’ team bus.
To avoid a repeat of those scenes, extra police were drafted in for the Roma match, while tactical road closures kept fans away from the visitors’ team bus.
Despite those measures, Liverpool fans still let off flares and smoke bombs, while some climbed on top of police vans.
Related Articles
Illegal arms land man in custody
Enyioha Opara, Minna THE police in Niger State have arrested a 50- year -old man, Ibrahim Manu, for allegedly fabricating illegal firearms at Beji Village
Breach of agreement: Opabunmi set to sue French club
Olufemi Atoyebi, Ibadan Former Super Eagles forward, Femi Opabunmi, is planning to sue his former club in France, Niort, over their failure to honour their side
Most Watched VideosView all posts
[Music] Basseline Ft. Uriel Oputa – Buy Luv (Prod. KayzBeat)
by Mcadioh 1 hour ago0 Yes my people this is a big one, your boy Basseline collaborates with our ex big brother house mate Uriel Oputa
Nigeria vs Zambia 1-0 - (Video)
Watch the football match between Nigeria vs Zambia 1-0, shows Extended Highlights from the 2018 World Cup Qualifiers on 7 October 2017
[Music] BOG – Hold It Down
by OG DEJI 40 mins ago0 To usher us into the new year 2018, the unsigned and underrated music act – BOG, the Pharoah of the
Save Nigeria Plea - ( Video)
Save Nigeria Plea - ( Video)
[Music] Mano – Take It Off (Prod.by YungTrill)
by Mcadioh 1 hour ago0 Young Talented upcoming act, Frank also know as Mano drops a groovy dance masterpiece titled “Take It Off“. “Take it off”
We Must Marry - (Video)
This video is pretty hilarious. Watch and laugh, then leave a review below.
Most Read NewsView all posts
Just in: Alleged notorious criminal arrested by Nigerian Army in Taraba state (photos)
The Nigerian Army has announced the arrest of one Bwesse H Tanimu, an alleged notorious criminal popularly known as Skin, in Taraba state as the
Chelsea face Man United in FA Cup final
Chelsea booked an FA Cup final showdown with Manchester United as Olivier Giroud tormented Southampton again with a sublime strike in Sunday’s 2-0 win at
Nigerian soldiers kill 6 heavily armed bandits in Kogi state
- Nigerian soldiers on operation in Kogi encountered some bandits in the state recently- A clearance was carried out by troops of headquarters command army
We’ll recover all looted funds, assets, private investigator assures
By Omeiza Ajayi ABUJA— Private investigator to Special Presidential Panel for the Recovery of Public Property, Evangelist Victor Uwajeh, has promised to recover all looted funds
BREAKING: Sunderland relegated to League One for first time in 30 years
Sunderland were relegated to England’s third tier for the first time in 30 years on Saturday as the Championship’s bottom club lost 2-1 to fellow
Snatched Mace: Police, SSS Have Cases To Answer – ANRP
The Abundant Nigeria Renewal Party (ANRP) has said that the Inspector General of the Police, Mr. Ibrahim Idris and the Director General of the State
Most Watched Movies
Divided Lovers
Divided Lovers
No Man Can Satisfy Me
No Man Can Satisfy Me
Dangerous Visitors
DANGEROUS VISITORS
My Empire
My Empire
Post Your Comment below: >>