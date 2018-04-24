Gronkowski vows to play in 2018

New England Patriots star Rob Gronkowski on Tuesday vowed to return for the 2018 season, quashing speculation he may quit the National Football League.
The towering tight end’s future has been the subject of intense scrutiny after he indicated he was mulling retirement in the wake of February’s Super Bowl defeat to the Philadelphia Eagles in Minneapolis.
The 28-year-old however drew a line under the conjecture on Tuesday with a post on Instagram which revealed he had told Patriots coach Bill Belichick of his intention to play on.
“I met with coach today and informed him I will be back for the 2018 season with the Pats,” Gronkowski wrote.
“I have been working out, staying in shape and feel great. Looking forward to another championship run.”
Gronkowski is one of the Patriots’ most formidable offensive weapons and a favorite target of quarterback Tom Brady.
But the tight end has suffered a laundry list of injuries during his career, and was badly shaken in January by a concussion in the Patriots’ playoff win over Jacksonville.
Gronkowski had fueled the speculation he could walk away from the sport after telling reporters at the Super Bowl he intended to “look at my future for sure.”
“I’m going to sit down in the next couple of weeks and see where I’m at,” Gronkowski said in February.
Related Articles
Illegal arms land man in custody
Enyioha Opara, Minna THE police in Niger State have arrested a 50- year -old man, Ibrahim Manu, for allegedly fabricating illegal firearms at Beji Village
Breach of agreement: Opabunmi set to sue French club
Olufemi Atoyebi, Ibadan Former Super Eagles forward, Femi Opabunmi, is planning to sue his former club in France, Niort, over their failure to honour their side
Most Watched VideosView all posts
Save Nigeria Plea - ( Video)
Save Nigeria Plea - ( Video)
Praise & Worship by 12 years old Odehyieba Priscilla ( Must Watch)
Remain Blessed for Worshipping with Me to give Glory to God.
[Music] BOG – Hold It Down
by OG DEJI 40 mins ago0 To usher us into the new year 2018, the unsigned and underrated music act – BOG, the Pharoah of the
Nigeria vs Zambia 1-0 - (Video)
Watch the football match between Nigeria vs Zambia 1-0, shows Extended Highlights from the 2018 World Cup Qualifiers on 7 October 2017
The Marriage Test Bucket - (Video)
Watch this hilarious spoof: The Marriage Scanning Bucket. Please leave a review below.
[Music] Maire – Kau Kau
by OG DEJI 1 hour ago0 Maire returns with one of her best projects to date. She drops a new single titled ‘Kau Kau’. Produced by
Most Read NewsView all posts
I put my studies on hold for him
Dear Bunrni, I recently turned 20. Last year, I decided not to go to university outside my state, so I could stay with my boyfriend
How Chinese Businessman Tried To Smuggle $300,000 Outside Nigeria
The trial of Li Yanping, a Chinese national who is facing a one-count charge of money laundering for concealing $300,000 has begun with the Economic
Finance: Wall Street's most iconic symbol may leave its home after nearly 3 decades
Finance Wall Street's most iconic symbol may leave its home after nearly 3 decades Published: 7 minutes ago , Refreshed: 5 minutes ago Graham Rapier The bull, which has
Strategy: A flight attendant's primary job is to keep you safe — and they're trained extensively for any kind of emergency
During a plane emergency, flight attendants know exactly what to do. It's a flight attendant's primary role to keep passengers safe — serving you
Taraba killings: Army declares 5 wanted
The Nigerian Army on Wednesday declared five persons wanted in Taraba for their alleged roles in killings in Takum Local Government Area of the state
2019: Why southwest may go with Buhari (Opinion)
Editor's note: The writer of this piece, Idowu Samuel, highlights some factors that may determine the decision of people from the southwest in casting their
Most Watched Movies
Divided Lovers
Divided Lovers
Dangerous Visitors
DANGEROUS VISITORS
No Man Can Satisfy Me
No Man Can Satisfy Me
My Empire
My Empire
Post Your Comment below: >>