Illegal arms land man in custody

THE police in Niger State have arrested a 50- year -old man, Ibrahim Manu, for allegedly fabricating illegal firearms at Beji Village in the Bosso Local Government Area of the state.

Northern City News gathered on Tuesday that Manu was a goldsmith who dabbled into fabrication of firearms which he sold to armed robbers in the state.

He was said to have been involved in the business for the past 15 years before he was arrested by police operatives.

The suspect was said to have fabricated dane guns and other dangerous weapons for suspected criminals.

But Manu told our correspondent that his family had been involved in firearms production for years, adding that he learnt the trade from his father.

“Everybody in Beji village knows that my family fabricates firearms; in fact, it was synonymous with the family and I wondered why police could not arrest my father and other members of the family who are into it before I joined,” he said.

Manu added, “I made a lot of money from fabrication of firearms and other dangerous weapons, I joined this business when I was 18 years old and I don’t think there is any business I can do better than this, it’s unfortunate.”

The suspect explained that he did not know firearms production was illegal, adding that he saw it as a normal venture.

Asked whether he regretted his action, Manu said, “It is only when you know that you are committing an offence that you would have regrets, I don’t have any regret for fabricating firearms, it is a profession.”

The Command’s Public relations Officer, Muhammad Abubakar, said the suspect confessed to the crime during interrogation.

Abubakar said that the operatives recovered fabricated dane guns, two long pipes, one vice machine and a drilling machine from the suspect, adding that that he would be arraigned in court after investigation.

