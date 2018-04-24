Politics: Everything we know about the victims of the Toronto van attack

At least 10 people were killed and 15 others were injured when a white rental van jumped onto the sidewalk of a busy Toronto intersection, sped down the road, and mowed down multiple victims in the way.
Alek Minassian, the 25-year-old suspect, was arrested and identified by police shortly after the attack. Police said the crash "definitely looked deliberate" but maintained that the motive was unknown. Prior to the attack, Minassian posted a cryptic Facebook message that praised Elliot Rodger, a man who killed six people in California in 2014.
Here's what we know about the people who were killed and injured in the attack. We will update the list as we know more.
Anne Marie D'Amico
D'Amico was the first victim to be identified in Canadian press. She worked for Invesco, an investment management firm that had offices on Yonge Street, where the white van sped down during the attack.
D'Amico's family told CBC News in a statement:
"She genuinely wanted to care for all those around her even if it meant sacrificing a portion of herself in return for others' happiness. She only had kindness in her.
"Her name has been broadcast around the world, attached to this terrible tragedy. But we want everyone to know that she embodied the definition of altruism."
Munir Abdo Habib al-Najar
A police officer stands next to a body bag near the site of the attack.(REUTERS/Carlo Allegri)
Munir Abdo Habib al-Najar, a native of Jordan, was identified as a victim.
He was visiting one of his children in Toronto, according to the Jordanian Ministry of Foreign Affairs.
Dorothy Sewell
A memorial for victims near the site of the attack.(Cole Burston/Getty)
Sewell, 80, was confirmed by her grandson to be one of the victims of the attack, according to CBC.
Sewell was a longtime employee at Sears and an avid Toronto sports fan.
"She loved her Maple Leafs, she loved her Blue Jays," Elwood Delaney, Sewell's grandson, said. "I don't think she ever missed a Blue Jays game."
Chul Min 'Eddie' Kang
Police investigate the scene in Toronto, Ontario, Canada, April 23, 2018.(REUTERS/Chris Donovan)
Chul Min "Eddie" Kang was identified as a victim of the attack. Kang was a chef at a restaurant in downtown Toronto, according to CTV News.
"He will be deeply missed by all who knew him," a statement from Copacabana Brazilian Steakhouse said.
Two unnamed South Koreans died, and one was injured.
A body lies covered on the sidewalk in Toronto after the attack.(Aaron Vincent Elkaim/The Canadian Press via AP)
Two South Korean nationals died and one was seriously injured in the attack, South Korea's Yonhap News Agency reported on Tuesday, citing government officials in Seoul.
The government has contacted the victims' families and have dispatched consular staff to local hospitals and police stations to find out more information about its citizens, Yonhap added.
One female college student
A pedestrian, who police say was a witness to a van striking multiple people at a major intersection in Toronto's northern suburbs, reacts in Toronto, Ontario, Canada, April 23, 2018.(REUTERS/Carlo Allegri)
A female student attending Seneca College in Toronto was killed in the attack, according to a statement from the college.
"The Seneca community is deeply saddened by the horrific attack on Yonge Street yesterday," the statement said. "Our thoughts are with all those affected, including the family and friends of one of our students who died as a result of the tragic incident."
A total of 15 people were injured and taken to the hospital.
Police officers arresting the suspected perpetrator.(TWITTER / @SOPHFLYPRO/via REUTERS)
