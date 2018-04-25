Cloudy Weather Report Ramallah, Palestine +4°C, Cloudy

Breaking News

Home | News |

21 dead in Borno state Boko Haram attacks



Suspected Boko Haram militants killed 21 people in separate attacks in a remote northeastern region of Nigeria, security officials and a witness told AFP on Monday.

A member of the Nigerian Armed Forces Sniper Unit wearing a ghillie suit takes part in an exercise during the African Land Forces Summit (ALFS) military demonstration held at General Ao Azazi barracks in Gwagwalada on April 17, 2018.
The African Land Forces Summit (ALFS) is a weeklong seminar held in Nigeria, bringing together land forces from across Africa to discuss and develop cooperative solutions and improve transregional security and stability. / AFP PHOTO /

The jihadists shot dead 18 forest workers who had been collecting firewood in Borno state, close to the town of Gamboru, on the border with Cameroon on Sunday, according to a member of a local anti-militant militia in the area.

“The bodies were scattered over several hundred metres, and they were mostly shot in the head or the back,” another militiaman told AFP.

Also on Sunday, a vehicle carrying civilians travelling in a nearby army convoy hit a mine planted by the insurgents, killing three people near the village of Wumbi, a militia member said.

“Three people including the driver were killed and 11 passengers were wounded,” he said.

A local resident confirmed the toll, adding that the victims were buried on Sunday.

The Boko Haram insurgency which broke out in 2009, has killed at least 20,000 people and displaced more than 2.6 million, forcing them into camps and host communities.

In August 2014, the group seized Gamboru, a trading hub along with the neighbouring town of Ngala.

Nigerian troops retook both towns in September 2015 with the help of Chadian forces following a months-long offensive.

Despite the recapture of the area which saw residents moving back, Boko Haram fighters continue to launch sporadic attacks, ambushing troops and vehicles, as well as attacking and abducting farmers.

Tags

No tags for this article

Post Your Comment below: >>
Disclaimer: Opinions expressed here are those of the writers and do not reflect those of nigerianewsgrio.com. nigerianewsgrio.com accepts no responsibility legal or otherwise for their accuracy of content. Please report any inappropriate content to us, and we will evaluate it as a matter of priority.
Loading...

About the Author:



Related Articles

0 News 25/04/2018 03:00:00 Music Video: J Cole - ''Kevin's Heart''

Music Video: J Cole - ''Kevin's Heart''

Back to Article

0 News 25/04/2018 03:08:00 Politics: 'Operating in a parallel universe' — The UK government is failing to prepare business for Brexit

Politics: 'Operating in a parallel universe' — The UK government is failing to prepare business for Brexit

'); }else{

0 News 25/04/2018 03:10:00 Buhari: 5 agriculture initiatives by President's administration he wants you to know about

Buhari: 5 agriculture initiatives by President's administration he wants you to know about

With only months left until the 2019 presidential election which President Muhammadu Buhari has officially announced his intention to contest in, there has been a

Most Watched Videos

View all posts
0 Videos 07/10/2017 16:56:00 Nigeria vs Zambia 1-0 - (Video)

Nigeria vs Zambia 1-0 - (Video)

Watch the football match between Nigeria vs Zambia 1-0, shows  Extended Highlights from the 2018 World Cup Qualifiers on 7 October 2017

0 Videos 06/10/2017 15:01:00 What Type of Man Are You? (Must Watch Video)

What Type of Man Are You? (Must Watch Video)

This video describes in vivid terms, the types of men that exist.  Watch and review below.

0 Videos 21/03/2018 20:13:00 [Music] Basseline Ft. Uriel Oputa – Buy Luv (Prod. KayzBeat)

[Music] Basseline Ft. Uriel Oputa – Buy Luv (Prod. KayzBeat)

by Mcadioh 1 hour ago0 Yes my people this is a big one, your boy Basseline collaborates with our ex big brother house mate Uriel Oputa

0 Videos 21/03/2018 20:15:00 [Music] Radar X – Babylon (Prod. by E-Kelly)

[Music] Radar X – Babylon (Prod. by E-Kelly)

by OG DEJI 1 hour ago0 BFN Records presents fresh talent Radar X with a massive single titled “Babylon“. Judging from this high-life and afro-pop fusion

0 Videos 09/11/2017 22:59:00 Best Response Ever to the Age-old Question - "What Will You Do If Your Partner Denies Paternity?"

Best Response Ever to the Age-old Question - "What Will You Do If Your Partner Denies Paternity?"

Best Response Ever to the Age-old Question - "What Will You Do If Your Partner Denies Paternity?" Watch and share ...after you laugh!

0 Videos 12/11/2017 22:38:00 Praise & Worship by 12 years old Odehyieba Priscilla ( Must Watch)

Praise & Worship by 12 years old Odehyieba Priscilla ( Must Watch)

Remain Blessed for Worshipping with Me to give Glory to God.



Most Read News

View all posts
0 News 24/04/2018 16:34:00 IGP orders probe of Dino Melaye’s escape from Police custody, re-arrest

IGP orders probe of Dino Melaye’s escape from Police custody, re-arrest

The Inspector-General of Police Ibrahim Idris has ordered probe of escape and re arrest from custody Senator Dino Melaye. Melaye-being-taken-into-Zankli-Hospital-Mabushi-AbujaACP Jimoh Moshood

0 News 20/04/2018 12:29:00 Best designs of Ankara dresses with lace in 2018

Best designs of Ankara dresses with lace in 2018

See Ankara dresses with lace that are popular this season. Each model is a unique creation. It embodies the fantastic ideas of Nigerian ladies and

0 News 19/04/2018 08:59:00 Weightlifting federation boss fumes as head coach and 2 athletes ‘disappear’ from camp at Commonwealth Games

Weightlifting federation boss fumes as head coach and 2 athletes ‘disappear’ from camp at Commonwealth Games

- The president of Nigeria Weightlifting Federation (NWF), Mohammed Yahaya, has described the reported disappearance of head coach of the weightlifting event in the Gold

0 News 24/04/2018 19:53:00 Constituents move to recall Enugu Rep

Constituents move to recall Enugu Rep

By Dennis Agbo ENUGU—PEOPLE of Nsukka/Igboeze South Federal Constituency have asked the Resident Electoral Commissioner in Enugu State to commence recall process on their House of

0 News 24/04/2018 19:38:00 Ekiti gov: APC inaugurates screening, appeal committees

Ekiti gov: APC inaugurates screening, appeal committees

Olusola Fabiyi, Abuja The All Progressives Congress on Tuesday inaugurated the screening and appeal committees for aspirants contesting the May 5 primary to elect the party’s

0 News 24/04/2018 18:29:00 Meek Mill: Rapper is out of prison

Meek Mill: Rapper is out of prison

Meek Mill is one happy young man.After being thrown back in jail for violating his probation with a tentative two to four years jail time,

Most Watched Movies

0 Movies 07/10/2017 07:47:00 Dangerous Visitors

Dangerous Visitors

DANGEROUS VISITORS

0 Movies 07/10/2017 07:44:00 Divided Lovers

Divided Lovers

Divided Lovers

0 Movies 07/10/2017 07:41:00 No Man Can Satisfy Me

No Man Can Satisfy Me

No Man Can Satisfy Me

0 Movies 07/10/2017 07:43:00 My Empire

My Empire

My Empire

cron