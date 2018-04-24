2018 FIFA WC: Eagles can shock England in Wembley friendly, says Mikel

Super Eagles captain, John Obi Mikel said the team will not look ordinary when they play against the Three Lions of England at the Wembley Stadium on June 2. The international friendly is the last warm up match for both sides before they hit Russia for the 2018 FIFA World Cup.
“The match comes up only two weeks before our first match at the FIFA World Cup,” Mikel told NFF website.
“It will be a big occasion and a big match for both teams as we both look forward to our respective first matches in Russia.
“England is a special place for me having spent so many years playing there, and it is one country I love to go to.
“We (Super Eagles) are already talking to ourselves and everyone is looking forward to the game.”
Both teams played out a 0-0 in their last meeting at the 2002 Fifa World Cup at the Nagai Stadium, Osaka.
Meanwhile, tickets for the blockbuster-friendly are on sale with the lowest ticket up for the sum of 35 Pounds Sterling, while there are tickets worth 45, 55 and 70 Pounds.
Nigeria take on Croatia in their first World Cup game on June 16 before facing Iceland and Argentina.
