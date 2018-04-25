APC national Chair: Nigerian Professionals root for Emokpaire

By Dave Oso
A group of Nigerian professionals, within and outside Nigeria, Contact Group (CG) has urged former Chairman of Action Congress of Nigeria, United Kingdom Chapter, Dr. Ibrahim Emokpaire to join the race for the post of the National Chairman of All Progressives Congress (APC).
The group, in a statement by its media officer, Ibrahim Sule said Emokpaire has the requisite knowledge and ability to take the party to greater heights.
He said: ‘’While serving as the chairman of the ACN UK, and as a founding member of APC, Emokpaire displayed a high sense of purpose and competence in his efforts to ensure that APC garnered much support at infancy, especially in the UK and in his home state.’’
The group, while commending the present national executive of the party, said new people are needed to run the affairs of the party right now, especially at the national level, considering the fact that the party is currently factionalised.
Ibrahim added that the group believes that Emokpaire would perform better as party chairman because of his non-alignment to any of the factions in the party, noting: “Emokpaire is a complete party man, who believes in the oneness of the party. He is a die-hard democrat.”
While commending the National Leader of APC, Asiwaju Bola Tinubu over his efforts at reconciling aggrieved groups in the party, the group said: “We believe if Emokpaire is elected the national chair of the party, he will bring his experience to bear and move the party forward with fresh ideas.”
Related Articles
Panic As Pirates Kidnap 12 Crew Members Of Dutch Cargo Ship
Security in the Nigerian maritime domain continues its worrisome plunge with the kidnap of 12 crew members of a Dutch cargo ship, FWN Rapide, off
My Husband Is Weak In Bed, That’s Why I Slept With 18 Men In One Month – Wife
A 42-year-old housewife, Mrs Ifeyinwa Lofe had in the early hours of Monday burst into confession at Umuagu Asaba shrine, saying she had sexual intercourse
Deputy Governor Caught In Bed With Another Man’s Wife (PHOTO)
Kirinyaga Deputy Governor Peter Ndambiri Njagi was reportedly caught red handed in bed with someone else’s wife. A video that has gone viral on the
Most Watched VideosView all posts
The Marriage Test Bucket - (Video)
Watch this hilarious spoof: The Marriage Scanning Bucket. Please leave a review below.
Praise & Worship by 12 years old Odehyieba Priscilla ( Must Watch)
Remain Blessed for Worshipping with Me to give Glory to God.
We Must Marry - (Video)
This video is pretty hilarious. Watch and laugh, then leave a review below.
[Music] Maire – Kau Kau
by OG DEJI 1 hour ago0 Maire returns with one of her best projects to date. She drops a new single titled ‘Kau Kau’. Produced by
[Music] BOG – Hold It Down
by OG DEJI 40 mins ago0 To usher us into the new year 2018, the unsigned and underrated music act – BOG, the Pharoah of the
Amazing! This Pastor Claims to Heal by Kissing His Flocks - Video
Wonders shall never end. This is a new one.... Ghanaian pastor based in South Africa claims to heal folks through kisses. Yes, full blown tongue in
Most Read NewsView all posts
Sterling hungry for more after Man City Premier League win
Manchester City forward Raheem Sterling says he is hungry to win the Premier League again, warning the champions against complacency as they chase more glory. SterlingPep
Businessman hits hard at Keyamo in court for accepting Buhari's appointment
- Renowned lawyer and human rights activist, Festus Keyamo suffered a verbal attack in Anambra on Friday, April 20- Keyamo was verbally attacked by a
VIDEO: Lover boy takes sex doll out on a date
A lover boy was seen on a date with his sex doll on Friday at the Ikeja City Mall in Lagos. The video of the outing,
David Umaru: Senator kicks against Niger govt’s N21.5bn Sukuk bond
Sen. David Umaru (APC-Niger East) has kicked against plans by Gov. Abubakar Bello of Niger to take a N21.5 billion Sukuk bond.Umaru, who made this
Sports: Watch world heavyweight boxing champion Anthony Joshua lift 40kg — with his neck
Sports Watch world heavyweight boxing champion Anthony Joshua lift 40kg — with his neck Published: 11:07 , Refreshed: 56 minutes ago Alan Dawson Heavyweight boxing champion Anthony Joshua is
Whither Osinbajo?
Not since Atiku Abubakar’s first term has a vice-president since the advent of the Fourth Republic had the kind of latitude that Prof. Yemi Osinbajo
Most Watched Movies
Divided Lovers
Divided Lovers
Dangerous Visitors
DANGEROUS VISITORS
No Man Can Satisfy Me
No Man Can Satisfy Me
My Empire
My Empire
Post Your Comment below: >>