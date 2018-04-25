Cloudy Weather Report Ramallah, Palestine +4°C, Cloudy

Breaking News

Home | News |

APC national Chair: Nigerian Professionals root for Emokpaire



By Dave Oso

A group of Nigerian professionals, within and outside Nigeria, Contact Group (CG) has urged former Chairman of Action Congress of Nigeria, United Kingdom Chapter, Dr. Ibrahim Emokpaire to join the race for the post of the National Chairman of All Progressives Congress (APC).

APC
APC

The group, in a statement by its media officer, Ibrahim Sule said Emokpaire has the requisite knowledge and ability to take the party to greater heights.

He said: ‘’While serving as the chairman of the ACN UK, and as a founding member of APC, Emokpaire displayed a high sense of purpose and competence in his efforts to ensure that APC garnered much support at infancy, especially in the UK and in his home state.’’

The group, while commending the present national executive of the party, said new people are needed to run the affairs of the party right now, especially at the national level, considering the fact that the party is currently factionalised.

Ibrahim added that the group believes that Emokpaire would perform better as party chairman because of his non-alignment to any of the factions in the party, noting: “Emokpaire is a complete party man, who believes in the oneness of the party. He is a die-hard democrat.”

While commending the National Leader of APC, Asiwaju Bola Tinubu over his efforts at reconciling aggrieved groups in the party, the group said: “We believe if Emokpaire is elected the national chair of the party, he will bring his experience to bear and move the party forward with  fresh ideas.”

Tags

No tags for this article

Post Your Comment below: >>
Disclaimer: Opinions expressed here are those of the writers and do not reflect those of nigerianewsgrio.com. nigerianewsgrio.com accepts no responsibility legal or otherwise for their accuracy of content. Please report any inappropriate content to us, and we will evaluate it as a matter of priority.
Loading...

About the Author:



Related Articles

0 News 25/04/2018 02:45:00 Panic As Pirates Kidnap 12 Crew Members Of Dutch Cargo Ship

Panic As Pirates Kidnap 12 Crew Members Of Dutch Cargo Ship

Security in the Nigerian maritime domain continues its worrisome plunge with the kidnap of 12 crew members of a Dutch cargo ship, FWN Rapide, off

0 News 25/04/2018 02:56:00 My Husband Is Weak In Bed, That’s Why I Slept With 18 Men In One Month – Wife

My Husband Is Weak In Bed, That’s Why I Slept With 18 Men In One Month – Wife

A 42-year-old housewife, Mrs Ifeyinwa Lofe had in the early hours of Monday burst into confession at Umuagu Asaba shrine, saying she had sexual intercourse

0 News 25/04/2018 03:05:00 Deputy Governor Caught In Bed With Another Man’s Wife (PHOTO)

Deputy Governor Caught In Bed With Another Man’s Wife (PHOTO)

Kirinyaga Deputy Governor Peter Ndambiri Njagi was reportedly caught red handed in bed with someone else’s wife. A video that has gone viral on the

Most Watched Videos

View all posts
0 Videos 07/10/2017 07:51:00 The Marriage Test Bucket - (Video)

The Marriage Test Bucket - (Video)

Watch this hilarious spoof:  The Marriage Scanning Bucket.  Please leave a review below.

0 Videos 12/11/2017 22:38:00 Praise & Worship by 12 years old Odehyieba Priscilla ( Must Watch)

Praise & Worship by 12 years old Odehyieba Priscilla ( Must Watch)

Remain Blessed for Worshipping with Me to give Glory to God.

0 Videos 06/10/2017 14:56:00 We Must Marry - (Video)

We Must Marry - (Video)

This video is pretty hilarious. Watch and laugh, then leave a review below.

0 Videos 21/03/2018 20:02:00 [Music] Maire – Kau Kau

[Music] Maire – Kau Kau

by OG DEJI 1 hour ago0 Maire returns with one of her best projects to date. She drops a new single titled ‘Kau Kau’. Produced by

0 Videos 02/01/2018 00:58:00 [Music] BOG – Hold It Down

[Music] BOG – Hold It Down

by OG DEJI 40 mins ago0 To usher us into the new year 2018, the unsigned and underrated music act – BOG, the Pharoah of the

0 Videos 09/10/2017 21:33:00 Amazing! This Pastor Claims to Heal by Kissing His Flocks - Video

Amazing! This Pastor Claims to Heal by Kissing His Flocks - Video

Wonders shall never end.  This is a new one.... Ghanaian pastor based in South Africa claims to heal folks through kisses.  Yes, full blown tongue in



Most Read News

View all posts
0 News 19/04/2018 10:35:00 Sterling hungry for more after Man City Premier League win

Sterling hungry for more after Man City Premier League win

Manchester City forward Raheem Sterling says he is hungry to win the Premier League again, warning the champions against complacency as they chase more glory. SterlingPep

0 News 21/04/2018 09:48:00 Businessman hits hard at Keyamo in court for accepting Buhari's appointment

Businessman hits hard at Keyamo in court for accepting Buhari's appointment

- Renowned lawyer and human rights activist, Festus Keyamo suffered a verbal attack in Anambra on Friday, April 20- Keyamo was verbally attacked by a

0 News 20/04/2018 15:26:00 VIDEO: Lover boy takes sex doll out on a date

VIDEO: Lover boy takes sex doll out on a date

A lover boy was seen on a date with his sex doll on Friday at the Ikeja City Mall in Lagos. The video of the outing,

0 News 22/04/2018 16:15:00 David Umaru: Senator kicks against Niger govt’s N21.5bn Sukuk bond

David Umaru: Senator kicks against Niger govt’s N21.5bn Sukuk bond

Sen. David Umaru (APC-Niger East) has kicked against plans by Gov. Abubakar Bello of Niger to take a N21.5 billion Sukuk bond.Umaru, who made this

0 News 19/04/2018 06:07:00 Sports: Watch world heavyweight boxing champion Anthony Joshua lift 40kg — with his neck

Sports: Watch world heavyweight boxing champion Anthony Joshua lift 40kg — with his neck

Sports Watch world heavyweight boxing champion Anthony Joshua lift 40kg — with his neck Published: 11:07 , Refreshed: 56 minutes ago Alan Dawson Heavyweight boxing champion Anthony Joshua is

0 News 19/04/2018 21:43:00 Whither Osinbajo?

Whither Osinbajo?

Not since Atiku Abubakar’s first term has a vice-president since the advent of the Fourth Republic had the kind of latitude that Prof. Yemi Osinbajo

Most Watched Movies

0 Movies 07/10/2017 07:44:00 Divided Lovers

Divided Lovers

Divided Lovers

0 Movies 07/10/2017 07:47:00 Dangerous Visitors

Dangerous Visitors

DANGEROUS VISITORS

0 Movies 07/10/2017 07:41:00 No Man Can Satisfy Me

No Man Can Satisfy Me

No Man Can Satisfy Me

0 Movies 07/10/2017 07:43:00 My Empire

My Empire

My Empire

cron