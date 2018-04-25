Cloudy Weather Report Ramallah, Palestine +4°C, Cloudy

Breaking News

Home | News |

Banks refund N654.49m excess charges to federation account



Customers seek sanctions against erring banks

By Babajide Komolafe & Elizabeth Adegbesan

Nigeria Bureau of Statistics (NBS)  said that banks have refunded N654.49 million  excess charges deducted from government bank accounts related to  the federation account.

The Bureau disclosed this in its Federation Account Allocation Committee (FAAC) disbursement report for March 2018.

CIBN

CIBN

The bureau said that N654.49 million excess bank charge refund was part of the N647.39 billion disbursed by FAAC to the three tiers of government as statutory allocation for March.

Commenting on this development, President, Bank Customers Association of Nigeria (BCAN), Mr. Uju Ogubunka, said it is confirmation of the reality of the    problem of excess bank charges, adding its time the federal government introduced sanctions against banks involved in the unwholesome practice.

Ogubunka stated: “This confirms the fears and agonies that bank customers have been passing through, and we have been complaining but nobody seems to be interested in listening to us, let alone do something. Now that it has hit the government account perhaps they will now know that all the complaints are real, and take action to stop this unwholesome practice.

“It’s like you give a dog something to keep and then the dog comes around to eat it. That is a betrayal of confidence to the highest level, a betrayal of trust to the highest level, and such unwholesome practice should have been quickly taken care of.

“Otherwise I would have suggested that those who cause these kind of problems in the system should be sanctioned, seriously sanctioned, because it is an unwholesome practice and it deters people from coming into the banking system.

“We want everybody to come into the formal sector of the economy, we want financial inclusion, and these people out there are hearing and seeing what is happening to those who are already in the system. So how do you convince them to join you?’’

“Now that it has hit the government account, let’s pray that the National Assembly, the federal government, that is, the Presidency, and indeed the law courts should be able to deal with it appropriately. The Central Bank of Nigeria (CBN) has tried in its own way as a regulator by setting up a consumer protection department, but I can tell you from what is still happening that instead of it abating, it is really worsening.”

Tags

No tags for this article

Post Your Comment below: >>
Disclaimer: Opinions expressed here are those of the writers and do not reflect those of nigerianewsgrio.com. nigerianewsgrio.com accepts no responsibility legal or otherwise for their accuracy of content. Please report any inappropriate content to us, and we will evaluate it as a matter of priority.
Loading...

About the Author:



Related Articles

0 News 25/04/2018 02:45:00 Panic As Pirates Kidnap 12 Crew Members Of Dutch Cargo Ship

Panic As Pirates Kidnap 12 Crew Members Of Dutch Cargo Ship

Security in the Nigerian maritime domain continues its worrisome plunge with the kidnap of 12 crew members of a Dutch cargo ship, FWN Rapide, off

0 News 25/04/2018 02:56:00 My Husband Is Weak In Bed, That’s Why I Slept With 18 Men In One Month – Wife

My Husband Is Weak In Bed, That’s Why I Slept With 18 Men In One Month – Wife

A 42-year-old housewife, Mrs Ifeyinwa Lofe had in the early hours of Monday burst into confession at Umuagu Asaba shrine, saying she had sexual intercourse

0 News 25/04/2018 03:05:00 Deputy Governor Caught In Bed With Another Man’s Wife (PHOTO)

Deputy Governor Caught In Bed With Another Man’s Wife (PHOTO)

Kirinyaga Deputy Governor Peter Ndambiri Njagi was reportedly caught red handed in bed with someone else’s wife. A video that has gone viral on the

Most Watched Videos

View all posts
0 Videos 21/03/2018 20:02:00 [Music] Maire – Kau Kau

[Music] Maire – Kau Kau

by OG DEJI 1 hour ago0 Maire returns with one of her best projects to date. She drops a new single titled ‘Kau Kau’. Produced by

0 Videos 21/03/2018 20:15:00 [Music] Radar X – Babylon (Prod. by E-Kelly)

[Music] Radar X – Babylon (Prod. by E-Kelly)

by OG DEJI 1 hour ago0 BFN Records presents fresh talent Radar X with a massive single titled “Babylon“. Judging from this high-life and afro-pop fusion

0 Videos 10/10/2017 11:52:00 Save Nigeria Plea - ( Video)

Save Nigeria Plea - ( Video)

Save Nigeria Plea - ( Video)

0 Videos 09/11/2017 22:59:00 Best Response Ever to the Age-old Question - "What Will You Do If Your Partner Denies Paternity?"

Best Response Ever to the Age-old Question - "What Will You Do If Your Partner Denies Paternity?"

Best Response Ever to the Age-old Question - "What Will You Do If Your Partner Denies Paternity?" Watch and share ...after you laugh!

0 Videos 21/03/2018 20:13:00 [Music] Basseline Ft. Uriel Oputa – Buy Luv (Prod. KayzBeat)

[Music] Basseline Ft. Uriel Oputa – Buy Luv (Prod. KayzBeat)

by Mcadioh 1 hour ago0 Yes my people this is a big one, your boy Basseline collaborates with our ex big brother house mate Uriel Oputa

0 Videos 06/10/2017 15:01:00 What Type of Man Are You? (Must Watch Video)

What Type of Man Are You? (Must Watch Video)

This video describes in vivid terms, the types of men that exist.  Watch and review below.



Most Read News

View all posts
0 News 19/04/2018 19:06:00 Diplomacy of Homosexuality

Diplomacy of Homosexuality

BRITISH Prime Minister, Theresa May had a clear message, or more appropriately, directive to the 53 leaders of the former British colonies euphemistically called ‘Commonwealth,”

0 News 18/04/2018 11:50:00 IDP Hauls Stones At Gov. Al Makura Of Nasarawa State

IDP Hauls Stones At Gov. Al Makura Of Nasarawa State

Internally Displaced Persons, IDPs have hauled stones at the convoy of Nasarawa State Governor, Umaru Tanko Al-Makura, who was in Obi Local Government Area for

0 News 22/04/2018 11:13:00 REVEALED: Mace or no Mace, Senate, House of Reps can hold plenary – Falana

REVEALED: Mace or no Mace, Senate, House of Reps can hold plenary – Falana

By Nwafor Sunday A human rights lawyer, Mr. Femi Falana, has in a statement on Sunday said that the National Assembly which comprises the Senate and

0 News 18/04/2018 08:34:00 3 Nollywood Actress Dating Same Governor Exposed

3 Nollywood Actress Dating Same Governor Exposed

Many atime the source of wealth and flashy lifestyle of some certain actresses has been questioned considering that they are not that financially buoyant from

0 News 23/04/2018 21:52:00 Tinubu: APC leader congratulates national convention committee members

Tinubu: APC leader congratulates national convention committee members

All Progressives Congress National Leader,  Sen. Bola Tinubu, on Monday congratulated his party for embarking on the congresses against all odds, saying that it is

0 News 19/04/2018 10:24:00 Pulse Nuptials: An outdoor Lagos wedding to warm your heart

Pulse Nuptials: An outdoor Lagos wedding to warm your heart

Pulse Nuptials An outdoor Lagos wedding to warm your heart This vintage-inspired wedding is timeless. Nifemi and Feyi's special day was a refreshing approach to a wedding

Most Watched Movies

0 Movies 07/10/2017 07:44:00 Divided Lovers

Divided Lovers

Divided Lovers

0 Movies 07/10/2017 07:43:00 My Empire

My Empire

My Empire

0 Movies 07/10/2017 07:41:00 No Man Can Satisfy Me

No Man Can Satisfy Me

No Man Can Satisfy Me

0 Movies 07/10/2017 07:47:00 Dangerous Visitors

Dangerous Visitors

DANGEROUS VISITORS

cron