Cloudy Weather Report Ramallah, Palestine +4°C, Cloudy

Breaking News

Home | News |

Coalition mobilises grassroots for Ugwuanyi’s second term



By Dapo Akinrefon

PRESSURE groups in Enugu North senatorial district of Enugu State, under the aegis of Nsukka Democratic Movement, NDM, said they had begun grassroots mobilisation for the second term bid of the state governor, Mr. Ifeanyi Ugwuanyi  because of his all-round achievement and inclusive leadership.

Ifeanyi Ugwuanyi

The coalition comprises the Independent Nsukka Solidary Agenda Worldwide, United Nsukka Indigenes for Good Governance, Nsukka Arise for Democratic Change, Nsukka Youths Empowerment Initiative, Greater Nsukka Congress, and Alliance for Democratic Governance and three others.

A statement by Convener of NDM, Chief Willy Ezugwu, said: “The decision followed a unanimous endorsement of Governor Ifeanyi Ugwuanyi at our Joint Central Working Committee, JCWC, meeting in Enugu.

“We have taken this bold step in order to also ensure that political jobbers and aimless political hawks do not destabilise the state ahead of the 2019 general election.

“Sensitisation campaign is on-going at the grassroots in the entire Enugu North senatorial district to ensure the re-election of the most outstanding governor in terms of his unequalled performance in Enugu State in just three years in office.”

Tags

No tags for this article

Post Your Comment below: >>
Disclaimer: Opinions expressed here are those of the writers and do not reflect those of nigerianewsgrio.com. nigerianewsgrio.com accepts no responsibility legal or otherwise for their accuracy of content. Please report any inappropriate content to us, and we will evaluate it as a matter of priority.
Loading...

About the Author:



Related Articles

0 News 25/04/2018 02:45:00 Panic As Pirates Kidnap 12 Crew Members Of Dutch Cargo Ship

Panic As Pirates Kidnap 12 Crew Members Of Dutch Cargo Ship

Security in the Nigerian maritime domain continues its worrisome plunge with the kidnap of 12 crew members of a Dutch cargo ship, FWN Rapide, off

0 News 25/04/2018 02:56:00 My Husband Is Weak In Bed, That’s Why I Slept With 18 Men In One Month – Wife

My Husband Is Weak In Bed, That’s Why I Slept With 18 Men In One Month – Wife

A 42-year-old housewife, Mrs Ifeyinwa Lofe had in the early hours of Monday burst into confession at Umuagu Asaba shrine, saying she had sexual intercourse

0 News 25/04/2018 03:05:00 Deputy Governor Caught In Bed With Another Man’s Wife (PHOTO)

Deputy Governor Caught In Bed With Another Man’s Wife (PHOTO)

Kirinyaga Deputy Governor Peter Ndambiri Njagi was reportedly caught red handed in bed with someone else’s wife. A video that has gone viral on the

Most Watched Videos

View all posts
0 Videos 09/10/2017 21:33:00 Amazing! This Pastor Claims to Heal by Kissing His Flocks - Video

Amazing! This Pastor Claims to Heal by Kissing His Flocks - Video

Wonders shall never end.  This is a new one.... Ghanaian pastor based in South Africa claims to heal folks through kisses.  Yes, full blown tongue in

0 Videos 06/10/2017 15:01:00 What Type of Man Are You? (Must Watch Video)

What Type of Man Are You? (Must Watch Video)

This video describes in vivid terms, the types of men that exist.  Watch and review below.

0 Videos 21/03/2018 20:01:00 [Music] Mano – Take It Off (Prod.by YungTrill)

[Music] Mano – Take It Off (Prod.by YungTrill)

by Mcadioh 1 hour ago0 Young Talented upcoming act, Frank also know as Mano drops a groovy dance masterpiece titled “Take It Off“. “Take it off”

0 Videos 21/03/2018 20:13:00 [Music] Basseline Ft. Uriel Oputa – Buy Luv (Prod. KayzBeat)

[Music] Basseline Ft. Uriel Oputa – Buy Luv (Prod. KayzBeat)

by Mcadioh 1 hour ago0 Yes my people this is a big one, your boy Basseline collaborates with our ex big brother house mate Uriel Oputa

0 Videos 06/10/2017 14:56:00 We Must Marry - (Video)

We Must Marry - (Video)

This video is pretty hilarious. Watch and laugh, then leave a review below.

0 Videos 21/03/2018 20:02:00 [Music] Maire – Kau Kau

[Music] Maire – Kau Kau

by OG DEJI 1 hour ago0 Maire returns with one of her best projects to date. She drops a new single titled ‘Kau Kau’. Produced by



Most Read News

View all posts
0 News 18/04/2018 11:35:00 Omo Agege, others‘ll face justice – Saraki

Omo Agege, others‘ll face justice – Saraki

By Nwafor Sunday The senate president, Dr. Bukola Saraki has said that those involved in the desecration of the hallowed chamber with the intention of destroying

0 News 18/04/2018 23:00:00 How lawyers can earn good fees – Usoro

How lawyers can earn good fees – Usoro

Oladimeji Ramon A Senior Advocate of Nigeria, Mr. Paul Usoro, has listed diligent record keeping, a befitting office space, good relationship with clients as well as

0 News 21/04/2018 06:11:00 Lawmaker condemns killing of farmer in Anambra

Lawmaker condemns killing of farmer in Anambra

A lawmaker in the Anambra House of Assembly, Mrs Vivian Okadigbo, has condemned the killing of a middle aged female farmer (names withheld) in Nteje,

0 News 23/04/2018 04:52:00 Lifestyle: Here's why everyone is talking about Big Brother Naija winner, Miracle

Lifestyle: Here's why everyone is talking about Big Brother Naija winner, Miracle

Lifestyle Here's why everyone is talking about Big Brother Naija winner, Miracle Published: 28 minutes ago , Refreshed: 16 minutes ago Gbenga Bada Here's why everyone is talking about

0 News 24/04/2018 12:23:00 Breaking: Senator Dino Melaye reportedly jumps off police van, lands in hospital (photos)

Breaking: Senator Dino Melaye reportedly jumps off police van, lands in hospital (photos)

Senator Dino Melaye has reportedly been rushed to the hospital after allegedly jumping off a moving police van that was conveying him to a court

0 News 22/04/2018 05:17:00 SERAP begs court to quash tuition hike by Ajasin varsity, Areredolu

SERAP begs court to quash tuition hike by Ajasin varsity, Areredolu

Socio-Economic Rights and Accountability Project (SERAP) has sued the Adekunle Ajasin University and the Government of Governor Rotimi Akeredolu SAN over “unfair and arbitrary tuition

Most Watched Movies

0 Movies 07/10/2017 07:43:00 My Empire

My Empire

My Empire

0 Movies 07/10/2017 07:41:00 No Man Can Satisfy Me

No Man Can Satisfy Me

No Man Can Satisfy Me

0 Movies 07/10/2017 07:44:00 Divided Lovers

Divided Lovers

Divided Lovers

0 Movies 07/10/2017 07:47:00 Dangerous Visitors

Dangerous Visitors

DANGEROUS VISITORS

cron