Coalition mobilises grassroots for Ugwuanyi’s second term

PRESSURE groups in Enugu North senatorial district of Enugu State, under the aegis of Nsukka Democratic Movement, NDM, said they had begun grassroots mobilisation for the second term bid of the state governor, Mr. Ifeanyi Ugwuanyi because of his all-round achievement and inclusive leadership.

The coalition comprises the Independent Nsukka Solidary Agenda Worldwide, United Nsukka Indigenes for Good Governance, Nsukka Arise for Democratic Change, Nsukka Youths Empowerment Initiative, Greater Nsukka Congress, and Alliance for Democratic Governance and three others.

A statement by Convener of NDM, Chief Willy Ezugwu, said: “The decision followed a unanimous endorsement of Governor Ifeanyi Ugwuanyi at our Joint Central Working Committee, JCWC, meeting in Enugu.

“We have taken this bold step in order to also ensure that political jobbers and aimless political hawks do not destabilise the state ahead of the 2019 general election.

“Sensitisation campaign is on-going at the grassroots in the entire Enugu North senatorial district to ensure the re-election of the most outstanding governor in terms of his unequalled performance in Enugu State in just three years in office.”