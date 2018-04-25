Learning from 2015 mistakes will help take over Imo—APGA

…as more aspirants join race for APGA gov, NASS tickets

Confusion trails Imo LG polls

By Chidi Nkwopara & Chinonso Alozie

OWERRI—AHEAD of Imo 2019 gubernatorial election, chieftains of the All Progressive Grand Alliance, APGA, in the state said their experience in 2015 election would be a lesson to them, just as the former chairman of the Nigerian Electricity Regulatory Commission ,NERC, Mr. Sam Amadi, yesterday joined Imo gubernatorial race.

This was even as the 2015 gubernatorial candidate of APGA in the state, Mr Emmanuel Iheanacho, said his party has taken note of what happened in the last election.

His statement is coming at a time the former Secretary of APGA in the state, Mr. Mike Nwachukwu declared to contest for Imo East senatorial seat in Owerri North local government.

Amadi while declaring at the APGA secretariat, briefly said: “Imo people have found APGA for them to be salvaged. Two things are involved in this 2019 election: one is integrity and the other one is governance.

“APC lacks integrity and true governance and that is what APGA has come to offer to Imo people. I will be the one APGA will use to chase Rochas Okorocha out of office in 2019. It is good you know that since Okorocha came into office, allocations to Imo has increased to almost 100 per cent.”

On the 2015 Imo gubernatorial election, Iheanacho said: “Our people have realised what we were telling them in 2015. In 2015, under APGA, I put myself to be the next governor of Imo State and of course, you know what happened.

“If we had a free and fair election and proper votes were counted, we wouldn’t have had the results that were announced.

“So, we are going to put the details of that experience into 2019.”

Also speaking, Nwachukwu said: “We, the people of Imo East Senatorial District have not been properly represented at the Senate. So, the time has come to address the infrastructure deficit in the senatorial district.

“I will use legislative activism and I will be in constant communication with my constituents.For me to achieve this, I need your prayers and support to succeed. I will win the election.”

Meanwhile, palpable confusion now trails the planned local government council elections in Imo State, following developments emanating from two courts.

In the first instance, the embattled chairman of Imo State Independent Electoral Commission, ISIEC, Chief Amaechi Nwaoha, is in court not only to challenge his alleged wrongful sack, but also urging the court to declare that “all actions already taken or about to be taken” by his supposed successor, are illegal, null and void.”

In a similar development, the elected local council functionaries, who are pursuing their illegal sack by Governor Rochas Okorocha in 2011, had a breather when the Supreme Court presided over by Justice Rhodes Vivour, advised the governor against doing anything that will tamper with the subject matter of the suit.

Vanguard gathered that while counsel to Chief Enyinnaya Onuegbu and 26 others, Mr. Ngozi Olehi, drew the apex court’s attention that the respondents were planning to tamper with the subject matter, through the conduct of local council elections, the defence counsel, Milletus Nlemadim, SAN, asked for a date to respond to the further affidavit.

The matter was thereafter adjourned to December 3, 2018.

Meanwhile, the Governor’s Chief Press Secretary, CPS, Mr. Samuel Onwuemeodo, said there is no existing Supreme Court order, restricting the state government from conducting the council polls.

“This clarification has become diametrically necessary, following a false claim in circulation, by some of the former local government chairmen that the Supreme Court has given an order against the state government, stopping the local government elections scheduled by ISIEC”, Onwuemeodo said.

While challenging the purveyors of the claim to publish the court order, the CPS also said that “the local government elections will hold as fixed by the state electoral body”, stressing that “people should disregard the falsehood being circulated by those who have no iota of concern for the state and her good people.”