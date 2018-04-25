Nimbo community mark 2 years of herdsmen attack

Herdsmen still destroying our farms—Farmers
By Ikpechukwu Ojobor
ENUGU—TODAY marks the second anniversary of the gruesome attack on Nimbo, a farm settlement in Uzo Uwani Local Government Area of Enugu State which claimed so many lives and properties worth millions of Naira destroyed.
The attack would be marked with prayers in the churches at Nimbo, even as soldiers were still stationed in the area to ensure peace and tranquility.
The state governor, Hon Ifeanyi Ugwuanyi, reportedly asked for the deployment of soldiers about three months ago, following “rumours” of fresh attack on Nimbo.
The President General of the community, Mr. Christian Nwodi who spoke to Vanguard on the anniversary, said: “We shall mark the event with prayers to avert future attacks. It has really been difficult. The herdsmen are still destroying our farms although human beings have not been killed since then. They are still destroying our farms.
“However, our people have left their main farm at our boundary with Kogi State. We now carry out our farming activities around our villages because we are scared.
“We have left our major farms and as a result, we have been in difficulties as we can no longer sell our farm products to train our children. The soil around the villages is not as fertile, hence we cannot get enough yields to feed ourselves. We are predominantly farmers and we cultivate mainly cassava, yam, maize, potato, maize, garden egg, cucumber, pepper, rice in large quantity.
“At present, the government has set up a police station at Nimbo and another police barracks at Ukpabi. The construction of the police stations is on- going. The governor posted soldiers to the community three months ago to avert future occurrence.”
“As far as the soldiers are here, we are sure that there would be peace, because we belief that nobody would plan any ,ishief with soldiers around.”
