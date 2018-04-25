UNICAL bars students yet to pay fees from writing exams

By Emma Una
CALABAR— THOUSANDS of students, including final year students, of the University of Calabar, Cross River State, yet to complete payment of their school fees, have been stopped from writing the university’s second semester examinations.
Addressing a group of final year students who identified themselves as students of the Faculty of Management Science, the Deputy Vice Chancellor, Academic, Prof Uche Amalu, said that management took the tough stance after observing with dismay the laxity shown towards prompt payment of fees by thousands of students.
Prof Amalu told the students who gathered around the gate leading to the Vice Chancellor’s block to appeal for more time to pay their fees “The Vice Chancellor, Professor Zana Akpagu is aware that some students come from humble background.
That, however, will not deter the management from enforcing its decision owing to the long period of grace observed and the nonchalant attitude of many students towards payment of fees. The Management of the university will be failing in its duty of providing basic necessities to students if it trifles with payment of school charges.”
