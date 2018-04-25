Cloudy Weather Report Ramallah, Palestine +4°C, Cloudy

Breaking News

Home | News |

UNICAL bars students yet to pay fees from writing exams



By Emma Una

CALABAR— THOUSANDS of students, including final year students, of the University of Calabar, Cross River State,  yet to complete payment of their school fees, have been stopped from writing the university’s second semester examinations.

UNICAL-maingate

Addressing a group of final year students who identified themselves as students of the Faculty of Management Science, the Deputy Vice Chancellor, Academic, Prof Uche Amalu, said that management  took the tough stance after observing with dismay the laxity shown towards prompt payment of  fees by thousands of students.

Prof Amalu told the students who gathered around the gate leading to the Vice Chancellor’s block to appeal for more time to pay their fees   “The Vice Chancellor, Professor Zana Akpagu is aware that some students come from humble background.

That, however,    will not  deter the management from enforcing its decision owing to the long period of grace observed and the nonchalant attitude  of many students towards payment of fees. The Management of the university  will be failing in its duty of providing basic necessities to students if it trifles with payment of school charges.”

Tags

No tags for this article

Post Your Comment below: >>
Disclaimer: Opinions expressed here are those of the writers and do not reflect those of nigerianewsgrio.com. nigerianewsgrio.com accepts no responsibility legal or otherwise for their accuracy of content. Please report any inappropriate content to us, and we will evaluate it as a matter of priority.
Loading...

About the Author:



Related Articles

0 News 25/04/2018 02:45:00 Panic As Pirates Kidnap 12 Crew Members Of Dutch Cargo Ship

Panic As Pirates Kidnap 12 Crew Members Of Dutch Cargo Ship

Security in the Nigerian maritime domain continues its worrisome plunge with the kidnap of 12 crew members of a Dutch cargo ship, FWN Rapide, off

0 News 25/04/2018 02:56:00 My Husband Is Weak In Bed, That’s Why I Slept With 18 Men In One Month – Wife

My Husband Is Weak In Bed, That’s Why I Slept With 18 Men In One Month – Wife

A 42-year-old housewife, Mrs Ifeyinwa Lofe had in the early hours of Monday burst into confession at Umuagu Asaba shrine, saying she had sexual intercourse

0 News 25/04/2018 03:05:00 Deputy Governor Caught In Bed With Another Man’s Wife (PHOTO)

Deputy Governor Caught In Bed With Another Man’s Wife (PHOTO)

Kirinyaga Deputy Governor Peter Ndambiri Njagi was reportedly caught red handed in bed with someone else’s wife. A video that has gone viral on the

Most Watched Videos

View all posts
0 Videos 12/11/2017 22:38:00 Praise & Worship by 12 years old Odehyieba Priscilla ( Must Watch)

Praise & Worship by 12 years old Odehyieba Priscilla ( Must Watch)

Remain Blessed for Worshipping with Me to give Glory to God.

0 Videos 02/01/2018 00:58:00 [Music] BOG – Hold It Down

[Music] BOG – Hold It Down

by OG DEJI 40 mins ago0 To usher us into the new year 2018, the unsigned and underrated music act – BOG, the Pharoah of the

0 Videos 21/03/2018 20:13:00 [Music] Basseline Ft. Uriel Oputa – Buy Luv (Prod. KayzBeat)

[Music] Basseline Ft. Uriel Oputa – Buy Luv (Prod. KayzBeat)

by Mcadioh 1 hour ago0 Yes my people this is a big one, your boy Basseline collaborates with our ex big brother house mate Uriel Oputa

0 Videos 07/10/2017 16:56:00 Nigeria vs Zambia 1-0 - (Video)

Nigeria vs Zambia 1-0 - (Video)

Watch the football match between Nigeria vs Zambia 1-0, shows  Extended Highlights from the 2018 World Cup Qualifiers on 7 October 2017

0 Videos 21/03/2018 20:01:00 [Music] Mano – Take It Off (Prod.by YungTrill)

[Music] Mano – Take It Off (Prod.by YungTrill)

by Mcadioh 1 hour ago0 Young Talented upcoming act, Frank also know as Mano drops a groovy dance masterpiece titled “Take It Off“. “Take it off”

0 Videos 09/10/2017 21:33:00 Amazing! This Pastor Claims to Heal by Kissing His Flocks - Video

Amazing! This Pastor Claims to Heal by Kissing His Flocks - Video

Wonders shall never end.  This is a new one.... Ghanaian pastor based in South Africa claims to heal folks through kisses.  Yes, full blown tongue in



Most Read News

View all posts
0 News 21/04/2018 13:42:00 I have experience far above President Buhari – Fayose

I have experience far above President Buhari – Fayose

Governor of Ekiti Ayodele Fayose has said that he is far more experience than the President of Nigeria, President Muhammadu Buhari. Fayose in an interview

0 News 19/04/2018 14:23:00 Sports: 21-year-old Jazz rookie was forced into a role change before his career even started, and it looks like a franchise-changing decision

Sports: 21-year-old Jazz rookie was forced into a role change before his career even started, and it looks like a franchise-changing decision

'); }else{

0 News 18/04/2018 12:07:00 Porn star Stormy Daniels is conning the media, says Trump

Porn star Stormy Daniels is conning the media, says Trump

While Daniels has been making headlines for weeks with her story about their 2006 affair, Trump had kept uncharacteristically silent until Wednesday. But the president took

0 News 18/04/2018 13:10:00 Achievers University turns out 31 First Class students

Achievers University turns out 31 First Class students

By Lawani Mikairu Thirty-one students have been awarded First Class degrees at the Achievers University, Owo, Ondo State. 340 students from 12 academic programmes were also

0 News 18/04/2018 06:30:00 Kenyan man marries his Indian sweetheart in a unique wedding ceremony and the photos are beautiful

Kenyan man marries his Indian sweetheart in a unique wedding ceremony and the photos are beautiful

A Kenyan Christian man tied the knot with his Indian girlfriend at a colourful church wedding ceremony held in Mombasa.Love they say, knows no boundaries

0 News 21/04/2018 13:11:00 BREAKING: Sunderland relegated to League One for first time in 30 years

BREAKING: Sunderland relegated to League One for first time in 30 years

Sunderland were relegated to England’s third tier for the first time in 30 years on Saturday as the Championship’s bottom club lost 2-1 to fellow

Most Watched Movies

0 Movies 07/10/2017 07:47:00 Dangerous Visitors

Dangerous Visitors

DANGEROUS VISITORS

0 Movies 07/10/2017 07:43:00 My Empire

My Empire

My Empire

0 Movies 07/10/2017 07:41:00 No Man Can Satisfy Me

No Man Can Satisfy Me

No Man Can Satisfy Me

0 Movies 07/10/2017 07:44:00 Divided Lovers

Divided Lovers

Divided Lovers

cron