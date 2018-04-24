National convention: President Buhari reportedly dumps Oyegun, asks APC governors to support Oshiomhole

- President Muhammadu Buhari met with All Progressives Congress (APC) governors on Tuesday, April 24
- Discussions at the meeting centered on the forthcoming national convention
- The president reportedly used the opportunity to endorse former governor of Edo state, Adams Oshiomhole, for the chairmanship of the party
President Muhammadu Buhari met with APC governors on Tuesday, April 24 at the presidential villa, Abuja behind closed doors between 8:30 pm to 11:00 pm.
Presidency sources told State House correspondents that the president used the opportunity to endorse former governor of Edo state, Adams Oshiomhole, for the chairmanship of the party
The unnamed official, stated that President Buhari had resolved to back Oshiomhole for the party’s chairmanship position.
President Buhari with APC governors at the meeting last night. Photo credit: State House
“The president called this meeting with the progressive governors to ask them to back Oshiomhole’s candidature. That’s the purpose of the meeting administration that is the President’s position,” New Telegraph quoted the source as saying.
The ruling party had fixed it’s national convention for May 14 in Abuja, where its new National Working Committee members would be elected.
Governors at the meeting included those of Edo, Kogi, Kaduna, Plateau, Adamawa, Zamfara, Imo, Kano, Borno, Niger, Nasarawa, Ogun, Oyo, Jigawa and Kebbi states.
Before the meeting, the governors have been divided over their support for who emerges as the new APC chairman ahead of the convention.
It is not clear yet if the party’s current chairman, Chief John Odigie-Oyegun, will be seeking re-election at the convention now that the president has resolved to support Oshiomhole’s candidature.
Oshiomole is generally seen as the candidate of a certain bloc in the party headed by former Lagos state governor, Asiwaju Bola Tinubu.
Meanwhile, the APC on Monday, April 23, inaugurated its national convention planning committee. The 68-member national convention committee is chaired by the governor of Jigawa state, Alhaji Mohammed Badaru Abubakar.
The committee was inaugurated at the APC national secretariat in Abuja by the national chairman of the party, Chief John Odigie-Oyegun.
