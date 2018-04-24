Bonfires, road blocks in Makurdi as residents protest over herdsmen killing of 2 Catholic priests, 17 worshipers

- There is tension in Makurdi, the Benue state capital, over the killing of two priests and 17 worshipers by suspected armed herdsmen
- Impromptu protests erupted in major areas of the city as news of the attack filtered into the town
- Some youths took to the streets, blocked roads and made bonfires which caused tension
Impromptu protests erupted in major areas of Makurdi, the Benue state capital as news of the killing of two priests and 17 worshipers by suspected armed herdsmen filtered into the town.
Among the victims were two priests; Rev Fathers Joseph Gor and Felix Tyolaha, two primary school headmasters; Peter Di*k and Ape Chia, a secondary school principal; Michael Tor and 14 other worshipers.
The protesters blocked major roads and created bonfires in the metropolis. Photo source: Twitter
READ ALSO:4 herdsmen killed in Benue as troops repel attack on communities
The victims had gone to morning mass at St Ignatius Quasi Parish when their attackers who had laid ambush on the community attacked them around 5.30 am and killed them.
The herdsmen extended their terror to other villagers burnt their houses numbering about 100.
Angered by the news, youths took to the streets, blocked roads and made bonfires which caused tension.
Motorists and commuters diverted for alternative routes to get to their desired destination as schools quickly alerted parents/guardians to pick up their children/wards from schools even before closing hours.
But, for the timely intervention of security operatives who took charge of flash points, the situation would have degenerated into lawlessness when corpses of the dead victims arrived Makurdi to be taken into the morgue.
Also, the Wadata, Wurukum and Modern markets were hurriedly closed even as other shops in the metropolis were also shut as hoodlums attempted to take advantage of the situation to cause more trouble.
Though adequate security has been beefed up in and around the state capital, residents are still entertaining fears and panicking from fear of further attacks and have called on security agencies and state government to rise up to their responsibility to protect lives and property of the people.
READ ALSO: Ranching law not responsible for current killings, Ortom insists
Meanwhile, President Muhammadu Buhari has expressed condolence over the killings in the state.
The president’s condolence was published via his official Facebook page on Tuesday, April 24. He described the killing as despicable and unfortunate, adding that some persons were trying to stoke up religious crises in the country.
He however assured the people of Benue that the assailants will be caught and brought to justice.
Benue IDPs: Education amidst crisis | NAIJ.com TV
[embedded content]
Source: Naija.ng
Related Articles
Dino Melaye: Senator never evaded arrest - Aide
Back to Article
Melaye: How Senator ended up unconscious in a hospital after escaping from SARS with help from thugs
On Tuesday, April 24, 2018, representative of Kogi West, Senator Dino Melaye, carried out a daring escape while he was being transported in police custody
Video: Roze - ''The Whole Night''
Back to Article
Most Watched VideosView all posts
[Music] BOG – Hold It Down
by OG DEJI 40 mins ago0 To usher us into the new year 2018, the unsigned and underrated music act – BOG, the Pharoah of the
What Type of Man Are You? (Must Watch Video)
This video describes in vivid terms, the types of men that exist. Watch and review below.
[Music] Radar X – Babylon (Prod. by E-Kelly)
by OG DEJI 1 hour ago0 BFN Records presents fresh talent Radar X with a massive single titled “Babylon“. Judging from this high-life and afro-pop fusion
Best Response Ever to the Age-old Question - "What Will You Do If Your Partner Denies Paternity?"
Best Response Ever to the Age-old Question - "What Will You Do If Your Partner Denies Paternity?" Watch and share ...after you laugh!
[Music] Basseline Ft. Uriel Oputa – Buy Luv (Prod. KayzBeat)
by Mcadioh 1 hour ago0 Yes my people this is a big one, your boy Basseline collaborates with our ex big brother house mate Uriel Oputa
Amazing! This Pastor Claims to Heal by Kissing His Flocks - Video
Wonders shall never end. This is a new one.... Ghanaian pastor based in South Africa claims to heal folks through kisses. Yes, full blown tongue in
Most Read NewsView all posts
Breaking: Stolen mace returned to Senate after thugs abandoned it under flyover
The mace, which was stolen from the Senate on Wednesday, April 18, by some hoodlums believed to be working for a senator, Ovie Omo-Agege, has
Police arrest 16 suspects for Nasarawa killings
Umar Muhammed, Lafia The police in Nasarawa have arrested 16 suspects in connection with the ongoing killings in parts of the state and for various offences
Sterling Bank launches new mobile app
Sterling Bank Plc has launched a new mobile banking application known as I-invest in a bid to encourage people to build a savings and investment
FG back-pedals, to adopt ranching to end herders, farmers clashes
By Chris OchayiABUJA – The Federal Government, said, Wednesday that it is focusing on establishment of cattle ranching as solution to the protracted clashes between
Iniesta says ’emotional’ final may be his last for Barca
Andres Iniesta hinted he may have played his last final for Barcelona after they crushed Sevilla 5-0 to win the Copa del Rey on Saturday. Barcelona
Nigeria’s External Reserves Hits $47.93 Billion
Governor of the Central Bank of Nigeria, CBN, Godwin Emefiele on Sunday disclosed that the nation’s foreign reserves has hit US$47.93 billion. He also reiterated Nigeria’s positive
Most Watched Movies
No Man Can Satisfy Me
No Man Can Satisfy Me
Dangerous Visitors
DANGEROUS VISITORS
Divided Lovers
Divided Lovers
My Empire
My Empire
Post Your Comment below: >>