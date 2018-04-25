Fish out my son’s killers, fisherman begs Rivers govt

Chukwudi Akasike, Port Harcourt

A middle-aged fisherman, Mr. Gogo Onyeoma, from Agwut-Obolo in Andoni Local Government Area of Rivers State, has appealed to the Rivers State Government to fish out those who killed his 22-year-old son, Goodnews Onyeoma.

A distraught Onyeoma said it was painful to recall how his son was shot dead in his presence on Sunday by unknown gunmen suspected to have been sent by people from their neighbouring Finima community in Bonny Local Government Area.

Onyeoma explained that though the gunmen wore camouflage, it never occurred to him that they were coming to kill until they shot his son.

Speaking with newsmen in Port Harcourt, he said, “I woke up on a Sunday afternoon. Between 1.30pm and 2pm, I saw a group of persons from Finima (in Bonny). Before I knew what was going on, they beat up my brother. They (attackers) were in uniform.

“They killed my son, who was at that time sitting by my side. My son was 22 years old and a student before they killed him. They even came back to carry my son’s corpse, but before they came, I had already moved my son’s corpse away.

“I want the state government to intervene in this matter; I want government to help me. They (government) should fish out those who killed my son so that they will face justice”

In his reaction to the killing, the Chairman of Andoni Area Council of Traditional Rulers, A.M. Ikuru, said, “The Andoni Area Council of Traditional Rulers received with great shock, chagrin and disappointment the reports of the unwarranted wicked attack on 9th and 22nd April 2018 by the Finima men on the Andoni people living in Ajalimoni, Amariari and Light House Fishing Ports that resulted in the killing of five Andoni people.”

The monarch appealed to the law enforcement agencies to investigate the killing with a view to unraveling the cause of what he described as genocide against the people of Andoni and bringing the culprits to book.

But the Youth Leader of Finima community, Mr. Eric Tay-Brown, described the claims by Andoni traditional rulers as false, adding that Finima people had never been known to be violent or killers.

“I am so sad to hear this; Finima people are not violent, we are not known to be killers. What they are saying is not true. You can ask the police and the JTF,” he said.

When contacted, the State Police Public Relations Officer, Mr. Nnamdi Omoni, said he had not been briefed on the matter and promised to call the Divisional Police Officer in Bonny to get information on the incident.

