Cloudy Weather Report Ramallah, Palestine +4°C, Cloudy

Breaking News

Home | News |

Finance: Takeda is buying Adderall maker Shire for $64 billion in pharma's biggest deal of the year



Finance Takeda is buying Adderall maker Shire for $64 billion in pharma's biggest deal of the year

  • Published: , Refreshed:

Takeda has reached a deal to buy Adderall drugmaker Shire for $64 billion. The deal comes after a handful of rejections from Shire and a short-lived potential for a bidding war between Takeda and Botox-maker Allergan.

Shire CEO Flemming Ornskovplay

Shire CEO Flemming Ornskov

(Reuters)
'); }else{ document.write(''); fbAsyncIds.push('fwid4'); fbStatUrls.push('https://www.blick.ch/stats/?rt=1&objId=8300253&type=article&ctxId=3780&pubId=2&cat=news&meta=like&title=Takeda+is+buying+Adderall+maker+Shire+for+%2464+billion+in+pharma%27s+biggest+deal+of+the+year&url=http%3A%2F%2Fwww.pulse.ng%2Fbi%2Ffinance%2Ftakeda-is-buying-adderall-maker-shire-for-64-billion-in-pharmas-biggest-deal-of-the-year-id8300253.html'); }} /* ]]> */

  • Takeda has reached a deal to buy Adderall drugmaker Shire for $64.3 billion.
  • The deal comes after a handful of rejections from Shire and a short-lived potential for a bidding war between Takeda and Botox-maker Allergan.
  • A transaction between Shire and Takeda is the largest pharma deal of the year.

Takeda has reached a preliminary agreement to buy Adderall drugmaker Shire for $64 billion in the largest pharma deal of the year.

The deal strengthens the Japanese drugmakers' footprint in the US, where Shire has a large presence, and also expands its position in rare diseases like hemophilia.

Takeda, a 300-year-old Japanese drugmaker, has been working to expand its global footprint, most recently with its $5.2 billion purchase of US cancer drug maker Ariad Pharmaceuticals last year. Under CEO Christophe Weber, Takeda is looking overseas for growth amid a shrinking domestic population in Japan and patent expirations for several of its key products.

Takeda first approached Shire in March, and Shire had rejected four of the company's earlier bids. Takeda's pursuit of Shire heated up further last week when Botox-maker Allergan revealed it was weighing an offer for the company. Takeda's shares dropped as much as 9.3% on the announcement of the deal, the biggest fall in five years.

Shire has long been a takeover taket. US drugmaker AbbVie nearly acquired the company in 2014, but the deal collapsed due to changes in US tax law.

Takeda's offer values Shire at 49 GBP ($68.51) per share.

'); }else{ document.write(''); fbAsyncIds.push('fwid7'); fbStatUrls.push('https://www.blick.ch/stats/?rt=1&objId=8300253&type=article&ctxId=3780&pubId=2&cat=news&meta=like&title=Takeda+is+buying+Adderall+maker+Shire+for+%2464+billion+in+pharma%27s+biggest+deal+of+the+year&url=http%3A%2F%2Fwww.pulse.ng%2Fbi%2Ffinance%2Ftakeda-is-buying-adderall-maker-shire-for-64-billion-in-pharmas-biggest-deal-of-the-year-id8300253.html'); }} /* ]]> */

Tags

No tags for this article

Post Your Comment below: >>
Disclaimer: Opinions expressed here are those of the writers and do not reflect those of nigerianewsgrio.com. nigerianewsgrio.com accepts no responsibility legal or otherwise for their accuracy of content. Please report any inappropriate content to us, and we will evaluate it as a matter of priority.
Loading...

About the Author:



Related Articles

0 News 25/04/2018 02:45:00 Panic As Pirates Kidnap 12 Crew Members Of Dutch Cargo Ship

Panic As Pirates Kidnap 12 Crew Members Of Dutch Cargo Ship

Security in the Nigerian maritime domain continues its worrisome plunge with the kidnap of 12 crew members of a Dutch cargo ship, FWN Rapide, off

0 News 25/04/2018 02:56:00 My Husband Is Weak In Bed, That’s Why I Slept With 18 Men In One Month – Wife

My Husband Is Weak In Bed, That’s Why I Slept With 18 Men In One Month – Wife

A 42-year-old housewife, Mrs Ifeyinwa Lofe had in the early hours of Monday burst into confession at Umuagu Asaba shrine, saying she had sexual intercourse

0 News 25/04/2018 03:05:00 Deputy Governor Caught In Bed With Another Man’s Wife (PHOTO)

Deputy Governor Caught In Bed With Another Man’s Wife (PHOTO)

Kirinyaga Deputy Governor Peter Ndambiri Njagi was reportedly caught red handed in bed with someone else’s wife. A video that has gone viral on the

Most Watched Videos

View all posts
0 Videos 12/11/2017 22:38:00 Praise & Worship by 12 years old Odehyieba Priscilla ( Must Watch)

Praise & Worship by 12 years old Odehyieba Priscilla ( Must Watch)

Remain Blessed for Worshipping with Me to give Glory to God.

0 Videos 21/03/2018 20:13:00 [Music] Basseline Ft. Uriel Oputa – Buy Luv (Prod. KayzBeat)

[Music] Basseline Ft. Uriel Oputa – Buy Luv (Prod. KayzBeat)

by Mcadioh 1 hour ago0 Yes my people this is a big one, your boy Basseline collaborates with our ex big brother house mate Uriel Oputa

0 Videos 21/03/2018 20:15:00 [Music] Radar X – Babylon (Prod. by E-Kelly)

[Music] Radar X – Babylon (Prod. by E-Kelly)

by OG DEJI 1 hour ago0 BFN Records presents fresh talent Radar X with a massive single titled “Babylon“. Judging from this high-life and afro-pop fusion

0 Videos 06/10/2017 14:56:00 We Must Marry - (Video)

We Must Marry - (Video)

This video is pretty hilarious. Watch and laugh, then leave a review below.

0 Videos 10/10/2017 11:52:00 Save Nigeria Plea - ( Video)

Save Nigeria Plea - ( Video)

Save Nigeria Plea - ( Video)

0 Videos 09/10/2017 21:33:00 Amazing! This Pastor Claims to Heal by Kissing His Flocks - Video

Amazing! This Pastor Claims to Heal by Kissing His Flocks - Video

Wonders shall never end.  This is a new one.... Ghanaian pastor based in South Africa claims to heal folks through kisses.  Yes, full blown tongue in



Most Read News

View all posts
0 News 18/04/2018 19:04:00 Govt collaboration, engagement improving eastern ports – Stakeholders

Govt collaboration, engagement improving eastern ports – Stakeholders

Anna Okon Stakeholders have commended the government for its engagement with them in ports around the eastern part of the country. The Nigerian Ports Authority organises quarterly

0 News 20/04/2018 08:57:00 Despite disapproval, 21-year-old lady celebrates first anniversary with her older American lover

Despite disapproval, 21-year-old lady celebrates first anniversary with her older American lover

- Rahab Kimani confirmed her relationship with Joe Singiser which caused outrage due to their age difference- She met Singiser while working at a nursing

0 News 19/04/2018 21:17:00 Army to reintegrate displaced residents in Borno

Army to reintegrate displaced residents in Borno

By Prince Osuagwu & Evelyn UsmanLAGOS—Chief of  Army Staff, COAS, Lieutenant-General Tukur Buratai yesterday disclosed that the Nigerian Army would be moving its   base to

0 News 19/04/2018 11:06:00 World: Police kill black man with barrage of bullets outside California Walmart

World: Police kill black man with barrage of bullets outside California Walmart

'); }else{

0 News 22/04/2018 20:18:00 Two kill brother over alleged witchcraft

Two kill brother over alleged witchcraft

Etim Ekpimah, Uyo Policemen from Akwa Ibom State Command have arrested two brothers, Akaninyene and Ime Enyeokpon, who allegedly conspired and murdered their brother, Friday Enyeokpon,

0 News 20/04/2018 11:08:00 Types of jobs that make cheating inevitable

Types of jobs that make cheating inevitable

Infidelity happens. We know this. While the numbers are hard to pin down, research tends to settle around the 60 percent mark – that’s three

Most Watched Movies

0 Movies 07/10/2017 07:44:00 Divided Lovers

Divided Lovers

Divided Lovers

0 Movies 07/10/2017 07:47:00 Dangerous Visitors

Dangerous Visitors

DANGEROUS VISITORS

0 Movies 07/10/2017 07:41:00 No Man Can Satisfy Me

No Man Can Satisfy Me

No Man Can Satisfy Me

0 Movies 07/10/2017 07:43:00 My Empire

My Empire

My Empire

cron