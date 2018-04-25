Music Video: J Cole - ''Kevin's Heart''

Barely a week after releasing his new album, KOD, rapper J Cole has put out a second music video for ''Kevin's Heart''.
''Kevin's Heart'' is Track 7 off the album with lyrics alluding to the public infidelities of top comedian Kevin Hart which flooded the internet late last year.
Interestingly, Kevin Hart stars in the video, as he walks around trying to get through life with the weight of his actions finding him at every stop.
J Cole had initially released the visuals for ATM, same day he dropped his album.
The video was directed by J Cole and Scott Lazer.
