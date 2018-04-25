Osinbajo: VP condemns killing of priests by herdsmen

Vice President Yemi Osinbajo has condemned the killing of two priests in Benue state.
On Tuesday, April 24, 2018, herdsmen attacked St. Ignatius Quasi Parish Ukpor-Mbalom in Ayar-Mbalom community of Gwer East Local Government Area of Benue State, killing two Catholic priests and 17 other worshipers.
According to Punch, the Vice President described the killing as a heinous sacrilege.
Osinbajo also said that the devil’s plan is to cause a religious conflict in Nigeria.
The VP said this at the inauguration of the Deeper Christian Life Ministry headquarters auditorium in Gbagada, Lagos State.
“…I was notified of the violation of a Catholic church in Benue State by armed killers, who went there while a burial mass was taking place and killed the priest and some worshippers.
“It is not only a heinous sacrilege, but high wickedness to kill persons in the place of worship. As I discuss these issues with the President and other members in the security council, it is evident to me and to many that the devil’s biggest agenda is to stoke up a religious conflict in Nigeria; one that will make it impossible for anyone to preach the gospel or even Muslims to worship in their mosques. A few days ago in Bama, a mosque was burnt and many died.
“While the security agencies continue to work relentlessly to hunt down the perpetrators of this evil acts and bring a permanent end to all the killings that are going on in the name of herdsmen or Boko Haram or in any other name. We, as the body of Christ, must not lose focus. We are called to bring men and women to salvation: all men and women, even those who kill and persecute us.
“The enemy wants us to stand on our pulpit and preach hate. But we will not. We will obey our Lord Jesus Christ, who said that we must love our enemies and preach to even those who persecute us. There is nobody born or yet to be born that can stop the march of the gospel of Jesus Christ,” Osinbajo said.
Pray for us
The Vice President also said that it is the duty of the Church to hold up the hands of those in office.
Osinbajo also called on Christians not to complain about government, but to support political leaders in prayer.
He said “Those of us Christians in government, we are sometimes referred to as Esthers; we are told that we are in office for such a time as this.
“What is often forgotten is that when Mordecai told Esther that she was in the palace for such a time as this, Esther replied in Esther 4:16, ‘Go and gather all the Jews that are in Shusan and fast for me, neither eat for three days – night and day. My maids will fast likewise and I will go to the king, which is against the law, and if I perish, I perish.
“This I say to the church as well; it is the duty of the church to pray for those in government; the church should uphold the hands of those in government, not by complaining, but by supporting us in the place of prayer. Governance is spiritual warfare. Anyone that does not know that, I know that governance is spiritual warfare and I ask that you pray for us who are in position of authority in this land.”
The Vice President also said that the violence in the North-East is the devil’s strategy to oppose the spread of the gospel.
