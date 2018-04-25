Brown Ideye: Nigerian striker wants to remain in Europe after Malaga loan deal

Nigerian striker Brown Ideye says he prefers to remain in Europe after the expiration of his loan deal at recently relegated Malaga in Spain.

Ideye joined Malaga on loan in the winter transfer window from Chinese side Tianjin TEDA but could not help the Spanish club from getting relegated from the La Liga.

Malaga's relegation was confirmed after a 1-0 loss to Levante on Thursday, April 19.

Ideye who is expected to return to China at the expiration of his loan deal, has, however, stated that he would prefer to remain in Europe.

"I will like to finish my contract there before moving to another club permanently. I know Teda what me back but I don’t want to go back to China," he told AOI Football.

“I prefer to stay in Europe. My agent and I will push for another loan deal, but this time, a better club but that will be after the World Cup.”

Ideye reiterated that the reason he intends to continue playing in Europe is that he wants to earn a recall to the Super Eagles.

“Obviously, I got some offers from that region but I am not interested in playing in Qatar on any other team from that region for now," he added.

“I just want to focus on doing well on the pitch and playing my way back into the national team.”