Video: Roze - ''The Whole Night''

Eghosa Rodney Agbonayinma and Osazuwa Michael Agbonayinma are the two members of music duo, ROZE, with their names being Row and Zuwa respectively.

Born in Houston, Texas, to Nigerian-American parents, the duo later relocated to the home country of their parents, Nigeria, where they did their primary and secondary school education.

Once done with their secondary school education, they then moved back to their birth place Houston, Texas, where they are now studying Petroleum Engineering and Architecture at the University of Houston and Houston Community College in Texas, United States of America.

The new single which is gaining some momentum in the US is titled ''The Whole Night'' and produced by Mekoyo.

The video for the track is directed by Clarence Peters for Capital Hill.