Deputy Governor Caught In Bed With Another Man’s Wife (PHOTO)



Kirinyaga Deputy Governor Peter Ndambiri Njagi was reportedly caught red handed in bed with someone else’s wife. A video that has gone viral on the social media shows the politician and the woman in their birthday suits receiving beatings from a group of men, among them am man who introduces himself as the woman’s husband.

In the video, Njagi and his reported lover have been forced to sit on the floor of what appears like a guest room, both completely naked. The men who busted them can be heard questioning Ndambiri in Kikuyu. They ask him to introduce himself. In response, the Deputy Governor identifies himself as Ndambiri Njagi, a businessman.

However, the men seem to be aware that he is Anne Waiguru’s deputy, and ask him why he left the name Peter while introducing himself amid slapping him.

He confesses that he has slept with the woman countless times and that he didn’t know she was married. He also says that he had planned to visit the woman’s parents for dowry talks and apologizes to the husband.

“I want to tell that man that I’m very sorry. I did not know she is married, I was even planning to meet her family,” he says.

Here is an except from the conversation between Njagi and the alleged woman’s husband:

Man: Say who you are, say your name.

Njagi: Ndambiri wa Njagi.

Man: Why are you leaving out the name Peter? Tell us what you do.

Njagi: I’m a business man.

Man: Are you not the deputy governor of Kirinyaga?

Njagi: I’m a politician.

Kirinyaga deputy governor Peter Ndambiri with the woman he was caught with in a lodge

