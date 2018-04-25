Nigeria Immigration generates 35.72bn from passports in 2017 – NBS

The National Bureau of Statistics (NBS), says the Nigeria Immigration Service (NIS) generated more than N35.72 billion from passports applications in 2017.
The NBS said this in a statistics on Immigration for 2017 posted on its website.
According to the report, the figure is less than the N36.17 billion generated from passports application as local revenue in 2016.
The report, however, reflected that a total of 720,958 passports applications were received in 2017 as against 3,684,288 received in 2016.
It noted that the figures represented about 80.43 per cent negative growth.
The report said that 127,882 of the 2017 figure were for minors, while 544,473 were for adults and the remaining 48,603 were for senior citizens.
It further said that a total of 152,163 passports were issued at the foreign missions in 2017 as against 172,824 issued in 2016, while the number of visa issuance at the foreign missions was 115,150.
The report stated that the figures represented 11.95 per cent negative growth.
Meanwhile, the report said the number of lost and stolen passports re-issued in 2017 was put at 13,450.
