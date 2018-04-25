All you need to know about the KRA PIN

Kenya Revenue Authority (KRA) is responsible for the collection of tax in Kenya on behalf of the government. It collects various duties and taxes that include customs, value-added tax (VAT) and income tax. Hence, every Kenyan whether employed or doing business need to have KRA Personal Identification Number (PIN) to carry out different transactions like investments, employment, land transactions, business banking, applying for Higher Education Loans Board (HELB) loan, and investment. Sometimes it can be frustrating if an individual does not know their KRA PIN yet they want to complete an urgent transaction. Luckily, you can easily retrieve your PIN using your national ID cards.

KRA iTax pin checker

While it can be challenging and stressing to conduct KRA pin search, one of the most helpful methods to effectively get through the hurdles is to use KRA pin checker. Thus, you can still access your pin without having to travel back to the house and search for the document especially if the pin is urgently needed for an important application where you may get time or money to go searching for it.

How to easily check KRA PIN using the national identification card number

The following methods will prove helpful when you want to check your KRA PIN using your national ID:

• With the ID card at hand, you can take advantage of the social media where you scan the ID and send the scanned copy to the official page of KRA.

• Request for your number by first notifying KRA staff that you have forgotten your password and cannot access the pin directly from KRA’s portal

• You can also tweet the KRA PIN that you scanned to KRA’s tweeter handle. This will take less than one hour before KRA media team respond to your post.

• Another method that you can use to send you scanned ID copy is to use KRA’s official email address callcenter@kra.go.ke.

• If all the social media and email approaches cannot work for you, feel free to visit KRA offices with your ID card and ask for your pin retrieval.

Experience over a long period of use has proved that the most effective and convenient method is to ask for assistance through the social media. Due to the bulk of emails that the KRA response center handles, email requests may take longer or even get bypassed. Thus, KRA portal is the most effective method if you have your login details.

How to acquire KRA PIN

The process of getting a KRA PIN in Kenya is now easy as it can be done online by submitting the required information to KRA’s website. There you will be invited to KRA online service and given the option to log in, register as a new taxpayer, or retrieve lost password. Click on the option of New Taxpayer for a page that prompts you to enter your details such as date of birth, ID number, and district of birth.

KRA online system will give you PIN, security stamp, and password once you have successfully filled in KRA form. These will be sent to the email that you provided in the form. The password will serve as your secret number for access when you want to use the system, the PIN as the number that helps in identifying you as the taxpayer while the security stamp will serve as your safety number that the system will generate to be used once during your initial log into the system.

Kenya Revenue Authority PIN has made it possible to carry out any form of transaction that involves tax from any part of the country. Unlike in the past when a taxpayer had to travel to a KRA office to check PIN or pay tax, today everything has been made simple with the introduction of the Internet and social media. Hence, you can easily register for a KRA PIN, retrieve a lost PIN, or make other inquiries without having to visit KRA office. All you need to have is an access to the Internet where you can visit KRA’s website. This has even been made easier since you can use your national ID to get KRA PIN.

