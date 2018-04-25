Malaria scourge: Ambode’s wife stresses need for prevention rather than cure

..Distributes 3,000 Mosquito treated nets
By Olasunkanmi Akoni
Wife of the Lagos State Governor, Bolanle Ambode has urged residents and Nigerians in general to be more concerned with preventing rather than curing malaria infection.
Mrs. Ambode gave the charge, yesterday, while distributing over 3,000 insecticide-treated nets, at Makoko community, Yaba Local Council Development Authority, LCDA, sponsored by her pet project, in Hope for Women in Nigeria Initiative HOFOWEM, as part of activities to mark 2018 World Malaria Day.
She described as unacceptable, a situation where a child dies every two minutes from malaria around the world, and an alarming global average of 400,000 deaths annually, according to World Health Organisations’ accounts.
Ambode submitted that efforts should be geared towards a robust prevention of the scourge, with wide-spread use of nets, in-door spraying with insecticide and preventive treatment of expectant mothers.
According to her: ‘We cannot fold our arms and allow malaria to continue to ravage our society. This epidemic has claimed too many lives, whether in our country, Africa or the world in general. Thank God it is not a disease without prevention or cure, and since it has both, the easier way out is to prevent it’.
‘The World Health Organization tells us that more than 400,000 malaria deaths still occur annually, and at least one child dies of the infection every two minutes around the world, this is bad enough. It cannot go on this way, we need to scale down the ugly trend, by doing more to prevent rather than chase after cure.’
She noted further that the theme for this year, ‘End Malaria for Good’ was attainable, if governments, Non Governmental Organisations, NGOs, stakeholders and individuals, worked together to combat the epidemic.
She specifically appealed for more investment in malaria prevention, as well as greater funding for malaria control in endemic countries, stressing that this would aid the attainment of WHO’s Global Technical Strategy for Malaria projection of 40 per cent reduction in cases and deaths by 2020.
Addressing the community members, Chairman of Yaba Local Council Development Area, Kayode Omiyale, commended the founder of HOFOWEM foundation, for celebrating 2018 world malaria day with the community and counseled Makoko residents to ensure the insecticide distributed is used for the purpose for which it was given.
He appealed that their environment should be kept clean at all times to avoid breeding mosquitoes, and that personal and community hygiene should be taken as a priority.
Speaking on behalf of the beneficiaries, Alhaji Ibraheem Aladetan, the bale of Ilaje-Makoko community commended HOFOWEM for her care, promising on behalf of others, that their homes and immediate surroundings would always be kept clean, since mosquitoes breed more in a filthy environment, and that the insecticide net would be used for the purpose for which it was given.
