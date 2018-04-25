5 top health benefits and 5 major side effects of lime for pregnant women

What do you know about lime and pregnancy? We have all heard of how many great health benefits of lime exist, but at the same time, the effect of lime on a pregnant woman can be unexpected. What are possible side effects of lime? Can you drink this natural citrus juice while expecting a child or should you replace it with other fruit and clear water? Keep reading to find out the answers to these questions and even more.

A pregnant woman has to go through an interesting 9-month journey of questions, searching, and learning what is good for the baby and what is bad. Those women who love all the health benefits of lime in their regular life start to overthink this product’s effect on early pregnancy.

Each lime contains vitamins C, B6, A, E, potassium, dietary fiber, only around 50 calories, less than 1 gram of fat and many useful elements such as zinc, iron, thiamin, etc. We have selected the lists of the main side effects and benefits of lime to help you understand the real effect of this fruit on your health and your baby's.

5 health benefits of lime

When you are pregnant, you need to maintain the life of two people, yours and your future child. Female body changes during pregnancy, and it needs vitamins and useful elements to feel good. Here are the benefits you can get from lime and lime juice while being pregnant.

1. Treasure chest of vitamin C

The incredible amount of this vitamin contained in fresh limes is impressive. You can get rid of all supplements of this vitamin and drink it from the natural source.

2. Natural citrus antioxidant

Limes that are rich in vitamin C work not only as the source of useful elements but also as perfect natural antioxidants. They can be your personal body cleanser even during pregnancy, and help your body get rid of toxins.

3. Tasty way to fight diarrhea

Pregnant women often suffer from diarrhea and constipation. It is a party of the pregnancy, and you can stimulate the liver to work well and cure indigestion problems by drinking the lime juice or eating a lime.

4. No swollen feet

This is an often issue experienced by pregnant women. Lime can help fighting with edema and let you feel the relief from the swollen feet. At least, the unpleasant effect will be reduced.

5. Potassium for a baby

Lime can be a good source of potassium that is important for building the new bones for your future child. Besides, it can help developing the unborn baby’s nerve cells as well as a brain.

Besides, lime and pregnancy can become partners and help you normalize your high blood pressure, fight with heartburn and anemia issues, and other health problems experienced by women during expectation period.

5 side effects of lime

1. Gastrointestinal problems

While a little bit of lime can help pregnant women fight with diarrhea, too much of lime can lead to an opposite effect. It can cause severe diarrhea and other gastrointestinal problems. It can be the reason why you have heartburn or indigestion, especially in later pregnancy.

2. Risk of bacteria and food-borne illness

If you don’t wash lime properly before consuming or turn into juice without using a clean dish, you might get bacteria that could cause gastrointestinal problems or even hurt the baby. Dangerous bacteria on the lime’s skin that is not washed thoroughly can cause dangerous food-borne illness. This is really bad to an unborn baby, so remember this warning. Don’t drink unpasteurized juices.

3. Teeth damaging

The citric acid stored in lime can damage your teeth. If its enamel is dented, you can experience a toothache and other problems, which is not advised during pregnancy.

4. Sulphite problems

Women who are sensitive to sulphite should avoid lime juice because this citrus fruit contains sulphur elements that can be used as juice preservative. This can be said about juice purchased in stores.

5. Hemochromatosis disorder

Too much of lime can lead to such disorder as hemochromatosis. It is the inability of a pregnant body to absorb iron. The problem can further lead to the storage of iron salt and health complications.

Effect of lime on early pregnancy

A pregnant woman needs to drink lots of juice during early stages of pregnancy. Lime juice can also be a good idea, if you don’t drink too much of it, have no allergy to lime’s components, etc. Limes are rich in vitamin C, and this is the vitamin a pregnant woman really needs. A glass of juice can be safe for you in early pregnancy and throughout the 9 months of expectation if you are healthy and experience no problems with your body systems.

Still, each woman who is pregnant and thinks about drinking lime juice or eating fresh lime is advised to talk to her doctor first. Checking with a physician is always a good idea, especially if you are a future mother.

