Saraki speaks about report of Dino Melaye being handcuffed to hospital bed

- Bukola Saraki paid a visit to Senator Dino Melaye in hospital

- He said the Kogi senator has not eaten in 24 hours

- He however denied that he was handcuffed to his bed

Senate president, Bukola Saraki, has said that Senator Dino Melaye has been in intensive unit and has not eaten in 24 hours.

Saraki said this shortly after vising the Kogi senator at the National Hospital on Wednesday, April 25 in Abuja.

Premium Times reports that Saraki was allowed to visit Melaye and other senators at the trauma centre and the meeting lasted for one hour.

Saraki said: “After the sitting at the Senate today, we resolved to come here because over 24 hours we have not heard or know about the state of senator Dino.

“We’ve just seen him and he is in intensive care. He’s stable for now. We know he hasn’t eaten for the last 24 hours, we are trying to resolve that, he’s on fluids and he’s being seen by cardiologists, by all specialists.

“As you know he has other (health) issues, he’s asthmatic. We are a bit concerned but for now we thank God he’s stable. We want to thank the management of the National Hospital, the professional and medical staff for what they’ve been able to do.

“As for now, he’s stable, he’s being monitored. We’ll continue to pray for him that he continues to recover.”

On reports that Melaye was being handcuffed to his bed, Saraki said: “He’s not in handcuff.”

NAIJ.com had reported that the Nigerian Senate on Wednesday, April 25, ended its plenary session early to enable lawmakers to visit their colleague, Senator Dino Melaye, Premium Times reports.

NAIJ.com gathered that the lawmakers, took turns at the plenary to condemn the police for what they termed as inhuman treatment of Melaye by security operatives.

Oluremi Tinubu while deliberating on the incident moved a motion that the Senate adjourn plenary to immediately go in search of the Kogi state senator.

Tinubu’s suggestion follows several accounts of earlier speakers that they were turned back while attempting to visit Melaye at the hospital.

