Jose Mourinho makes big statement over his first two seasons at Manchester United



- The Portuguese tactician won Europa League and the EFL Cup in his debut season at Old Trafford last season

- Jose Mourinho took over from Louis van Gaal in 2016 after Chelsea sacked him few months before

- The former Real Madrid boss is planning to reinforce his team this summer to challenge for titles next season

Jose Mourinho is satisfied with his achievement since became Manchester United manager in 2016 after taking over from Louis Van Gaal.

The Portuguese manager led the Red Devils to Europa League and EFL Cup triumph in his first season at the club but insisted that the club is not where it is supposed to be.

Mourinho’s will have a chance to win a title at the end of the season as they have booked a date with Chelsea in the FA Cup final scheduled to go down next month at the Wembley Stadium.

United are currently second on the Premier League table with 16 points behind champions Manchester City, but have greatly improved on their last season's sixth-place finish.

"I knew the club I was coming to," he told Sky Sports News.

"I know that one thing is to go to a club that is prepared to win and you just need to arrive and give the last touches, to give your personal quality, personal knowledge and the team, and the club, is ready just for the last click.

"I knew that was not the case [at United]. The owners knew that. The CEO, he knew that. So when the question was, in this period of my career, am I ready for this kind of job? Yes, I am ready because my career was about new things all the time.

"I was always very Portuguese in the sense that I'm always ready to discover and try new things, always ready to change country, to change club, to change culture, to change everything in the search of new things.

"I did all of that. So when I came in this period to Manchester United I was ready for this and I knew it was not to come and have simultaneous success.

"But, in spite of it, three trophies, three finals, probably a third or fourth in worst case scenario. Not bad."

The Portuguese manager started his managerial career at Porto 1994 as an assistant coach, and eight years later, he went back to the same club as the head coach and won the Champions League title for them in 2004.

That same year, he joined Chelsea for the first time and led them to their Premier League victory for the first time in a very long while, but all his efforts at repeating his feat at Porto were unproductive.

He joined Inter Milan in 2008 and in his second year at the club, he led them to a remarkable treble, after which he moved to Spain to manage Real Madrid for three season.

Mourinho won three titles with Los Blancos within the period of time he managed the club, after which he returned to England.

