BREAKING: AD suspends party leaders in six states

Adelani Adepegba, Abuja
The National Working Committee of the Alliance for Democracy on Wednesday suspended the state party executives in Oyo, Osun, Ogun, Edo, Akwa-Ibom and Anambra states.
The National Chairman of the party, Joseph Avazi, announced this in a communique read after a meeting of the National Working Committee in Abuja.
He further disclosed that the NWC had approved caretaker committees for Oyo and Osun states; adding that the committees for other states would be announced soon.
Avazi said the National Executive Committee of the party would hold a meeting on May 17, 2018, while the membership registers and cards would be issued to members across the country.
He urged members and stakeholders to support the party financially.
The communique read in part, “NWC recommended that all the states without proper congress be dissolved and the state chapters be re-organised and ensure structures in all wards of the federation.
“That the current executives of Oyo, Osun, Ogun, Edo, Akwa-Ibom and Anambra be dissolved immediately. That a committee be set up to facilitate the inauguration of the Board of Trustees.”
The AD admonished the Federal Government to ensure the safety of all Nigerians anywhere in the world and sympathised with the government and people of Benue and Taraba states over the killings in both states.
It tasked the security agencies to rise up to the challenge of protecting lives and property and securing the nation.
“The NWC strongly recommend that the Presidency (and) Ministry of Foreign Affairs should ensure the safety of all Nigerians anywhere in the world.
“Also, the NWC sympathises with the government and people of Benue and Taraba states over the incessant killings, calling on the security agencies to be up to the task of securing the nation,” the party added.
