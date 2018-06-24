My boyfriend can never complain, I cook, clean and pay my own bills - Lady says (photos)

A young lady has taken to social media to show off about her relationship. The young lady who was simply identified as Herlean stated that her boyfriend would never have a reason to complain about her.
The beautiful lady who made the revealation on Twitter, also noted the reasons why her boyfriend would never complain about her.
Herlean stated that she does everything for him and for herself. She revealed that she cooks, cleans, does his laundry and pay her own bills.
According to young Herlean, she does all that's needed despite the fact that she satisfies him in bed whenever he pleases. She asked her followers and friend on Twitter to name anyone who does all she listed better.
READ ALSO: Lady flees with lover’s ATM card, withdraws N1m
She wrote: “My nigga could never complain about me. I don’t only bring food to the table but I do his laundry; give him sex when he pleases; pay for my own bills; I don’t ever go out; & clean. Name someone who does it better!!!”
PAY ATTENTION: Get the Latest Nigerian News on NAIJ.com News
PAY ATTENTION: Get the hottest gist on Naija Uncensored Facebook Group
Relationships and responsibilities while you are dating are different for everyone, some couples share every responsibility equally others stick to the man provides woman takes care of the rest belief while some so things the other way around.
Meanwhile, there are some people who just go with the flow whatever happens. To have a good relationship, couples do what is best for them and it seems like this is working for Herlean.
There is Nothing Like Nigerian Sound – Adekunle Gold on | NAIJ.com TV
[embedded content]
Source: Naija.ng
Related Articles
World Cup 2018: Chicharito the hero as Mexico beat South Korea
Chicharito and Carlos Vela were hailed as heroes as Mexico beat South Korea 2-1 in their 2018 FIFA World Cup, group F encounter on Saturday,
About To Wed: 10 of the most hilarious pre-wedding photos we have seen
About To Wed 10 of the most hilarious pre-wedding photos we have seen Pre-wedding photo-shoots are very beautiful and creative but most often turns out quite hilarious Published:
Most Watched VideosView all posts
[Music] Radar X – Babylon (Prod. by E-Kelly)
by OG DEJI 1 hour ago0 BFN Records presents fresh talent Radar X with a massive single titled “Babylon“. Judging from this high-life and afro-pop fusion
[Music] Mano – Take It Off (Prod.by YungTrill)
by Mcadioh 1 hour ago0 Young Talented upcoming act, Frank also know as Mano drops a groovy dance masterpiece titled “Take It Off“. “Take it off”
What Type of Man Are You? (Must Watch Video)
This video describes in vivid terms, the types of men that exist. Watch and review below.
Save Nigeria Plea - ( Video)
Save Nigeria Plea - ( Video)
We Must Marry - (Video)
This video is pretty hilarious. Watch and laugh, then leave a review below.
The Marriage Test Bucket - (Video)
Watch this hilarious spoof: The Marriage Scanning Bucket. Please leave a review below.
Most Read NewsView all posts
Budget 2018: We’re not worried about Buhari’s observations –Na’Allah
We have done what we think is the right thing to do – Ado-Doguwa Olalekan Adetayo, Abuja The two chambers of the National Assembly on Wednesday reacted
McShayn's Love Thread: How far should I go to leave a good first impression on boo's parents?
As at the time of this piece, Twitter is deep in another one of its numerous debates, with opinions being fired from all angles about
2018 Budget: South East senators express shock over reported cuts
Abuja – The South East Senate Caucus has expressed shock over reported cut in the 2018 budget allocation for the Enugu Airport Terminal.The Chairman of
Nigerians react to Dele Momodu’s photo of himself and his newspaper vendor of 20 years
The post Nigerians react to Dele Momodu’s photo of himself and his newspaper vendor of 20 years appeared first on Showbiz Nigeria. [[ This is a
Wonderful health benefits of Agbalumo fruit for women and men
Low-calorie Agbalumo fruit is popular for many reasons. This is an African ‘star apple’ that is used by people who dream to lose extra weight.
Shehu Sani to FG: Don’t shut land borders because of rice smuggling
A senator representing Kaduna Central, Shehu Sani, has warned against Federal Government’s plan to shut down a land border between Nigeria and a neighbouring country, saying
Most Watched Movies
Dangerous Visitors
DANGEROUS VISITORS
My Empire
My Empire
No Man Can Satisfy Me
No Man Can Satisfy Me
Divided Lovers
Divided Lovers
Post Your Comment below: >>