Dumb annoying depressed sack of ugly madness - Jim Iyke claps back at fan who called him out on his use of foul language



- Nollywood actor Jim Iyke got furious at a fan on social media

- The actor and father of one shared a post sharing his experience when he welcomed his son

- A fan then called him out for using foul language, Jim fired back with a battalion of insults

To be fair, social media has become more fun especially when Nigerian celebrities decide to respond to trolls. Not that we are all for the negativity but fighting with self-righteous cyber bullies shows a certain kind of strength.

Nollywood actor, Jim Iyke wasn't having any of it when a troll called him out for using foul language and God in a sentence, in a recent post. The father of one had dedicated a post on his Instagram page in appreciation of women but one particular troll had something negative to say

A pissed off Jim Iyke responded using half a dozen insults on the poor troll who undoubtedly felt the punch in his words.

It all began when Jim Iyke got nostalgic over welcoming his child in 2015. The proud father shared his experience and appreciated all mothers for being God's miracle to the world.

Being very vulgar in expression, a fan came for the actor, condemning him for using foul language and God in the same text.

Jim Iyke who wasn't having it responded in the most harsh manner. Read their exchange below:

Jim Iyke fires at female fan who called him out on using foul language

Meanwhile, Jim Iyke visited Paris recently and labeled the city his ‘lady love.’

