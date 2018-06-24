Super Eagles star sends important and big message to Lionel Messi ahead of Tuesday's clash

- Super Eagles goalie Francis Uzoho says he is not scared to face Lionel Messi
- Francis is expected to be in goal for Nigeria on Tuesday, June 26, against Argentina
- The 19-year-old stated clearly that Nigeria will beat Argentina in their next game
Nigerian goalkeeper Francis Uzoho has confirmed that the Super Eagles are ready for their next game against Argentina at the ongoing 2018 FIFA World Cup in Russia.
Francis Uzoho who kept a clean sheet for Nigeria in their win over Iceland in their last game is confident that the Super Eagles will overcome the challenge from Argentina.
A win against La Albiceleste send the Super Eagles into the second round while a draw will be enough depending on the outcome of the game between Croatia and Iceland.
“It is a crucial game for us, a crucial game for both teams. It’s going to be a do-or-die affair. The last time we played against them, it was a friendly game and I kept a clean sheet.
“I’m confident that we will beat them and also believe in the team as well We have three points now from the win against Iceland which gives us confidence.
“We have the winning mentality now, so we will enter the game against Argentina on Tuesday with a good mindset,'' Francis Uzoho told reporters in Russia according to Complete Sports.
The 19-year-old Deportivo de La Coruña goalkeeper also stated clearly that he is not scared of Lionel Messi who is yet to score at the Russia 2018 World Cup.
“I’m not scared of facing Messi. I’m actually confident of my ability and that of my team,” he added.
Earlier, NAIJ.com had reported how Ahmed Musa confirmed his readiness to face Argentina in Super Eagles' last Group D match at the 2018 FIFA World Cup going on in Russia.
On Friday, June 22, Ahmed Musa scored a brace for the Super Eagles of Nigeria against Iceland as the three-time African champions recorded their first win at the 2018 World Cup.
Nigeria will face Argentina on Tuesday, June 26, in their last Group D game, and the former Kano Pillars' forward has promised to work hard for him to score against the South Americans.
