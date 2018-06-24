Cloudy Weather Report Ramallah, Palestine +4°C, Cloudy

Breaking: APC drops ‘Change’ slogan, picks news one



The All Progressives Congress (APC) has dropped the ‘Change’ slogan and adopted ‘Progress’ as its new slogan.

Vanguard reports that the party made this change at its convention on Sunday, June 24.

One of the masters of ceremonies at the convention reportedly announced that delegates should no longer chorus ‘change’ anytime the name of the party is chanted.

He said: “I want to announce that when shout APC, the appropriate response should now be Progress and not Change”

Articles 4 of the APC Constitution as amended lists ‘Change’ as the slogan of the party and it has not been amended yet.

Meanwhile, the national leader of the All Progressives Congress (APC) Chief Bola Tinubu has reportedly accused the Peoples Democratic Party (PDP) of plotting to loot the country’s treasury for 60 years.

The Punch reports that the former Lagos state governor’s allegation was contained in a goodwill message released on Saturday, June 23 after the party’s convention.

Tinubu said many people were against the formation of the APC and did all they could to stop the merger.

He alleged that the doubters forged different tactics to prevent the APC’s formation.

