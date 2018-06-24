Breaking: APC drops ‘Change’ slogan, picks news one

The All Progressives Congress (APC) has dropped the ‘Change’ slogan and adopted ‘Progress’ as its new slogan.
Vanguard reports that the party made this change at its convention on Sunday, June 24.
READ ALSO: Why Senator Abaribe was arrested by DSS - Lawyer
One of the masters of ceremonies at the convention reportedly announced that delegates should no longer chorus ‘change’ anytime the name of the party is chanted.
He said: “I want to announce that when shout APC, the appropriate response should now be Progress and not Change”
Articles 4 of the APC Constitution as amended lists ‘Change’ as the slogan of the party and it has not been amended yet.
Meanwhile, the national leader of the All Progressives Congress (APC) Chief Bola Tinubu has reportedly accused the Peoples Democratic Party (PDP) of plotting to loot the country’s treasury for 60 years.
PAY ATTENTION: Install our latest app for Android, read best news on Nigeria’s #1 news app
The Punch reports that the former Lagos state governor’s allegation was contained in a goodwill message released on Saturday, June 23 after the party’s convention.
Tinubu said many people were against the formation of the APC and did all they could to stop the merger.
He alleged that the doubters forged different tactics to prevent the APC’s formation.
President Buhari on 2019 presidential election: will you vote for him? | on NAIJ.com TV
[embedded content]
Source: Naija.ng
Related Articles
World Cup 2018: Chicharito the hero as Mexico beat South Korea
Chicharito and Carlos Vela were hailed as heroes as Mexico beat South Korea 2-1 in their 2018 FIFA World Cup, group F encounter on Saturday,
About To Wed: 10 of the most hilarious pre-wedding photos we have seen
About To Wed 10 of the most hilarious pre-wedding photos we have seen Pre-wedding photo-shoots are very beautiful and creative but most often turns out quite hilarious Published:
Most Watched VideosView all posts
Praise & Worship by 12 years old Odehyieba Priscilla ( Must Watch)
Remain Blessed for Worshipping with Me to give Glory to God.
Amazing! This Pastor Claims to Heal by Kissing His Flocks - Video
Wonders shall never end. This is a new one.... Ghanaian pastor based in South Africa claims to heal folks through kisses. Yes, full blown tongue in
We Must Marry - (Video)
This video is pretty hilarious. Watch and laugh, then leave a review below.
[Music] Mano – Take It Off (Prod.by YungTrill)
by Mcadioh 1 hour ago0 Young Talented upcoming act, Frank also know as Mano drops a groovy dance masterpiece titled “Take It Off“. “Take it off”
[Music] Radar X – Babylon (Prod. by E-Kelly)
by OG DEJI 1 hour ago0 BFN Records presents fresh talent Radar X with a massive single titled “Babylon“. Judging from this high-life and afro-pop fusion
The Marriage Test Bucket - (Video)
Watch this hilarious spoof: The Marriage Scanning Bucket. Please leave a review below.
Most Read NewsView all posts
World: Trump resisting a growing wrath for separating migrant families
“They could be murderers and thieves and so much else,” Trump said of the people crossing the border. “We want a safe country, and it
Cossy Orjiakor Battered By Married Neighbor (Photos)
Busty Nollywood actress and video vixen Cossy Ojiakor has been battered by a man after she purportedly tried to stop him from beating his wife
AfCFTA’ll grow Nigeria’s exports by 8.18%, group tells FG
By Michael Eboh Businesses in the South-South region of the country, under the auspices of Coalition of South South Chambers of Commerce, Industry, Mines and Agriculture,
Be fair in your reportage of women - INEC tells media
- INEC national commissioner, Antonia Okoosi-Simbine, says adequate reporting of activities of women in politics would encourage participation of more women in the governance of
Old generation of Nigerians responsible for loss of moral values — Afenifere leaders
By Daud Olatunji ABEOKUTA—LEADERS of the pan-Yoruba socio-political group, Afenifere, including Senator Femi Okurounmu, Senator Mojisoluwa Akinfenwa, Archbishop Ayo Ladigbolu and Prof Banji Akintoye, yesterday, accused
Most Watched Movies
My Empire
My Empire
No Man Can Satisfy Me
No Man Can Satisfy Me
Divided Lovers
Divided Lovers
Dangerous Visitors
DANGEROUS VISITORS
Post Your Comment below: >>