Eedris Abdulkareem is the reason I can say I didn't mess with entertainers - Laura Ikeji

- Sister of Nigeria's popular blogger Linda Ikeji has praised musician Eedris Abdulkareem

- The young lady who recently became a mother stated that she was mentored by Eedris Abdulkareem at a very young age

- She said despite the fact that other known musicians tried ti take advantage of her at that young age, he never did and he always protected her

Fashion and style blogger Laura Ikeji who has given some accolades to musician Eedris Abudulkareem. Laura Ikeji who is the sister of popular Nigerian blogger shared her praises for the musician on Instagram.

The fashion and style blogger who had dabbled a little in rap revealed that she was mentored by Eedris Abdulkareem. She expressed that she had been obsessed with him before she finally met him at the age of 15.

In the Instagram post, Ikeji stated that he is the reason why she is proud to say she never had her way with any Nigerian entertainer. She explained that the musician never to advantage of her and he always protected her

She explained that they became really close while she was learning how to rap and adjust in the entertainment industry.

According to her, other people tried to take advantage of her. She added that Abdulkareem is the reason why she is a decent woman till date.

Read post below:

"If u see this man, help me thank him. Tell him Laura said thank u.

Let me tell u a not so short story. A few years ago, when I was 15 years old, still in secondary school, I was obsessed with Eedris Ahdulkarim, you know the kind of obsession that u talk about him 24/7 yup that was me, everybody in class called me Eedris, so one day I couldn't take it anymore, I asked Linda to help me beg Emmanuel Ugolee @Emmaugolee who was the god of entertainment tv then to introduce me to him, so Linda got Eedris' number from Emmanuel and we called Eedris. I wanted to dye!! After speaking with Eedris on the phone arhhhhaarrhhhhhh it was the best day ever! I told everybody in class that I was close to Eedris, so as an obsessed fan, I'd go to the call centre and call him every time and he was polite enough to pick. I finished secondary school and Begged to meet him which he agreed, so my sister Vera and I visited him and that was how Eedris and I became close. Now listen to the real story.

I was young, only 16, naive, new to entertainment, obsessed etc but not for 1 day did Eedris ever ever take advantage of my obsession or naivity. And he made sure that nobody from his crew took advantage of this smallie. He warned them all not to funk with me or they 're in trouble.

Eedris took me as a daughter, he mentored me and thought me how to rap. I walked, talked and rapped like Eedris hahahhaa. And when I started mixing with other celebrities, they all wanted to take advantage , they all wanted one thing, well, as per young girl wey just enter industry na, that one na sweet fish. Alot of all the celebrities I came across wanted to take advantage but not Eedris.

This man Eedris, is the reason I can beat my chest and say I never messed with any entertainer during and after my rapping days. He's one of the reasons I'm a very decent woman till date.

The End!"

Laura Ikeji tied the knot with Ogbonna Kanu in January, 2017. They couple had their first child in July, 2017,in the United States.

