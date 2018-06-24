APC National Convention: Delegates patronise local eateries

Eatery and restaurant operators in Abuja on Saturday recorded high patronage following the National Convention of the All Progressives Congress (APC).
The News Agency of Nigeria (NAN) reports that some delegates and supporters to the convention have besieged eateries and restaurants for local delicacies and cheap foods.
Delegates from the South West were seen at the Iya Matosh Oyo eateries, popularly known as Amala joint, in Wuye District of the FCT.
Mr Niyi Segun, a delegate from Lagos State, told NAN that though there were other local eateries close to the venue of the convention but he decided to patronise Iya Matosh because it deals on local food.
He said that the eatery was noted for providing animal skin, locally known as kpomo, and intestines, among others.
Segun emphasised that whenever he traveled out of his home town he always ensure he patronised restaurants that prepare locally made foods irrespective of the distance due to some health challenge associated with artificial foods.
According to him, a hungry man is an angry man.
“I decided to patronise this eatery though a bit far from the convention venue because they deal on organic food, locally prepared food, unlike others that prepares fast food which is not healthy,” Segun said.
Also, Mr Moses Owolabani, said he preferred locally made food hence the patronage.
According to him, eating from this joint made him feel at home.
Similarly, Mr Fasoro Abiola described the food as very delicious compared to other fast food joints.
He emphasised that though a lot of activities were still ongoing at the convention venue but decided to excuse himself.
“Somebody introduced me to this joint, I do not reside here but find the food very nutritious and delicious,” he said.
Similar patronage were recorded at various eateries and restaurants operated by Northerners, South easterners and South South citizens.
Most of the delegates said they preferred to eat their local and familiar delicacies to avoid stomach upset.
