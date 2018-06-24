Cloudy Weather Report Ramallah, Palestine +4°C, Cloudy

Breaking News

Home | News |

APC Convention: Buhari arrives Eagle Square as collation of votes continue



President Buhari has arrived Eagle Square, venue of the All Progressives Congress (APC) convention which started on Saturday, June 23, 2018.

According to The Cable, votes were cast till about evening on Saturday, with collation running into Sunday, June 24, 2018.

Fist fights

During the convention on Saturday, there were reports that delegates got involved in fights.

Notable, was the disruption of Buhari’s speech by delegates from Delta state, according to Leadership Newspaper.

According to the report,  supporters of Senator Ovie Omo-Agege from Delta state engaged in a free for all while Buhari was making his speech.

 

Vanguard also reported that the security personnel attached to the outgoing APC Chairman, John Oyegun exchanged blows with the advance security team of President Buhari.

Fresh clash

According to The Cable, a man was badly beaten in another clash involving Delta state delegates early on Sunday morning.

Former Edo state governor, Adams Oshiomhole was confirmed as the national chairman of the All Progressives Congress (APC) on Saturday.

'); }else{ document.write(''); fbAsyncIds.push('fwid8'); fbStatUrls.push('https://www.blick.ch/stats/?rt=1&objId=8536019&type=article&ctxId=4882&pubId=2&cat=news&meta=like&title=Buhari+arrives+Eagle+Square+as+collation+of+votes+continue&url=http%3A%2F%2Fwww.pulse.ng%2Fnews%2Fpolitics%2Fbuhari-arrives-for-day-2-of-apc-convention-id8536019.html'); }} /* ]]> */

Tags

No tags for this article

Post Your Comment below: >>
Disclaimer: Opinions expressed here are those of the writers and do not reflect those of nigerianewsgrio.com. nigerianewsgrio.com accepts no responsibility legal or otherwise for their accuracy of content. Please report any inappropriate content to us, and we will evaluate it as a matter of priority.
Loading...

About the Author:



Related Articles

0 News 24/06/2018 05:45:00 World Cup 2018: Chicharito the hero as Mexico beat South Korea

World Cup 2018: Chicharito the hero as Mexico beat South Korea

Chicharito and Carlos Vela were hailed as heroes as Mexico beat South Korea 2-1 in their 2018 FIFA World Cup, group F encounter on Saturday,

0 News 24/06/2018 06:04:00 International Widows Day: Nigerian celebs, Felix King foundation demand Zero Maltreatment Day for widows

International Widows Day: Nigerian celebs, Felix King foundation demand Zero Maltreatment Day for widows

'); }else{

0 News 24/06/2018 06:20:00 About To Wed: 10 of the most hilarious pre-wedding photos we have seen

About To Wed: 10 of the most hilarious pre-wedding photos we have seen

About To Wed 10 of the most hilarious pre-wedding photos we have seen Pre-wedding photo-shoots are very beautiful and creative but most often turns out quite hilarious Published:

Most Watched Videos

View all posts
0 Videos 12/11/2017 22:38:00 Praise & Worship by 12 years old Odehyieba Priscilla ( Must Watch)

Praise & Worship by 12 years old Odehyieba Priscilla ( Must Watch)

Remain Blessed for Worshipping with Me to give Glory to God.

0 Videos 07/10/2017 16:56:00 Nigeria vs Zambia 1-0 - (Video)

Nigeria vs Zambia 1-0 - (Video)

Watch the football match between Nigeria vs Zambia 1-0, shows  Extended Highlights from the 2018 World Cup Qualifiers on 7 October 2017

0 Videos 21/03/2018 20:15:00 [Music] Radar X – Babylon (Prod. by E-Kelly)

[Music] Radar X – Babylon (Prod. by E-Kelly)

by OG DEJI 1 hour ago0 BFN Records presents fresh talent Radar X with a massive single titled “Babylon“. Judging from this high-life and afro-pop fusion

0 Videos 06/10/2017 14:56:00 We Must Marry - (Video)

We Must Marry - (Video)

This video is pretty hilarious. Watch and laugh, then leave a review below.

0 Videos 21/03/2018 20:13:00 [Music] Basseline Ft. Uriel Oputa – Buy Luv (Prod. KayzBeat)

[Music] Basseline Ft. Uriel Oputa – Buy Luv (Prod. KayzBeat)

by Mcadioh 1 hour ago0 Yes my people this is a big one, your boy Basseline collaborates with our ex big brother house mate Uriel Oputa

0 Videos 10/10/2017 11:52:00 Save Nigeria Plea - ( Video)

Save Nigeria Plea - ( Video)

Save Nigeria Plea - ( Video)



Most Read News

View all posts
0 News 18/06/2018 04:34:00 Tragedy as 22-year-old man beats mother to death for opposing love affair with her sister in Abia

Tragedy as 22-year-old man beats mother to death for opposing love affair with her sister in Abia

A 22-year-old man, Agaezichi Ogbonna, has allegedly killed his mother over a love affair with the mother’s sister at Akpaa Mbato community, Obingwa council area

0 News 21/06/2018 00:50:00 US deports 34 Nigerians

US deports 34 Nigerians

Maureen Ihua-Maduenyi The United States Government on Wednesday deported 34 Nigerians for various offences. A Nigeria Immigration Service source said it was a special deportation, as the

0 News 18/06/2018 17:54:00 Edo innovation hub partners Siemens on The Hack Edo Series, offers N3.5m prize

Edo innovation hub partners Siemens on The Hack Edo Series, offers N3.5m prize

…seeks new solutions to power generation, distribution challenges Sequel to its launch only last week, the Edo Innovates tech cluster has concluded modalities for The Hack

0 News 20/06/2018 14:27:00 Obama calls for end to the ‘cruelty’ of family separations

Obama calls for end to the ‘cruelty’ of family separations

Former US President Barack Obama called Wednesday for an end to the separation of migrant children from parents at the US-Mexico border, saying the “cruelty”

0 News 20/06/2018 16:00:00 Odd Enough: James Van Der Beek just shared a photo of his wife’s placenta in a bowl, NBD

Odd Enough: James Van Der Beek just shared a photo of his wife’s placenta in a bowl, NBD

James Van Der Beek just went there with a super-intense photo on Instagram Monday showcasing the aftermath of his wife’s recent home birth. (BTW, James is now a father

0 News 19/06/2018 04:54:00 What it will take to transform Nigeria

What it will take to transform Nigeria

While there are various theories and postulations on how we got here as a nation and who is to blame, one thing that most Nigerians

Most Watched Movies

0 Movies 07/10/2017 07:44:00 Divided Lovers

Divided Lovers

Divided Lovers

0 Movies 07/10/2017 07:43:00 My Empire

My Empire

My Empire

0 Movies 07/10/2017 07:41:00 No Man Can Satisfy Me

No Man Can Satisfy Me

No Man Can Satisfy Me

0 Movies 07/10/2017 07:47:00 Dangerous Visitors

Dangerous Visitors

DANGEROUS VISITORS

cron