Cloudy Weather Report Ramallah, Palestine +4°C, Cloudy

Breaking News

Home | News |

Rilwanu Adamu: Emir of Bauchi lauds UNICEF intervention in educating African children



The Emir of  Bauchi, Dr Rilwanu Adamu, has applauded the various interventions by the UN Children’s Fund (UNICEF) toward educating African children.

Rilwanu made the commendation on Saturday during interactive session with school children organised by the Bauchi State Universal Basic Education Board (SUBEB) in collaboration with UNICEF, Bauchi office in Bauchi.

The session, which was to commemorate the Day of the African Child in Bauchi had participants from Alkaleri, Bauchi, Ganjuwa and Toro Local government Areas of the state.

The emir said that UNICEF in its  various interventions, complemented government’s efforts toward
ensuring that school children were enrolled, mentored and mobilised to obtain basic education.

He added that “we appreciate the various contributions by UNICEF in the area of education because it has complemented government’s efforts toward providing basic education for our children.”

The representative of UNICEF, Bauchi office, Mr Samuel Kaalu, advised children to adhere to parental and school guides for successful educational process.

According to him, the future generation needs to be educated to foster national development.

He commended the Bauchi State Government over its interventions in various educational programmes, adding that the Child Rights Act should be domesticated to ensure that children were well catered for.

The Chief Counsel, Bauchi State Ministry of Justice, Mr Sabiu Gumba, said that the Child Rights Act had yet to be presented to the ministry for action.

Mr Abubakar Mansur, the Director of Planing, Research and Statistics, Bauchi State Universal Basic Education Board (SUBEB) said that the board was committed to ensuring all facilities were provided in schools across the state.

He added that “the board is committed to ensuring that facilities are provided to suit the girl-child.

“We are mobilising parents, communities and other stakeholders to ensure that enrollment drives campaign.”

Various activities were conducted to commemorate the Day of the African Child by children, which had “Leave No Child Behind in Education as ts theme for this year, including a walk on major streets in Bauchi metropolis, debate competition. (NAN)” 

Tags

No tags for this article

Post Your Comment below: >>
Disclaimer: Opinions expressed here are those of the writers and do not reflect those of nigerianewsgrio.com. nigerianewsgrio.com accepts no responsibility legal or otherwise for their accuracy of content. Please report any inappropriate content to us, and we will evaluate it as a matter of priority.
Loading...

About the Author:



Related Articles

0 News 24/06/2018 05:45:00 World Cup 2018: Chicharito the hero as Mexico beat South Korea

World Cup 2018: Chicharito the hero as Mexico beat South Korea

Chicharito and Carlos Vela were hailed as heroes as Mexico beat South Korea 2-1 in their 2018 FIFA World Cup, group F encounter on Saturday,

0 News 24/06/2018 06:04:00 International Widows Day: Nigerian celebs, Felix King foundation demand Zero Maltreatment Day for widows

International Widows Day: Nigerian celebs, Felix King foundation demand Zero Maltreatment Day for widows

'); }else{

0 News 24/06/2018 06:20:00 About To Wed: 10 of the most hilarious pre-wedding photos we have seen

About To Wed: 10 of the most hilarious pre-wedding photos we have seen

About To Wed 10 of the most hilarious pre-wedding photos we have seen Pre-wedding photo-shoots are very beautiful and creative but most often turns out quite hilarious Published:

Most Watched Videos

View all posts
0 Videos 07/10/2017 16:56:00 Nigeria vs Zambia 1-0 - (Video)

Nigeria vs Zambia 1-0 - (Video)

Watch the football match between Nigeria vs Zambia 1-0, shows  Extended Highlights from the 2018 World Cup Qualifiers on 7 October 2017

0 Videos 12/11/2017 22:38:00 Praise & Worship by 12 years old Odehyieba Priscilla ( Must Watch)

Praise & Worship by 12 years old Odehyieba Priscilla ( Must Watch)

Remain Blessed for Worshipping with Me to give Glory to God.

0 Videos 09/11/2017 22:59:00 Best Response Ever to the Age-old Question - "What Will You Do If Your Partner Denies Paternity?"

Best Response Ever to the Age-old Question - "What Will You Do If Your Partner Denies Paternity?"

Best Response Ever to the Age-old Question - "What Will You Do If Your Partner Denies Paternity?" Watch and share ...after you laugh!

0 Videos 06/10/2017 14:56:00 We Must Marry - (Video)

We Must Marry - (Video)

This video is pretty hilarious. Watch and laugh, then leave a review below.

0 Videos 09/10/2017 21:33:00 Amazing! This Pastor Claims to Heal by Kissing His Flocks - Video

Amazing! This Pastor Claims to Heal by Kissing His Flocks - Video

Wonders shall never end.  This is a new one.... Ghanaian pastor based in South Africa claims to heal folks through kisses.  Yes, full blown tongue in

0 Videos 10/10/2017 11:52:00 Save Nigeria Plea - ( Video)

Save Nigeria Plea - ( Video)

Save Nigeria Plea - ( Video)



Most Read News

View all posts
0 News 18/06/2018 12:56:00 Ekiti 2018: Atiku advises APC to accept imminent defeat in good fate

Ekiti 2018: Atiku advises APC to accept imminent defeat in good fate

…rigging won’t work in Ekiti- Fayose By Rotimi Ojomoyela Ado-Ekiti- The former Vice President, Alhaji Atiku Abubakar has urged the All Progressives Congress (APC ) and its

0 News 17/06/2018 13:52:00 Hazard ready to make mark on World Cup, says Martinez

Hazard ready to make mark on World Cup, says Martinez

Belgium coach Roberto Martinez believes Eden Hazard can be one of the stars of the World Cup as the Chelsea man prepares to lead his

0 News 18/06/2018 07:37:00 Python tries to strangle forest ranger during selfie

Python tries to strangle forest ranger during selfie

An India forestry ranger found himself in a bind after a python briefly strangled him while he posed for pictures with the giant snake. #WATCH Narrow

0 News 18/06/2018 13:01:00 Rep lambastes FG over unresolved Niger Delta issues

Rep lambastes FG over unresolved Niger Delta issues

By Jeremiah Urowayino The member representing Warri Federal Constituency in the House of Representatives, Mr. Daniel Reyenieju has lambasted the Federal Government for its refusal to

0 News 23/06/2018 10:59:00 Lukaku, Hazard on fire as Belgium defeat Tunisia to qualify for the last 16 at the Russia 2018 World Cup

Lukaku, Hazard on fire as Belgium defeat Tunisia to qualify for the last 16 at the Russia 2018 World Cup

- Romelu Lukaku and Eden Hazard scored a brace each against Tunisia on Saturday as Belgium sealed their qualification in the Round of 16 -

0 News 22/06/2018 07:35:00 BET Awards 2018: 5 things to expect from music event

BET Awards 2018: 5 things to expect from music event

The BET Awards 2018 is around the corner, as the music event will take center stage on Sunday, June 24 at the Microsoft Theater, Los

Most Watched Movies

0 Movies 07/10/2017 07:44:00 Divided Lovers

Divided Lovers

Divided Lovers

0 Movies 07/10/2017 07:47:00 Dangerous Visitors

Dangerous Visitors

DANGEROUS VISITORS

0 Movies 07/10/2017 07:43:00 My Empire

My Empire

My Empire

0 Movies 07/10/2017 07:41:00 No Man Can Satisfy Me

No Man Can Satisfy Me

No Man Can Satisfy Me

cron