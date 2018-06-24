Cloudy Weather Report Ramallah, Palestine +4°C, Cloudy

Breaking News

Home | News |

About To Wed: 10 of the most hilarious pre-wedding photos we have seen



About To Wed 10 of the most hilarious pre-wedding photos we have seen

Pre-wedding photo-shoots are very beautiful and creative but most often turns out quite hilarious

  • Published: , Refreshed:
'); }else{ document.write(''); fbAsyncIds.push('fwid4'); fbStatUrls.push('https://www.blick.ch/stats/?rt=1&objId=8521308&type=article&ctxId=4893&pubId=2&cat=news&meta=like&title=10+of+the+most+hilarious+pre-wedding+photos+we+have+seen&url=http%3A%2F%2Fwww.pulse.ng%2Flifestyle%2Frelationships-weddings%2F10-of-the-most-hilarious-pre-wedding-photos-we-have-seen-id8521308.html'); }} /* ]]> */

Tags

No tags for this article

Post Your Comment below: >>
Disclaimer: Opinions expressed here are those of the writers and do not reflect those of nigerianewsgrio.com. nigerianewsgrio.com accepts no responsibility legal or otherwise for their accuracy of content. Please report any inappropriate content to us, and we will evaluate it as a matter of priority.
Loading...

About the Author:



Related Articles

0 News 24/06/2018 05:45:00 World Cup 2018: Chicharito the hero as Mexico beat South Korea

World Cup 2018: Chicharito the hero as Mexico beat South Korea

Chicharito and Carlos Vela were hailed as heroes as Mexico beat South Korea 2-1 in their 2018 FIFA World Cup, group F encounter on Saturday,

0 News 24/06/2018 06:04:00 International Widows Day: Nigerian celebs, Felix King foundation demand Zero Maltreatment Day for widows

International Widows Day: Nigerian celebs, Felix King foundation demand Zero Maltreatment Day for widows

'); }else{

0 News 24/06/2018 06:20:00 About To Wed: 10 of the most hilarious pre-wedding photos we have seen

About To Wed: 10 of the most hilarious pre-wedding photos we have seen

About To Wed 10 of the most hilarious pre-wedding photos we have seen Pre-wedding photo-shoots are very beautiful and creative but most often turns out quite hilarious Published:

Most Watched Videos

View all posts
0 Videos 21/03/2018 20:02:00 [Music] Maire – Kau Kau

[Music] Maire – Kau Kau

by OG DEJI 1 hour ago0 Maire returns with one of her best projects to date. She drops a new single titled ‘Kau Kau’. Produced by

0 Videos 21/03/2018 20:01:00 [Music] Mano – Take It Off (Prod.by YungTrill)

[Music] Mano – Take It Off (Prod.by YungTrill)

by Mcadioh 1 hour ago0 Young Talented upcoming act, Frank also know as Mano drops a groovy dance masterpiece titled “Take It Off“. “Take it off”

0 Videos 06/10/2017 14:56:00 We Must Marry - (Video)

We Must Marry - (Video)

This video is pretty hilarious. Watch and laugh, then leave a review below.

0 Videos 07/10/2017 07:51:00 The Marriage Test Bucket - (Video)

The Marriage Test Bucket - (Video)

Watch this hilarious spoof:  The Marriage Scanning Bucket.  Please leave a review below.

0 Videos 09/11/2017 22:59:00 Best Response Ever to the Age-old Question - "What Will You Do If Your Partner Denies Paternity?"

Best Response Ever to the Age-old Question - "What Will You Do If Your Partner Denies Paternity?"

Best Response Ever to the Age-old Question - "What Will You Do If Your Partner Denies Paternity?" Watch and share ...after you laugh!

0 Videos 21/03/2018 20:15:00 [Music] Radar X – Babylon (Prod. by E-Kelly)

[Music] Radar X – Babylon (Prod. by E-Kelly)

by OG DEJI 1 hour ago0 BFN Records presents fresh talent Radar X with a massive single titled “Babylon“. Judging from this high-life and afro-pop fusion



Most Read News

View all posts
0 News 20/06/2018 12:42:00 Nigerian female firefighter electrocuted while charging her phone she placed on her body and slept off

Nigerian female firefighter electrocuted while charging her phone she placed on her body and slept off

A Nigerian firefighter, Imaobong Ekanem, who works with the Akwa Ibom state Fire Service, was electrocuted while charging her phone which she left on her

0 News 19/06/2018 10:29:00 How my 4-year-old daughter chose me after exhausting fight with her mother (photos)

How my 4-year-old daughter chose me after exhausting fight with her mother (photos)

A Nigerian man has shared the story of how his daughter chose him after four years of custody battle. The young man identified as Deacon

0 News 20/06/2018 16:35:00 US cardinal Theodore McCarrick suspended over sex abuse

US cardinal Theodore McCarrick suspended over sex abuse

The former archbishop of Washington, Cardinal Theodore McCarrick, has been removed from ministry following allegations that he sexually abused a teenager nearly 50 years ago

0 News 22/06/2018 20:15:00 Osun election: Akere challenges aspirants to debate

Osun election: Akere challenges aspirants to debate

Jesusegun Alagbe A governorship aspirant on the platform of the All Progressives Congress, Chief Sunday Akere, has challenged all the aspirants for the September 22, 2018

0 News 18/06/2018 01:06:00 Osun governorship poll: Tinubu not working for my ambition - PDP aspirant

Osun governorship poll: Tinubu not working for my ambition - PDP aspirant

- One of the PDP governorship aspirants in Osun state, Akin Ogunbiyi, denied working for President Buhari’s re-election bid- He also refuted the claim that

0 News 23/06/2018 20:44:00 Yoruba must avoid war over elections, Ooni warns

Yoruba must avoid war over elections, Ooni warns

KAMARUDEEN OGUNDELE The Ooni of Ife, Oba Adeyeye Ogunwusi, has advised the Youruba against going to war over elections. Seeking peaceful conduct of the July 14 governorship

Most Watched Movies

0 Movies 07/10/2017 07:47:00 Dangerous Visitors

Dangerous Visitors

DANGEROUS VISITORS

0 Movies 07/10/2017 07:41:00 No Man Can Satisfy Me

No Man Can Satisfy Me

No Man Can Satisfy Me

0 Movies 07/10/2017 07:44:00 Divided Lovers

Divided Lovers

Divided Lovers

0 Movies 07/10/2017 07:43:00 My Empire

My Empire

My Empire

cron