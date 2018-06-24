FIFA disciplines teams over fans’ infractions

The FIFA Disciplinary Committee has opened disciplinary proceedings against the Argentina FA and the Croatia FA over unruly fans and fined Polish Football Association 10,000 Swiss Francs.
The Committee also warned Polish Football Association on Sunday because of the display of a political and offensive banner by Polish fans during the 2018 FIFA World Cup Group H match played between Poland and Senegal.
The several crowd disturbance incidents involving fans of Argentina and Croatia during the Group D match on June 21 at Nizhny Novgorod caused the disciplinary proceedings.
The match played at the Spartak Stadium on Tuesday had seen Senegal winning 2-1.
Croatia had won the match 3-0.
Already, the Committee has opened disciplinary proceedings against Swiss players Granit Xhaka and Xherdan Shaqiri for their goal celebration during their match against Serbia.
Switzerland had won the Group E match played on June 22 in Kaliningrad 2-1.
In relation to the same match, disciplinary proceedings have been opened against the Serbian FA for crowd disturbance and the display of political and offensive messages by Serbian fans.
Furthermore, a preliminary investigation has been opened against the Serbian national team coach, Mladen Krstajic, for alleged statements made in the aftermath of the said match.
Meanwhile, FIFA has released background information on disciplinary matters at the ongoing 2018 FIFA World Cup.
It said the information applied to cautions and expulsions imposed during the final competition of Russia 2018.
According to the information which has now been circulated to all the teams, single yellow cards received by players would be cancelled after the quarter-finals.
It also said a player would automatically be suspended from his team’s following match if he receives two cautions during two different matches,.
“If a player is sent off as a result of a direct or indirect red card, he will automatically be suspended from his team’s following match. In addition, further sanctions, such as additional suspensions and fines, et cetera, may be imposed,’’ a statement by FIFA said.
Related Articles
You Know I'm Just Joking by Ayomide Tayo: What exactly is the Nigerian dream?
Have you ever asked yourself what the Nigerian dream is? A lot of people believe that the Nigerian dream is to travel and settle abroad.
UNIJOS: University awards degrees to 18,348 graduating students with 165 PhDs, 33 first class
The University of Jos (UNIJOS) has awarded degrees to 18, 348 graduating students, out of which 165 graduated with Doctor of Philosophy Degrees (PhDs) and
Pascal Atuma: Director denies saying only prostitutes, homosexuals make it in Nollywood, says he was misquoted
Nigerian filmmaker, Pascal Atuma, has reacted to reports that he said only prostitutes and homosexuals make it in Nollywood.According to an interview originally published by
Most Watched VideosView all posts
[Music] Radar X – Babylon (Prod. by E-Kelly)
by OG DEJI 1 hour ago0 BFN Records presents fresh talent Radar X with a massive single titled “Babylon“. Judging from this high-life and afro-pop fusion
Save Nigeria Plea - ( Video)
Save Nigeria Plea - ( Video)
The Marriage Test Bucket - (Video)
Watch this hilarious spoof: The Marriage Scanning Bucket. Please leave a review below.
What Type of Man Are You? (Must Watch Video)
This video describes in vivid terms, the types of men that exist. Watch and review below.
Praise & Worship by 12 years old Odehyieba Priscilla ( Must Watch)
Remain Blessed for Worshipping with Me to give Glory to God.
[Music] Maire – Kau Kau
by OG DEJI 1 hour ago0 Maire returns with one of her best projects to date. She drops a new single titled ‘Kau Kau’. Produced by
Most Read NewsView all posts
Public Service Reforms: Bayelsa seeks support from whistle blowers
By Samuel Oyadongha & Emem Idio EKEREMOR—BAYELSA State Ggovernment has called for active participation of whistle blowers to support its efforts at sanitising the public service. This
NNPC extends crude for products contracts till end 2018 — GMD
By Udeme Akpan Nigerian National Petroleum Corporation, NNPC, has extended the nation’s crude for petroleum products contracts by six months, meaning that the deal will last
Arsenal to sign keeper Leno from Leverkusen
London – English Premier League side, Arsenal, are closing in on a deal to sign Bayer Leverkusen goalkeeper, Bernd Leno, on a five-year deal, according
APC, gateway to election violence —Obuah
By Onozure Dania As more reactions trail the success of last Saturday’s local government elections in Rivers State, the Chairman of Peoples Democratic Party, PDP, in
Opinion: 'I have to be open'
BISSAU, Guinea-Bissau — In this country’s Portuguese-derived Creole language, there is no distinction between gender pronouns. Men and women are referred to in the masculine
Northern youth coalition wants Oshiomhole to reconcile APC members
The Coalition of Northern Youth Forum, on Wednesday expressed support for the election of Mr Adams Oshiomhole as National Chairman of the All Progressive Congress
Most Watched Movies
No Man Can Satisfy Me
No Man Can Satisfy Me
Divided Lovers
Divided Lovers
Dangerous Visitors
DANGEROUS VISITORS
My Empire
My Empire
Post Your Comment below: >>