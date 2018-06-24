Cloudy Weather Report Ramallah, Palestine +4°C, Cloudy

Breaking News

Home | News |

NANS urges Gov. Ganduje to reduce N17,000 damages imposed on Kano varsity students



The National Association of Nigerian Students (NANS), has urged Gov. Abdullahi Ganduje of Kano State, to reduce the N17,000 damages fee imposed on students of Kano State University Of Science And Technology (KUST), Wudil.

Recalls that they were mandated to pay the penalty over damages caused by some students who demonstrated against the demise of their colleague, who drowned at River Wudil on May 2, 2018.

NANS’ National Public Relations Officer, Mr Bestman Okereafor, via a statement he issued in Enugu on Sunday, said many students were still struggling to pay their school fees.

“NANS is appealing to Gov. Ganduje, to mandate the school management to review the said damages fee for the benefit of innocent students and vulnerable ones still struggling to pay the last session’s registration fee.

“Our findings revealed that over 1,000 students still could not afford to pay the registration fees in an institution of about 15,000 students.

“NANS considers the N17,000 damages fee resolution of the Management of Kano State University of Science and Technology as too expensive,’’ Okereafor said.

Tags

No tags for this article

Post Your Comment below: >>
Disclaimer: Opinions expressed here are those of the writers and do not reflect those of nigerianewsgrio.com. nigerianewsgrio.com accepts no responsibility legal or otherwise for their accuracy of content. Please report any inappropriate content to us, and we will evaluate it as a matter of priority.
Loading...

About the Author:



Related Articles

0 News 24/06/2018 07:19:00 You Know I'm Just Joking by Ayomide Tayo: What exactly is the Nigerian dream?

You Know I'm Just Joking by Ayomide Tayo: What exactly is the Nigerian dream?

Have you ever asked yourself what the Nigerian dream is? A lot of people believe that the Nigerian dream is to travel and settle abroad.

0 News 24/06/2018 07:20:00 UNIJOS: University awards degrees to 18,348 graduating students with 165 PhDs, 33 first class

UNIJOS: University awards degrees to 18,348 graduating students with 165 PhDs, 33 first class

The University of Jos (UNIJOS) has awarded degrees to 18, 348 graduating students, out of which 165 graduated with Doctor of Philosophy Degrees (PhDs) and

0 News 24/06/2018 07:26:00 Pascal Atuma: Director denies saying only prostitutes, homosexuals make it in Nollywood, says he was misquoted

Pascal Atuma: Director denies saying only prostitutes, homosexuals make it in Nollywood, says he was misquoted

Nigerian filmmaker, Pascal Atuma, has reacted to reports that he said only prostitutes and homosexuals make it in Nollywood.According to an interview originally published by

Most Watched Videos

View all posts
0 Videos 09/11/2017 22:59:00 Best Response Ever to the Age-old Question - "What Will You Do If Your Partner Denies Paternity?"

Best Response Ever to the Age-old Question - "What Will You Do If Your Partner Denies Paternity?"

Best Response Ever to the Age-old Question - "What Will You Do If Your Partner Denies Paternity?" Watch and share ...after you laugh!

0 Videos 12/11/2017 22:38:00 Praise & Worship by 12 years old Odehyieba Priscilla ( Must Watch)

Praise & Worship by 12 years old Odehyieba Priscilla ( Must Watch)

Remain Blessed for Worshipping with Me to give Glory to God.

0 Videos 21/03/2018 20:01:00 [Music] Mano – Take It Off (Prod.by YungTrill)

[Music] Mano – Take It Off (Prod.by YungTrill)

by Mcadioh 1 hour ago0 Young Talented upcoming act, Frank also know as Mano drops a groovy dance masterpiece titled “Take It Off“. “Take it off”

0 Videos 21/03/2018 20:13:00 [Music] Basseline Ft. Uriel Oputa – Buy Luv (Prod. KayzBeat)

[Music] Basseline Ft. Uriel Oputa – Buy Luv (Prod. KayzBeat)

by Mcadioh 1 hour ago0 Yes my people this is a big one, your boy Basseline collaborates with our ex big brother house mate Uriel Oputa

0 Videos 21/03/2018 20:15:00 [Music] Radar X – Babylon (Prod. by E-Kelly)

[Music] Radar X – Babylon (Prod. by E-Kelly)

by OG DEJI 1 hour ago0 BFN Records presents fresh talent Radar X with a massive single titled “Babylon“. Judging from this high-life and afro-pop fusion

0 Videos 21/03/2018 20:02:00 [Music] Maire – Kau Kau

[Music] Maire – Kau Kau

by OG DEJI 1 hour ago0 Maire returns with one of her best projects to date. She drops a new single titled ‘Kau Kau’. Produced by



Most Read News

View all posts
0 News 20/06/2018 12:53:00 New York receives separated children, prepares to sue government

New York receives separated children, prepares to sue government

At least 70 immigrant children separated from their parents on the southern US border were transferred to shelters in New York as the state prepares

0 News 22/06/2018 06:00:00 Senator Ekweremadu reacts to slashing of 2018 budget allocation for Enugu Airport

Senator Ekweremadu reacts to slashing of 2018 budget allocation for Enugu Airport

- Senator Ike Ekweremadu has reacted to the slashing of budget for the Akanu Ibiam Airport in Enugu- The senator faulted the National Assembly committees

0 News 21/06/2018 07:05:00 Most times we see Boko Haram terrorists stealing almost 500 cows - 20-year-old Maiduguri hunter reveals activities of insurgents

Most times we see Boko Haram terrorists stealing almost 500 cows - 20-year-old Maiduguri hunter reveals activities of insurgents

A young man (20 years) in Maiduguri, Borno state capital, whose name was left unmentioned, has revealed how Boko Haram terrorists, armed with high-profile ammunition,

0 News 22/06/2018 07:02:00 Lagos CP reveals identity of policeman alleged to have N2bn in his account, declares lady behind mask wanted

Lagos CP reveals identity of policeman alleged to have N2bn in his account, declares lady behind mask wanted

- Lagos commissioner of police, Imohimi Edgal, has revealed the identity of policeman alleged to have N2billion in his account- Edgal said that the lady

0 News 19/06/2018 10:58:00 Beyonce, JAY-Z: Meet Nigerian director behind power couple's latest music video

Beyonce, JAY-Z: Meet Nigerian director behind power couple's latest music video

The world is still reeling from the joint Beyonce JAY-Z album titled 'Everything Is Love', the third act in their infidelity driven story ('Lemonade and

0 News 19/06/2018 05:06:00 Pulse Blogger: Seven Reasons “Jurassic world: fallen Kingdom” is worth every bit of your cinema moment

Pulse Blogger: Seven Reasons “Jurassic world: fallen Kingdom” is worth every bit of your cinema moment

“Jurassic World: fallen kingdom” boasts of wonderful directing, heart-stopping actions, blood-pumping sound tracks, and marvelous villains and heroes.Homage to previous sequelsPerhaps, you could have a

Most Watched Movies

0 Movies 07/10/2017 07:47:00 Dangerous Visitors

Dangerous Visitors

DANGEROUS VISITORS

0 Movies 07/10/2017 07:41:00 No Man Can Satisfy Me

No Man Can Satisfy Me

No Man Can Satisfy Me

0 Movies 07/10/2017 07:43:00 My Empire

My Empire

My Empire

0 Movies 07/10/2017 07:44:00 Divided Lovers

Divided Lovers

Divided Lovers

cron