33 bag First Class at UNIJOS

The University of Jos (UniJos) has awarded degrees to 18, 348 graduating students, out of which 165 graduated with Doctor of Philosophy Degrees (PhDs) and 33 others graduated with first class.
Prof. Seddi Sebastian Maimako, UniJos Vice-Chancellor, made the disclosure at the 29th and 30th combined convocation of the university.
Maimako said that in the bachelor’s degree category, 1,950 graduated with second upper division, 5,738 second class lower, 3,149 third class and 351 ordinary pass.
The VC said that 734 passed and qualified in medicine and pharmacy, 399 got Diplomas, 103 Postgraduate Diplomas, 2,906 masters degrees and 2,820 were backlog of those who could not be awarded degrees in the last convocation.
Three distinguished Nigerians were also awarded honorary doctorate degrees.
His Royal Highness, John Mallo, Saf Butura was conferred with Doctor of Engineering (D. Engr.) , Sir Mike Okiro, former Inspector General of Police was conferred with Doctor of of Law (LL.D) and Prof. Umar Danbatta, Executive Secretary, National Communication Commissions was conferred with Doctor of Science (D.Sc)
The vice-chancellor urged the graduating students to be good ambassadors of the university.
Maimako said that the university was committed to the development of the nation and the realisation of the national economic recovery of the President Muhammadu Buhari led Federal Government.
“To this end we have embarked on an intensive staff development programme designed to create a pool of lecturers and allied staff whose pedigree would be regarded as globally distinctive.
“In the last two years, 363 staff of the University have been given approval to undergo various training programmes including 134 being sponsored for PhDs, 88 masters, 57 bachelor’s degrees 84 others for other certificates,” he said.
The VC said that there has been steady increase in students’ enrolment from 5,000 to 8000 and the students population has increased from 21,000 in 2008 to over 38,000 in 2018.
He commended the proprietor of the University, the Federal Government, for supporting the institution in all its endeavours and for discharging its role as proprietor with distinction.
Maimako, however, said that the university was being faced with acute infrastructural deficit and appealed to the Federal Government to come to the aid of the institution.
The Chancellor, Oba David Olagbegi III, the Olowo of Owo Kingdom commended President Buhari for his exemplary leadership.
The Chancellor particularly commended the President’s for his unrelenting effort in ensuring peace in Nigeria.
“This has provided the needed conducive atmosphere for academic and social activities on the campus.
“I commend the efforts of the federal and state governments, different security agencies, religious and traditional leaders in achieving this feat,’ he said.
Prince Tony Momoh, Pro-Chancellor and Chairman Governing Council of the University said that the council was synergising with the management to move the university forward.
Momoh appealed to the President to assist the university in terms of infrastructure development and value addition to increase the carrying capacity of the institution.
Related Articles
England vs Panama: Kane’s gang eye last 16, Japan face Senegal
Victory for the Three Lions against minnows Panama in the heat of Nizhny Novgorod would send England through in Group G alongside free-scoring Belgium, who
Zimbabwe rally blast injured 41 – Minister
A blast that rocked a rally in which Zimbabwe’s President Emmerson Mnangagwa narrowly escaped unscathed injured at least 41 people, including his two deputies, the
Police arrest 21 persons over killing in Lagos
The police in Lagos have arrested 21 persons over the killing of a man at Alapere-Ketu, following a clash by two cult groups. The News Agency
Most Watched VideosView all posts
[Music] Basseline Ft. Uriel Oputa – Buy Luv (Prod. KayzBeat)
by Mcadioh 1 hour ago0 Yes my people this is a big one, your boy Basseline collaborates with our ex big brother house mate Uriel Oputa
Save Nigeria Plea - ( Video)
Save Nigeria Plea - ( Video)
[Music] Radar X – Babylon (Prod. by E-Kelly)
by OG DEJI 1 hour ago0 BFN Records presents fresh talent Radar X with a massive single titled “Babylon“. Judging from this high-life and afro-pop fusion
Praise & Worship by 12 years old Odehyieba Priscilla ( Must Watch)
Remain Blessed for Worshipping with Me to give Glory to God.
The Marriage Test Bucket - (Video)
Watch this hilarious spoof: The Marriage Scanning Bucket. Please leave a review below.
Amazing! This Pastor Claims to Heal by Kissing His Flocks - Video
Wonders shall never end. This is a new one.... Ghanaian pastor based in South Africa claims to heal folks through kisses. Yes, full blown tongue in
Most Read NewsView all posts
Air Force deploys two helicopters to Zamfara to combat terrorism
The Nigeria Air force has deployed two helicopters to 207 Quick Response Group Air Force Base in Zamfara state to combat terrorism and beef up
President Buhari has opened the way for youths to grab power - Muftahu Hassan
- Muftahu Aliyu Hassan insists that it is time for youths to delve into politics following the passage of the not too young to run
Police arrest eight cultists, gunmen kill four in Plateau
Friday Olokor, Jos The Plateau State Police Command, on Monday, confirmed the arrest and detention of eight members of a dreaded cult group known as Yan
Just in: Delegates exchange blows at APC national convention
- The fight first broke out among delegates from Imo state who used fists, brooms and party items freely- The Delta state delegates took up
2019: PDP facing persecution, smear campaign, threat—Ekweremadu
By Dayo Johnson AKURE—DEPUTY Senate President, Senator Ike Ekweremadu, yesterday, said that the persecution, smear campaigns and persistent threats against leaders and members of the Peoples
Why mediocre Eagles and coach must not be disbanded
Azuka Onwuka Many Nigerians believe in the efficacy of magic and pray for magic to occur every day in their lives, but they would deny that
Most Watched Movies
Dangerous Visitors
DANGEROUS VISITORS
My Empire
My Empire
No Man Can Satisfy Me
No Man Can Satisfy Me
Divided Lovers
Divided Lovers
Post Your Comment below: >>