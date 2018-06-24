Cloudy Weather Report Ramallah, Palestine +4°C, Cloudy

Breaking News

Home | News |

Go and collect your PVC - Pastor Adeboye begins mobilisation ahead of 2019



- Pastor Enoch Adeboye, has began mobilisation of voters ahead of the 2019

- The RCCG general overseers urged all members of his church including the ministers to collect the Permanent Voters' Cards

- According the the chruch, Christians should play active role in the process that would lead to the 2019 elections

The general overseer of the Redeemed Christian Church of God (RCCG), Enoch Adeboye, has began mobilisation of voters ahead of the 2019.

Adeboye in a recent political awareness campaign encouraged worshippers in his church to go and collect their Permanent Voters' Cards.

The campaign themed 'Let My People Vote,’ has signaled the beginning of what many described as a revolutionary move by the RCCG.

READ ALSO: Military owed Abiola N45bn it wasn’t ready to pay - Sule Lamido

During the event which took place at the RCCG Youth Centre, Lagos/Ibadan Expressway, a consensus that Christians should play active role in the process that would lead to the 2019 elections was reached.

Vanguard reports that Pastor Ola Adejubee, an assistant pastor in Charge of RCCG Region 1, while coordinating the event said the programme was the vision of the General Overseer, Pastor E.A Adeboye.

READ ALSO: Why Senator Abaribe was arrested by DSS - Lawyer

He said Adeboye's vision unfolded during the annual ministers thanksgiving held in January 2018.

Adejubee said the general overseer has instructed all the ministers to go and collect their PVCs.

“If the statement came as a surprise to the ministers, they were earlier dumbfounded when, in August last year, during the RCCG annual ministers conference, Pastor Adeboye asked them to go and joined any political party of their choice.

This time, it was with an emotional laden voice," Adejubee said.

PAY ATTENTION: Read the news on Nigeria’s #1 new app

Meanwhile, NAIJ.com previously reported that the founder of the Word Assembly, Pastor Philip Igbinijesu had urged members of his church to get prepared for the 2019 election.

Igbinijesu declared that any member of his church without a Permanent Voters Card (PVC) will not be allowed to partake in the church's communion.

The cleric said those who do not have voters card should sit down when other members are taking the communion in church.

INEC official at Abuja court on NAIJ.com TV

[embedded content]

Subscribe to watch new videos

Source: Naija.ng

Tags

No tags for this article

Post Your Comment below: >>
Disclaimer: Opinions expressed here are those of the writers and do not reflect those of nigerianewsgrio.com. nigerianewsgrio.com accepts no responsibility legal or otherwise for their accuracy of content. Please report any inappropriate content to us, and we will evaluate it as a matter of priority.
Loading...

About the Author:



Related Articles

0 News 24/06/2018 07:19:00 You Know I'm Just Joking by Ayomide Tayo: What exactly is the Nigerian dream?

You Know I'm Just Joking by Ayomide Tayo: What exactly is the Nigerian dream?

Have you ever asked yourself what the Nigerian dream is? A lot of people believe that the Nigerian dream is to travel and settle abroad.

0 News 24/06/2018 07:20:00 UNIJOS: University awards degrees to 18,348 graduating students with 165 PhDs, 33 first class

UNIJOS: University awards degrees to 18,348 graduating students with 165 PhDs, 33 first class

The University of Jos (UNIJOS) has awarded degrees to 18, 348 graduating students, out of which 165 graduated with Doctor of Philosophy Degrees (PhDs) and

0 News 24/06/2018 07:26:00 Pascal Atuma: Director denies saying only prostitutes, homosexuals make it in Nollywood, says he was misquoted

Pascal Atuma: Director denies saying only prostitutes, homosexuals make it in Nollywood, says he was misquoted

Nigerian filmmaker, Pascal Atuma, has reacted to reports that he said only prostitutes and homosexuals make it in Nollywood.According to an interview originally published by

Most Watched Videos

View all posts
0 Videos 21/03/2018 20:01:00 [Music] Mano – Take It Off (Prod.by YungTrill)

[Music] Mano – Take It Off (Prod.by YungTrill)

by Mcadioh 1 hour ago0 Young Talented upcoming act, Frank also know as Mano drops a groovy dance masterpiece titled “Take It Off“. “Take it off”

0 Videos 10/10/2017 11:52:00 Save Nigeria Plea - ( Video)

Save Nigeria Plea - ( Video)

Save Nigeria Plea - ( Video)

0 Videos 09/11/2017 22:59:00 Best Response Ever to the Age-old Question - "What Will You Do If Your Partner Denies Paternity?"

Best Response Ever to the Age-old Question - "What Will You Do If Your Partner Denies Paternity?"

Best Response Ever to the Age-old Question - "What Will You Do If Your Partner Denies Paternity?" Watch and share ...after you laugh!

0 Videos 21/03/2018 20:15:00 [Music] Radar X – Babylon (Prod. by E-Kelly)

[Music] Radar X – Babylon (Prod. by E-Kelly)

by OG DEJI 1 hour ago0 BFN Records presents fresh talent Radar X with a massive single titled “Babylon“. Judging from this high-life and afro-pop fusion

0 Videos 09/10/2017 21:33:00 Amazing! This Pastor Claims to Heal by Kissing His Flocks - Video

Amazing! This Pastor Claims to Heal by Kissing His Flocks - Video

Wonders shall never end.  This is a new one.... Ghanaian pastor based in South Africa claims to heal folks through kisses.  Yes, full blown tongue in

0 Videos 21/03/2018 20:02:00 [Music] Maire – Kau Kau

[Music] Maire – Kau Kau

by OG DEJI 1 hour ago0 Maire returns with one of her best projects to date. She drops a new single titled ‘Kau Kau’. Produced by



Most Read News

View all posts
0 News 19/06/2018 02:13:00 Shareholders task FG on ease of land acquisition process, fees

Shareholders task FG on ease of land acquisition process, fees

By Favour Nnabugwu In a renewed move to attract more real estate investors and encourage effective property documentation in the country, shareholders are seeking Federal Government’s

0 News 23/06/2018 06:27:00 UPDATE: Explosion at Ethiopian PM’s rally kills several people

UPDATE: Explosion at Ethiopian PM’s rally kills several people

Several people were killed Saturday in a blast at new Ethiopian Prime Minister Abiy Ahmed’s first rally in the capital attended by tens of thousands

0 News 19/06/2018 10:03:00 World Cup 2018: 5 sex positions for football lovers who love to score big

World Cup 2018: 5 sex positions for football lovers who love to score big

World Cup 2018 5 sex positions for football lovers who love to score big For that ultimate touchdown, try these sex positions for that big score. Published:

0 News 24/06/2018 06:19:00 Eedris Abdulkareem is the reason I can say I didn't mess with entertainers - Laura Ikeji

Eedris Abdulkareem is the reason I can say I didn't mess with entertainers - Laura Ikeji

- Sister of Nigeria's popular blogger Linda Ikeji has praised musician Eedris Abdulkareem- The young lady who recently became a mother stated that she was

0 News 20/06/2018 15:54:00 2019: We have not endorsed President Buhari or any aspirant – CAN

2019: We have not endorsed President Buhari or any aspirant – CAN

Abuja – The President, Christian Association of Nigeria (CAN), Rev. Samson Ayokunle, has refuted the alleged report in some online media platforms: “CAN says no

0 News 19/06/2018 22:20:00 Boy, 13, drowns in Kano pond

Boy, 13, drowns in Kano pond

A 13-year-old boy, Usman Faisal, has drowned while taking his bath in a pond at Gadam village of Ungogo Local Government Area in Kano State, according

Most Watched Movies

0 Movies 07/10/2017 07:44:00 Divided Lovers

Divided Lovers

Divided Lovers

0 Movies 07/10/2017 07:41:00 No Man Can Satisfy Me

No Man Can Satisfy Me

No Man Can Satisfy Me

0 Movies 07/10/2017 07:43:00 My Empire

My Empire

My Empire

0 Movies 07/10/2017 07:47:00 Dangerous Visitors

Dangerous Visitors

DANGEROUS VISITORS

cron