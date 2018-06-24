Go and collect your PVC - Pastor Adeboye begins mobilisation ahead of 2019

- Pastor Enoch Adeboye, has began mobilisation of voters ahead of the 2019
- The RCCG general overseers urged all members of his church including the ministers to collect the Permanent Voters' Cards
- According the the chruch, Christians should play active role in the process that would lead to the 2019 elections
The general overseer of the Redeemed Christian Church of God (RCCG), Enoch Adeboye, has began mobilisation of voters ahead of the 2019.
Adeboye in a recent political awareness campaign encouraged worshippers in his church to go and collect their Permanent Voters' Cards.
The campaign themed 'Let My People Vote,’ has signaled the beginning of what many described as a revolutionary move by the RCCG.
During the event which took place at the RCCG Youth Centre, Lagos/Ibadan Expressway, a consensus that Christians should play active role in the process that would lead to the 2019 elections was reached.
Vanguard reports that Pastor Ola Adejubee, an assistant pastor in Charge of RCCG Region 1, while coordinating the event said the programme was the vision of the General Overseer, Pastor E.A Adeboye.
He said Adeboye's vision unfolded during the annual ministers thanksgiving held in January 2018.
Adejubee said the general overseer has instructed all the ministers to go and collect their PVCs.
“If the statement came as a surprise to the ministers, they were earlier dumbfounded when, in August last year, during the RCCG annual ministers conference, Pastor Adeboye asked them to go and joined any political party of their choice.
This time, it was with an emotional laden voice," Adejubee said.
Meanwhile, NAIJ.com previously reported that the founder of the Word Assembly, Pastor Philip Igbinijesu had urged members of his church to get prepared for the 2019 election.
Igbinijesu declared that any member of his church without a Permanent Voters Card (PVC) will not be allowed to partake in the church's communion.
The cleric said those who do not have voters card should sit down when other members are taking the communion in church.
