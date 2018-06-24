Security: Police speak as AIG deployed to Lagos airport

- Assistant inspector-general of police, Danjuma Muhammad has been deployed to the Murtala Muhammed International Airport police command
- The spokesperson for the command, Joseph Alabi has confirmed the development
- Alabi said the transfer of a very senior ranking officer to the airport command is very strategic
In an effort to boost security, the federal government has deployed an Assistant Inspector-General of Police (AIG), Danjuma Muhammad, to take charge of the Murtala Muhammed International Airport police command.
The News Agency of Nigeria (NAN) reports that Muhammad took over from Abdullahi Ali, a commissioner of police, who retired recently.
The spokesperson for the command, Joseph Alabi, confirmed the development to journalists on Sunday, June 24, in Lagos state.
READ ALSO: APC drops ‘Change’ slogan, adopts ‘Progress’
Alabi said that the deployment of an AIG to take over the helms of affairs at the nation’s busiest airport was strategic.
According to him, Muhammad is an experienced officer who has served in many commands and formations.
He said that the deployment would improve safety and security of travellers and other airport users.
The spokesman said: “The transfer of a very senior ranking officer to the airport command is very strategic; the objective is to ensure that nothing untoward occurs here.
“The AIG has assumed duties and has warned officers attached to the command that he would not tolerate laziness, idleness and dereliction of duties.’’
PAY ATTENTION:Install our latest app for Android, read best news on Nigeria’s #1 news app
Alabi said that the AIG had also read the riot act to touts parading within the airport environment.
He said that Muhammad had assured travellers and other airport users that adequate measures had been put in place for their safety and security.
He said: “The command is working with the Federal Airports Authority of Nigeria and other security agencies to ensure that our airport is safe.
“Our advice is that travellers and other airport users should remain vigilant and law-abiding as well as comply with the new security measures in the airport environment.”
Meanwhile, NAIJ.com had reported that the Nigeria Police Force deployed 5,000 personnel comprising, the Police Mobile Force, the Counter Terrorism Unit and Special Protection Unit (SPU) for the APC national convention scheduled for June 23 in Abuja.
Also deployed are the Explosive Ordinance Department (EOD), the police mounted troop, Dog Section (K9), the Force Criminal Intelligence and Investigation Department (FCIID), the police air-wing and the force armament unit.
Lagos Police Commissioner Parades Suspected Criminals (Nigeria News) | Naij.com TV:
[embedded content]
Source: Naija.ng
Related Articles
You Know I'm Just Joking by Ayomide Tayo: What exactly is the Nigerian dream?
Have you ever asked yourself what the Nigerian dream is? A lot of people believe that the Nigerian dream is to travel and settle abroad.
UNIJOS: University awards degrees to 18,348 graduating students with 165 PhDs, 33 first class
The University of Jos (UNIJOS) has awarded degrees to 18, 348 graduating students, out of which 165 graduated with Doctor of Philosophy Degrees (PhDs) and
Pascal Atuma: Director denies saying only prostitutes, homosexuals make it in Nollywood, says he was misquoted
Nigerian filmmaker, Pascal Atuma, has reacted to reports that he said only prostitutes and homosexuals make it in Nollywood.According to an interview originally published by
Most Watched VideosView all posts
Best Response Ever to the Age-old Question - "What Will You Do If Your Partner Denies Paternity?"
Best Response Ever to the Age-old Question - "What Will You Do If Your Partner Denies Paternity?" Watch and share ...after you laugh!
Praise & Worship by 12 years old Odehyieba Priscilla ( Must Watch)
Remain Blessed for Worshipping with Me to give Glory to God.
Amazing! This Pastor Claims to Heal by Kissing His Flocks - Video
Wonders shall never end. This is a new one.... Ghanaian pastor based in South Africa claims to heal folks through kisses. Yes, full blown tongue in
[Music] Radar X – Babylon (Prod. by E-Kelly)
by OG DEJI 1 hour ago0 BFN Records presents fresh talent Radar X with a massive single titled “Babylon“. Judging from this high-life and afro-pop fusion
The Marriage Test Bucket - (Video)
Watch this hilarious spoof: The Marriage Scanning Bucket. Please leave a review below.
[Music] Mano – Take It Off (Prod.by YungTrill)
by Mcadioh 1 hour ago0 Young Talented upcoming act, Frank also know as Mano drops a groovy dance masterpiece titled “Take It Off“. “Take it off”
Most Read NewsView all posts
Flood sacks shops, homes in parts of East-West Road
By Davies Iheamnachor PORT HAR-COURT— flood has taken over parts of Nkpolu axis of the East-West Road, Obio/Akpor Local Government Area of Rivers State, following a
After Successful Talks With Buhari, Shell Gets Approval For N10bn Bonga Southwest Project
After years of delay, Shell has received approval to begin the Bonga Southwest project, following discussions held in London between its CEO Bern Van Beurden
Top gadgets of 2018: Samsung Galaxy S9 Plus emerges Best phone
Compiled by Juliet Ebirim For every phone, TV, or tablet there’s a mind-boggling amount of options, which can make the process of buying a new piece
33-year-old man lands in prison for allegedly defrauding client of N250,000 meant for Russian visa
- A suspect, Luke Chidozie, has been remanded by court order in Abuja for allegedly duping a client of N250,000- According to the proceedings, Chidozie
Forum: Ambode’s wife, deputy Governor, others urge women to rise against domestic violence
By Olasunkanmi Akoni Wife of Lagos State Governor, Bolanle Ambode, Deputy Governor of the state, Dr. Oluranti Adebule, as well as stakeholders in the state have
Driver steals N10 million goods, arrested while praying for forgiveness in church
- A driver has been arrested while praying for forgiveness inside a church in Benue state- Dominic Nege was alleged to have diverted goods worth
Most Watched Movies
My Empire
My Empire
Divided Lovers
Divided Lovers
No Man Can Satisfy Me
No Man Can Satisfy Me
Dangerous Visitors
DANGEROUS VISITORS
Post Your Comment below: >>